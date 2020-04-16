COVID-19: The Places Linked to 176 Colorado Deaths

As promised by Governor Jared Polis during an April 15 press conference on COVID-19, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has released figures about infections and deaths at facilities where outbreaks have been declared. And the numbers are startling.

Just a whisper under half of the 357 deaths from the novel coronavirus catalogued by the CDPHE took place in such settings: 137 that have been confirmed, plus another 39 considered "probable." Thus far, outbreaks have taken place at 83 facilities, most of them dedicated to senior care; some have seen deaths in the double digits. Moreover, many of these deaths have taken place over the past few days, raising the disturbing possibility of even more loss of life to come.

Here's the latest overall COVID-19 data from the CDPHE, updated at 4 p.m. April 15:



8,280 positive or presumed positive cases

1,636 hospitalized

56 counties

40,533 people tested

357 deaths

83 outbreaks

The specifics about the 83 facilities with outbreaks can be found on a new Colorado outbreak page, which explains that deaths aren't a requirement to be listed in this category. Rather, a health-care facility is considered the site of an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness in residents with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis.

The former standard is also used to declare outbreaks in a correctional setting, such as a jail — and for other facilities or groups, the CDPHE is looking for two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 with epidemiological linkage, defined as "cases for which public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. These are also referred to as probable cases."

Of the 83 facilities in the outbreaks category, 35 are defined as skilled nursing facilities, eighteen as assisted-living residences, sixteen as combined care, six as independent living, two as group homes, and one as a prison/jail — the main detention center in Weld County, where one confirmed COVID-19 death has taken place.

An additional five fall under the "other" category: The EDGE, a Copper Mountain employee housing summit; Highline Rehabilitation Healthcare, a Denver rehab center; Winslow Court Healthcare in El Paso County, which offers both assisted living and independent living services; and two factories, Cargill Meat Solutions in Morgan County and Weld County's JBS, a mammoth plant whose current shutdown was a topic during one of Polis's recent conversations with Vice President Mike Pence, who's heading up the federal response to the virus.

The first outbreak declaration was made on March 11 regarding The Residence at Oakridge Healthcare, an assisted-living residence in Larimer County; the most recent two on the list, Belleview Heights Assisted Living and Memory Care Healthcare in Arapahoe County and Bonaventure Senior Living Healthcare in Douglas County, were added on April 14.

Between those dates, there were eighteen deaths at Centennial Healthcare Center in Weld County, fourteen at Arapahoe County's Cherry Creek Nursing Center, and nine at another facility there, Cherrelyn HealthCare Center Healthcare, as well as ten at Fairacres Manor Healthcare in Weld County. And that's just the beginning.

The outbreak centers are scattered across the state — and one is likely near you.