COVID-19 Update: 40 Outbreaks, 72 More Deaths in a Week

On April 22, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released its second report on infections and deaths linked to COVID-19 at locations where outbreaks have been declared. And the jump in numbers from week one to week two is disturbing.

Over a seven-day period, officials have confirmed forty more outbreaks at previously unlisted facilities in the state, bringing the total to 123. Moreover, the deaths of another 72 people have been linked to such settings.

To put these figures in context, compare the current CDPHE data on Colorado's coronavirus cases with the statistics from a week ago:

10,878 positive or presumptive positive cases (up 2,598)

2,123 hospitalized (up 487)

56 counties (no change)

50,645 people tested (up 10,112)

123 outbreaks (up 40)

508 deaths (up 151)

Once again, the 248 confirmed fatalities connected to facility outbreaks represent just under 50 percent of the state's total death toll — and 72 deaths at those spots over the past week accounted for close to half of the 151 deaths in Colorado over the past seven days.

And this total rises with the inclusion of another 75 deaths that were probably caused by COVID-19 but have not yet been confirmed. Add those to the 176 confirmed and probable deaths from the first report, and the total for fatalities related to outbreaks comes to 323.

Colorado declares an outbreak at a facility after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness in residents with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The first standard is also used to declare outbreaks in a correctional setting, such as a jail — and for other facilities or groups, the CDPHE is looking for two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 with epidemiological linkage, defined as "cases for which public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. These are also referred to as probable cases."

The outbreaks at skilled nursing facilities have risen from 35 to 51 in the past week, while those at assisted-living residences have doubled, going from eighteen to 36. Another eighteen are associated with combined-care enterprises, seven with independent-living specialists, three with group homes and four with prisons or jails. For the first time, there's also an entry in the "Restaurant" category: Brown Dog Pizza in Telluride.

As for the biggest increase, it's in the "Other" category. Last week, just five facilities fell under this umbrella: The EDGE, a Copper Mountain employee housing summit; Highline Rehabilitation Healthcare, a Denver rehab center; Winslow Court Healthcare in El Paso County, which offers both assisted living and independent living services; and two factories, Cargill Meat Solutions in Morgan County and Weld County's JBS, a mammoth meat plant. Eleven more were added to this category on April 22, including Canterbury Apartments (Continuum of Colorado), Holly Creek Retirement Community, Mountain States Rosen Company, Prairie Dog Treats/Antlers, Rocky Mountain Natural Meats and West Elk Mine/Arch Coal.

Here's the current outbreak list, accompanied by case and death data.

