COVID-19 Update: 40 Outbreaks, 72 More Deaths in a Week

On April 22, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released its second report on infections and deaths linked to COVID-19 at locations where outbreaks have been declared. And the jump in numbers from week one to week two is disturbing.
Over a seven-day period, officials have confirmed forty more outbreaks at previously unlisted facilities in the state, bringing the total to 123. Moreover, the deaths of another 72 people have been linked to such settings.
To put these figures in context, compare the current CDPHE data on Colorado's coronavirus cases with the statistics from a week ago:
10,878 positive or presumptive positive cases (up 2,598)
2,123 hospitalized (up 487)
56 counties (no change)
50,645 people tested (up 10,112)
123 outbreaks (up 40)
508 deaths (up 151)
Once again, the 248 confirmed fatalities connected to facility outbreaks represent just under 50 percent of the state's total death toll — and 72 deaths at those spots over the past week accounted for close to half of the 151 deaths in Colorado over the past seven days.
And this total rises with the inclusion of another 75 deaths that were probably caused by COVID-19 but have not yet been confirmed. Add those to the 176 confirmed and probable deaths from the first report, and the total for fatalities related to outbreaks comes to 323.
Colorado declares an outbreak at a facility after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness in residents with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The first standard is also used to declare outbreaks in a correctional setting, such as a jail — and for other facilities or groups, the CDPHE is looking for two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 with epidemiological linkage, defined as "cases for which public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. These are also referred to as probable cases."
The outbreaks at skilled nursing facilities have risen from 35 to 51 in the past week, while those at assisted-living residences have doubled, going from eighteen to 36. Another eighteen are associated with combined-care enterprises, seven with independent-living specialists, three with group homes and four with prisons or jails. For the first time, there's also an entry in the "Restaurant" category: Brown Dog Pizza in Telluride.
As for the biggest increase, it's in the "Other" category. Last week, just five facilities fell under this umbrella: The EDGE, a Copper Mountain employee housing summit; Highline Rehabilitation Healthcare, a Denver rehab center; Winslow Court Healthcare in El Paso County, which offers both assisted living and independent living services; and two factories, Cargill Meat Solutions in Morgan County and Weld County's JBS, a mammoth meat plant. Eleven more were added to this category on April 22, including Canterbury Apartments (Continuum of Colorado), Holly Creek Retirement Community, Mountain States Rosen Company, Prairie Dog Treats/Antlers, Rocky Mountain Natural Meats and West Elk Mine/Arch Coal.
Here's the current outbreak list, accompanied by case and death data.
1. Abundant Blessings and Care — Lincoln Way, Healthcare, assisted living residence, one death
2. Accel at Golden Ridge, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, thirteen cases, one death
3. Allison Care Center, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, three cases, one death
4. Amberwood Court Rehabilitation and Care Community, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, eight cases, four deaths
5. Apple Tree Assisted Living, Healthcare, assisted living residence, three cases
6. Arapahoe Community Treatment Center, Prison/jail
7. Aspen Living Center, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility
8. Aurora Organic Dairy — Platteville, Farm/dairy
9. Avamere Transitional Care and Rehabilitation — Brighton, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, two cases
10. Balfour Retirement Community — Louisville, Healthcare, combined care, four cases, six deaths
11. Belleview Heights Assisted Living and Memory Care, Healthcare, assisted living residence, two deaths
12. Berkley Manor Care Center, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, four deaths
13. Bethesda Lutheran Communities Logan Home, Group home, one case
14. Bonaventure Senior Living, Healthcare, assisted living residence
15. Boulder Manor, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, fifteen cases, six deaths
16. Brookdale — Tamarac Square, Independent Living Facility, one death
17. Brookdale El Camino, Healthcare, assisted living residence, one case, three deaths
18. Brookdale Greenwood Village, Healthcare, combined care, six cases, one death
19. Brookdale Lowry, Healthcare, assisted living residence
20, Brookdale Meridian Englewood, Healthcare, assisted living residence, one case, six deaths
21. Brookdale Parkplace, Healthcare, assisted living residence
22. Brookdale University Park, Healthcare, assisted living residence, three cases, one death
23. Brookshire House, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, six cases, one death
24. Brown Dog, Restaurant sit-down,
25. Cambridge Care Center, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, one case, one death
26, Canon Lodge Care Center, Healthcare, combined care, two cases
27. Canterbury Apartments (Continuum of Colorado), Other
28. Cargill Meat Solutions, Other
29. Carillon at Belleview Station, Healthcare, combined care, six deaths
30. Casey's Pond, Healthcare, combined care, two cases, two deaths
31. Centennial Healthcare Center, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, six cases, seventeen deaths
32. Cherrelyn HealthCare Center, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, thirteen cases, one death
33. Cherry Creek Nursing Center, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, 22 cases, eighteen deaths
34. Clear Creek Care Center, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, one case, nine deaths
35. Colorow Care Center, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, one case, two deaths
36. Columbine Commons Health and Rehab, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, six cases
37. Columbine Manor Care Center, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, six cases, five deaths
38. Columbine Northshore, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, twenty cases, seven deaths
39. Courtyards at Mountain View, Independent Living Facility, one death, six cases
40. Dayspring Villa, Healthcare, assisted living residence, one case, five deaths
41. Denver North Care Center, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility
42. Eastern Star Masonic Retirement Campus, Healthcare, assisted living residence, three cases, one death
43. Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center, Healthcare, combined care, one case, one death
44. Fairacres Manor, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, 23 cases, seven deaths
45. Forest Street Compassionate Care, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, nine cases, one death
46. Frasier Meadows, Independent Living Facility, two cases
47. Good Samaritan Society — Bonell Community, Healthcare, combined care
48. Grace Manor, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, one case, one death
49. Gunnison Valley Health Senior Care Center, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, five cases
50. Harvard Square Retirement Community, Healthcare, combined care, one case, four deaths
51. Health Center at Franklin Park, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, one case, one death
52. Highline Place Memory Care, Healthcare, assisted living residence, two deaths
53. Highline Place Memory Care, Healthcare, assisted living residence, four cases, one death
54. Highline Rehabilitation, Healthcare, Other, two deaths
55. Holly Creek Retirement Community, Healthcare, other, one case
56. Holly Heights, Healthcare, combined care, five cases, one death
57. Inglenook at Brighton, Healthcare, assisted living residence, two cases, eight deaths
58. Intervention Community Corrections Services — Weld, Prison/jail
59. Irondale Post Acute, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, four cases
60. JBS, Other
61. Jewell Care Center of Denver, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, eight cases, four deaths
62. Julia Temple Healthcare Center, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, five cases, one death
63, Juniper Village — Wellspring Memory Care at Aurora, Healthcare, combined care, two cases, seven deaths
64, Lakeview Senior Living, Independent Living Facility, four deaths
65, Laurel Manor, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, four cases, six deaths
66, Lemay Avenue Health & Rehab Facility, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, five cases
67, Libby Bortz, Healthcare, assisted living residence, three cases, five deaths
68, Lifecare Center of Longmont, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, nine cases
69, Littleton Care and Rehabilitation Center, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, two cases, two deaths
70 .Lowry Hills Care and Rehabilitation Center, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, two cases
71, Makarios at Lehigh, Healthcare, assisted living residence
72, Makarios Aurora, Healthcare, assisted living residence, one death
73, Manor Care Denver, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, ten cases, four deaths
74, Mapleton Care Center, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, three cases, four deaths
75, Mesa Vista of Boulder, Healthcare, combined care, six cases, two deaths
76. Montage Heights, Healthcare, assisted living residence, two cases
77. Montage Ridge, Healthcare, combined care, two cases, one death
78, MorningStar at Mountain Shadows, Healthcare, assisted living residence, eleven cases, six deaths
79. Mountain States Rosen Company, Other
80. Mountain Vista Health Care, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, eleven cases, one death
81. Nightingale Lane at Springwood, Healthcare, combined care, one death
82. Orchard Park Health Care Center, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, thirteen cases, two deaths
83. Parker Senior Living by Morning Star, Healthcare, assisted living residence
84. Parkview Care Center, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, three cases, one death
85. Pearl Street Health & Rehab Center Healthcare, skilled nursing facility
86. Pikes Peak Care Center, Healthcare, combined care
87. Powerback Rehabilitation — Lakewood, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, ten cases, two deaths
88. Powerback Rehabilitation — Lafayette, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility
89. Prairie Dog Treats/Antlers, Other
90. Ridgeview Post Acute, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, two cases, three deaths
91. RiverPointe Senior Living, Independent Living Facility, one death
92. Rocky Mountain Natural Meats, Other
93. Rowan Community Nursing Home, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, two cases
94. San Juan Living Center, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, four cases, four deaths
95. Serenity House Assisted Living at Hunters Hill, Healthcare, assisted living residence, two cases
96. Serenity House Assisted Living Geddes, Healthcare, assisted living residence, one case, one death
97. Serenity House Assisted Living III, Healthcare, assisted living residence, one case, two deaths
98. Sherman House Group Home (Continuum of Colorado), Group home, one case
99. Sierra Rehabilitation and Care Community, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, eight cases, three deaths
100. Sloan's Lake Rehabilitation Center, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, two cases, one death
101. Someren Glen, Healthcare, combined care, one case, seven deaths
102. St Andrew's Village, Healthcare, combined care, four deaths
103. St. Paul Health Center, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility
104. Sterling Correctional Investigation, Prison/jail, two cases
105. Suites at Clermont Park, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility
106. Sunrise at Cherry Creek, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, two cases, three deaths
107. Sunrise at Flatirons, Healthcare, assisted living residence, one death
108. Terrace Gardens, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, six cases
109. The Argyle Assisted Living, Healthcare, assisted living residence
110. The Bridge at Longmont, Healthcare, assisted living residence, nine cases, six deaths
111. The Center at Center Place, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, one case, three deaths
112. The Courtyard at Lakewood Independent Living Center, Independent Living Facility, one death
113. The EDGE, Other, two cases
114. The Granville Assisted Living Center, Healthcare, assisted living residence, three cases, two deaths
115. The Peaks Care Center, Healthcare, combined care, one case, one death
116. The Residence at Oakridge, Healthcare, assisted living residence, three cases
117. University Heights Rehabilitation and Care, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, one case, one death
118. Weld County Jail, Prison/jail, one death
119. West Elk Mine/Arch Coal, Other
120. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — Iris House, Group home, one death
121. Wind Crest, Healthcare, combined care, eight cases, one death
122. Winslow Court, Healthcare other, four cases, ten deaths
123. Woodridge Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, one death
