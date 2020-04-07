COVID-19: Colorado's Stay-at-Home Order Now Shorter Than Most in USA

On April 6, Governor Jared Polis extended the Colorado stay-at-home order to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak to April 26. That's four days shorter than the policy established for Denver earlier that day, and according to the latest data, it's briefer than the majority of similar actions taken by 41 other states plus the District of Columbia.

The approach, which Polis said was dictated by science and not his admitted frustration over the economic distress caused by the shutdown, is surprising given that this past weekend, Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House's response coordinator for the novel coronavirus, identified Colorado as an emerging national hot spot (along with Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.).

At present, eight states have not made staying at home a mandate for the citizenry as a whole, and Colorado is almost surrounded by them. Neighbors resisting the move entirely thus far are Utah, Wyoming and Nebraska; Oklahoma is only restricting elderly residents and those with compromised immune systems. Other states that have held out against such orders include North Dakota, South Dakota, South Carolina and Iowa.

Seven states have avoided having to extend dates for stay-at-home orders by making theirs open-ended, with no set expiration: California, Idaho, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon and West Virginia. Several others have orders scheduled to expire in the next week or so, around or just past the time that Colorado's initial April 11 order would have run out — among them Alaska, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Rhode Island and Tennessee. But in each of these states, various officials have dropped hints aplenty that the orders will be extended, likely until at least the end of April.

In the meantime, ten states have orders that will continue until at least April 30, five more stretch into May, and Virginia's is presently expected to stay in place until June 10.

Here are the states with stay-at-home orders, along with the dates they were put in place and their current end dates.

Alabama

Start date: April 4

End date: April 30

Alaska

Start date: March 28

End date: April 11

Arizona

Start date: March 31

End date: April 30

California

Start date: March 19

End date: No set date

Colorado

Start date: March 26

End date: April 26

Connecticut

Start date: March 23

End date: April 22

Delaware

Start date: March 24

End date: May 15

District of Columbia

Start date: April 1

End date: April 24

Florida

Start date: April 2

End date: April 30

Georgia

Start date: April 3

End date: April 13

Hawaii

Start date: March 25

End date: April 30

Idaho

Start date: March 25

End date: No set date

Illinois

Start date: March 21

End date: April 30

Indiana

Start date: March 24

End date: April 20

Kansas

Start date: March 30

End date: April 19

Kentucky

Start date: March 26

End date: No date set

Louisiana

Start date: March 23

End date: April 30

Maine

Start date: April 2

End date: April 30

Maryland

Start date: March 30

End date: No set date

Massachusetts

Start date: March 24

End date: May 4

Michigan

Start date: March 24

End date: April 13

Minnesota

Start date: March 27

End date: April 10

Mississippi

Start date: April 3

End date: April 20

Missouri

Start date: April 6

End date: April 24

Montana

Start date: March 28

End date: April 10

Nevada

Start date: April 1

End date: April 30

New Hampshire

Start date: March 27

End date: May 4

New Jersey

Start date: March 21

End date: No set date

New Mexico

Start date: March 24

End date: No set date

New York

Start date: March 22

End date: April 17

North Carolina

Start date: March 30

End date: April 29

Ohio

Start date: March 23

End date: May 1

Oregon

Start date: March 23

End date: No set date

Pennsylvania

Start date: April 1

End date: April 30

Rhode Island

Start date: March 28

End date: April 13

Tennessee

Start date: March 31

End date: April 14

Texas

Start date: April 2

End date: April 30

Vermont

Start date: March 24

End date: April 15

Virginia

Start date: March 30

End date: June 10

Washington

Start date: March 23

End date: May 4

West Virginia

Start date: March 24

End date: No set date

Wisconsin

Start date: March 25

End date: April 24