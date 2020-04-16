COVID-19: The Places Linked to 176 Colorado Deaths

As promised by Governor Jared Polis during an April 15 press conference on COVID-19, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has released figures about infections and deaths at facilities where outbreaks have been declared. And the numbers are startling.
Just a whisper under half of the 357 deaths from the novel coronavirus catalogued by the CDPHE took place in such settings: 137 that have been confirmed, plus another 39 considered "probable." Thus far, outbreaks have taken place at 83 facilities, most of them dedicated to senior care; some have seen deaths in the double digits. Moreover, many of these deaths have taken place over the past few days, raising the disturbing possibility of even more loss of life to come.
Here's the latest overall COVID-19 data from the CDPHE, updated at 4 p.m. April 15:
8,280 positive or presumed positive cases
1,636 hospitalized
56 counties
40,533 people tested
357 deaths
83 outbreaks
The specifics about the 83 facilities with outbreaks can be found on a new Colorado outbreak page, which explains that deaths aren't a requirement to be listed in this category. Rather, a health-care facility is considered the site of an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness in residents with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis.
The former standard is also used to declare outbreaks in a correctional setting, such as a jail — and for other facilities or groups, the CDPHE is looking for two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 with epidemiological linkage, defined as "cases for which public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. These are also referred to as probable cases."
Of the 83 facilities in the outbreaks category, 35 are defined as skilled nursing facilities, eighteen as assisted-living residences, sixteen as combined care, six as independent living, two as group homes, and one as a prison/jail — the main detention center in Weld County, where one confirmed COVID-19 death has taken place.
An additional five fall under the "other" category: The EDGE, a Copper Mountain employee housing summit; Highline Rehabilitation Healthcare, a Denver rehab center; Winslow Court Healthcare in El Paso County, which offers both assisted living and independent living services; and two factories, Cargill Meat Solutions in Morgan County and Weld County's JBS, a mammoth plant whose current shutdown was a topic during one of Polis's recent conversations with Vice President Mike Pence, who's heading up the federal response to the virus.
The first outbreak declaration was made on March 11 regarding The Residence at Oakridge Healthcare, an assisted-living residence in Larimer County; the most recent two on the list, Belleview Heights Assisted Living and Memory Care Healthcare in Arapahoe County and Bonaventure Senior Living Healthcare in Douglas County, were added on April 14.
Between those dates, there were eighteen deaths at Centennial Healthcare Center in Weld County, fourteen at Arapahoe County's Cherry Creek Nursing Center, and nine at another facility there, Cherrelyn HealthCare Center Healthcare, as well as ten at Fairacres Manor Healthcare in Weld County. And that's just the beginning.
The outbreak centers are scattered across the state — and one is likely near you.
1. Abundant Blessings and Care — Lincoln Way Healthcare, assisted living residence, Arapahoe County, declared outbreak 4/3/2020, one confirmed COVID-19 death
2. Amberwood Court Rehabilitation and Care Community Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Denver County, declared outbreak 3/28/2020, three confirmed COVID-19 deaths, one presumptive COVID-19 death
3. Aspen Living Center Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, El Paso County, declared outbreak 4/5/2020
4. Avamere Transitional Care and Rehabilitation — Brighton Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Adams County, declared outbreak 4/3/2020
5. Balfour Retirement Community — Louisville Healthcare, combined care facility, Boulder County, declared outbreak 4/9/2020
6. Belleview Heights Assisted Living and Memory Care Healthcare, assisted living residence, Arapahoe County, declared outbreak 4/14/2020, one confirmed COVID-19 death
7. Bethesda Lutheran Communities Logan Home, group home, Arapahoe County, declared outbreak 4/3/2020
8. Bonaventure Senior Living Healthcare, assisted living residence, Douglas County, declared outbreak 4/14/2020
9. Boulder Manor Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Boulder County, declared outbreak 4/1/2020, one confirmed COVID-19 death
10. Brookdale — Tamarac Square, independent living facility, Denver County, declared outbreak 4/3/2020, one confirmed COVID-19 death
11. Brookdale El Camino Healthcare, assisted living residence, Pueblo County, declared outbreak 4/9/2020, one confirmed COVID-19 death
12. Brookdale Lowry Healthcare, assisted living residence, Denver County, declared outbreak 4/8/2020
13. Brookdale Meridian Englewood Healthcare, assisted living residence, Arapahoe County, declared outbreak 4/5/2020, two confirmed COVID-19 deaths
14. Brookdale University Park Healthcare, assisted living residence, Denver County, declared outbreak 4/8/2020, one confirmed COVID-19 death
15. Cambridge Care Center Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Jefferson County, declared outbreak 4/11/2020, one confirmed COVID-19 death
16. Canon Lodge Care Center Healthcare, combined care, Fremont County, declared outbreak 4/7/2020
17. Cargill Meat Solutions, other — Meat Packing Plant, Morgan County, declared outbreak 4/3/2020
18. Carillon at Belleview Station Healthcare, combined care, Denver County, declared outbreak 4/10/2020, two confirmed COVID-19 deaths
19. Casey's Pond Healthcare, combined care, Routt County, declared outbreak 3/29/2020, one confirmed COVID-19 death
20. Centennial Healthcare Center, skilled nursing facility, Weld County, declared outbreak 3/27/2020, seventeen confirmed COVID-19 deaths, one presumptive COVID-19 death
21. Cherrelyn HealthCare Center Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Arapahoe County, declared outbreak 4/6/2020, nine presumptive COVID-19 deaths
22. Cherry Creek Nursing Center Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Arapahoe County, declared outbreak 4/3/2020, eleven confirmed COVID-19 deaths, three presumed COVID-19 deaths
23. Clear Creek Care Center Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Adams County, declared outbreak 4/8/2020
24. Colorow Care Center Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Montrose County, declared outbreak 4/6/2020, one confirmed COVID-19 death
25. Columbine Commons Health and Rehab Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Weld County, declared outbreak 4/13/2020
26. Columbine Manor Care Center Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Chaffee County, declared outbreak 4/11/2020, three confirmed COVID-19 deaths
27. Columbine Northshore Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Larimer County, declared outbreak 3/12/2020, one confirmed COVID-19 death, two presumptive COVID-19 deaths
28. Courtyards at Mountain View, independent living facility, Denver County, declared outbreak 3/30/2020, one confirmed COVID-19 death
29. Dayspring Villa Healthcare, assisted living residence, Denver County, declared outbreak 4/10/2020
30. Denver North Care Center Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Denver County, declared outbreak 4/4/2020, two confirmed COVID-19 deaths
31. Eastern Star Masonic Retirement Campus Healthcare, assisted living residence (assisted living/memory care), Denver County, declared outbreak 4/6/2020, one confirmed COVID-19 death, two presumptive COVID-19 deaths
32. Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center Healthcare, combined care, Morgan County, declared outbreak 4/8/2020
33. Fairacres Manor Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Weld County, declared outbreak 3/24/2020, five confirmed COVID-19 deaths, five presumptive COVID-19 deaths
34. Frasier Meadows, Independent Living Facility, Boulder County, declared outbreak 4/1/2020
35. Good Samaritan Society — Bonell Community Healthcare, combined care, Weld County, 4/12/2020
36. Health Center at Franklin Park Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Denver County, declared outbreak 4/7/2020, one confirmed COVID-19 death
37. Highline Place Healthcare, combined care (assisted living/memory care), Arapahoe County, declared outbreak 4/7/2020, one confirmed COVID-19 death
38. Highline Rehabilitation Healthcare, other (rehabilitation), Denver County, declared outbreak 4/1/2020, two confirmed COVID-19 deaths
39. Holly Heights Healthcare, combined care, Denver County, declared outbreak 4/6/2020, one confirmed COVID-19 death
40. Inglenook at Brighton Healthcare, assisted living residence (assisted living and memory care), Adams County, declared outbreak 3/24/2020, eight confirmed COVID-19 deaths
41. Irondale Post Acute Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Adams County, declared outbreak 4/9/2020
42. JBS, Other (Factory), Weld County, declared outbreak 4/3/2020
43. Jewell Care Center of Denver Healthcare, combined care (SNF/NH), Denver County, declared outbreak 3/30/2020, four confirmed COVID-19 deaths
44. Juniper Village — Wellspring Memory Care at Aurora Healthcare, combined care, Arapahoe County, declared outbreak 4/11/2020, seven confirmed COVID-19 deaths, three presumptive COVID-19 deaths
45. Lakeview Senior Living, Independent Living Facility, Jefferson County, declared outbreak 4/5/2020, four confirmed COVID-19 deaths
46. Laurel Manor Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, El Paso County, declared outbreak 3/20/2020, four confirmed COVID-19 deaths, five presumptive COVID-19 deaths
47. Libby Bortz Healthcare, assisted living residence, Arapahoe County, declared outbreak 3/23/2020, five confirmed COVID-19 deaths, one presumptive COVID-19 death
48. Lifecare Center of Longmont Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Boulder County, declared outbreak 4/7/2020
49. Littleton Care and Rehabilitation Center Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Arapahoe county, declared outbreak 4/7/2020, one confirmed COVID-19 death, one presumptive COVID-19 death
50. Lowry Hills Care and Rehabilitation Center Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Arapahoe County, declared outbreak 4/11/2020, one presumptive COVID-19 death
51. Makarios Aurora Healthcare, assisted living residence, Arapahoe County, declared outbreak 4/3/2020, one presumptive COVID-19 death
52. Manor Care Denver Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Denver County, declared outbreak 4/8/2020, three confirmed COVID-19 deaths
53. Mapleton Care Center Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Jefferson County, declared outbreak 3/30/2020, one confirmed COVID-19 death
54. Montage Ridge Healthcare, combined care, Jefferson County, declared outbreak 4/6/2020, one confirmed COVID-19 death
55. MorningStar at Mountain Shadows Healthcare, assisted living residence, El Paso County, declared outbreak 3/30/2020, five confirmed COVID-19 deaths
56. Mountain Vista Health Care Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Jefferson County, declared outbreak 4/10/2020
57. Nightingale Lane at Springwood Healthcare, combined care (assisted living and memory care), Jefferson county, declared outbreak 4/12/2020
58. Parkview Care Center Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Denver County, declared outbreak 4/11/2020, one confirmed COVID-19 death, two presumptive COVID-19 deaths
59. Pearl Street Health & Rehab Center Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Arapahoe County, declared outbreak 4/2/2020
60. Powerback Rehabilitation — Lakewood Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Jefferson County, declared outbreak 4/13/2020, one confirmed COVID-19 death
61. RiverPointe Senior Living, independent living facility, Arapahoe County, declared outbreak 4/1/2020, three confirmed COVID-19 deaths
62. Rowan Community Nursing Home Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Denver County, declared outbreak 4/8/2020
63. San Juan Living Center Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Montrose County, declared outbreak 4/6/2020, three confirmed COVID-19 deaths
64. Serenity House Assisted Living at Hunters Hill Healthcare, assisted living residence, Arapahoe County, declared outbreak 4/13/2020
65. Serenity House Assisted Living III Healthcare, assisted living residence, Arapahoe County, declared outbreak 3/31/2020, two confirmed COVID-19 deaths, one presumptive COVID-19 death
66. Sherman House Group Home (Continuum of Colorado), group home, Arapahoe County, declared outbreak 4/7/2020
67. Sierra Rehabilitation and Care Community Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Jefferson County, declared outbreak 4/3/2020, one confirmed COVID-19 death, one presumptive COVID-19 death
68. Sloan's Lake Rehabilitation Center Healthcare, skilled nursing facility (Rehab), Denver County, declared outbreak 4/7/2020, one confirmed COVID-19 death
69. Someren Glen Healthcare, combined care, Arapahoe County, declared outbreak, 4/1/2020, four confirmed COVID-19 deaths
70. St. Andrew's Village Healthcare, combined care, Arapahoe County, declared outbreak 4/8/2020, one confirmed COVID-19 death
71. Sunrise at Cherry Creek Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Denver County, declared outbreak 4/2/2020, two confirmed COVID-19 deaths
72. Terrace Gardens Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, El Paso County, declared outbreak 4/2/2020
73. The Bridge at Longmont Healthcare, assisted living residence, Boulder county, declared outbreak 4/3/2020, four confirmed COVID-19 deaths
74. The Center at Center Place Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Weld County, declared outbreak 4/5/2020
75. The Courtyard at Lakewood, independent living center (independent living facility), Jefferson County, declared outbreak 4/5/2020, one confirmed COVID-19 death
76. The EDGE, Other (Copper Mountain Employee Housing Summit), declared outbreak 3/25/2020
77. The Granville Assisted Living Center Healthcare, assisted living residence, Jefferson County, declared outbreak 4/2/2020, two confirmed COVID-19 deaths
78. The Peaks Care Center Healthcare, combined care, Boulder County, declared outbreak 4/12/2020
79. The Residence at Oakridge Healthcare, assisted living residence, Larimer County, declared outbreak 3/11/2020
80. Weld County Jail, Prison/jail, Weld County, declared outbreak 4/1/2020, one confirmed COVID-19 death
81. Wind Crest Healthcare, combined care, Douglas County, declared outbreak 3/30/2020, one confirmed COVID-19 death
82. Winslow Court Healthcare, other (assisted living and independent living), El Paso County, declared outbreak 4/1/2020, four confirmed COVID-19 deaths
83. Woodridge Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Adams County, declared outbreak 4/13/2020, one confirmed COVID-19 death
