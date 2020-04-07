COVID-19: Colorado's Stay-at-Home Order Now Shorter Than Most in USA

On April 6, Governor Jared Polis extended the Colorado stay-at-home order to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak to April 26. That's four days shorter than the policy established for Denver earlier that day, and according to the latest data, it's briefer than the majority of similar actions taken by 41 other states plus the District of Columbia.
The approach, which Polis said was dictated by science and not his admitted frustration over the economic distress caused by the shutdown, is surprising given that this past weekend, Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House's response coordinator for the novel coronavirus, identified Colorado as an emerging national hot spot (along with Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.).
At present, eight states have not made staying at home a mandate for the citizenry as a whole, and Colorado is almost surrounded by them. Neighbors resisting the move entirely thus far are Utah, Wyoming and Nebraska; Oklahoma is only restricting elderly residents and those with compromised immune systems. Other states that have held out against such orders include North Dakota, South Dakota, South Carolina and Iowa.
Seven states have avoided having to extend dates for stay-at-home orders by making theirs open-ended, with no set expiration: California, Idaho, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon and West Virginia. Several others have orders scheduled to expire in the next week or so, around or just past the time that Colorado's initial April 11 order would have run out — among them Alaska, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Rhode Island and Tennessee. But in each of these states, various officials have dropped hints aplenty that the orders will be extended, likely until at least the end of April.
In the meantime, ten states have orders that will continue until at least April 30, five more stretch into May, and Virginia's is presently expected to stay in place until June 10.
Here are the states with stay-at-home orders, along with the dates they were put in place and their current end dates.
Alabama
Start date: April 4
End date: April 30
Alaska
Start date: March 28
End date: April 11
Arizona
Start date: March 31
End date: April 30
California
Start date: March 19
End date: No set date
Colorado
Start date: March 26
End date: April 26
Connecticut
Start date: March 23
End date: April 22
Delaware
Start date: March 24
End date: May 15
District of Columbia
Start date: April 1
End date: April 24
Florida
Start date: April 2
End date: April 30
Georgia
Start date: April 3
End date: April 13
Hawaii
Start date: March 25
End date: April 30
Idaho
Start date: March 25
End date: No set date
Illinois
Start date: March 21
End date: April 30
Indiana
Start date: March 24
End date: April 20
Kansas
Start date: March 30
End date: April 19
Kentucky
Start date: March 26
End date: No date set
Louisiana
Start date: March 23
End date: April 30
Maine
Start date: April 2
End date: April 30
Maryland
Start date: March 30
End date: No set date
Massachusetts
Start date: March 24
End date: May 4
Michigan
Start date: March 24
End date: April 13
Minnesota
Start date: March 27
End date: April 10
Mississippi
Start date: April 3
End date: April 20
Missouri
Start date: April 6
End date: April 24
Montana
Start date: March 28
End date: April 10
Nevada
Start date: April 1
End date: April 30
New Hampshire
Start date: March 27
End date: May 4
New Jersey
Start date: March 21
End date: No set date
New Mexico
Start date: March 24
End date: No set date
New York
Start date: March 22
End date: April 17
North Carolina
Start date: March 30
End date: April 29
Ohio
Start date: March 23
End date: May 1
Oregon
Start date: March 23
End date: No set date
Pennsylvania
Start date: April 1
End date: April 30
Rhode Island
Start date: March 28
End date: April 13
Tennessee
Start date: March 31
End date: April 14
Texas
Start date: April 2
End date: April 30
Vermont
Start date: March 24
End date: April 15
Virginia
Start date: March 30
End date: June 10
Washington
Start date: March 23
End date: May 4
West Virginia
Start date: March 24
End date: No set date
Wisconsin
Start date: March 25
End date: April 24
