COVID-19: Denver Neighborhoods With the Highest Death Rates Now

At the end of today, May 8, Denver's stay-at-home order necessitated by COVID-19 will expire, giving way to a much closer alignment with Colorado's safer-at-home program. But the casualty count from the coronavirus pandemic continues to rise at a troubling pace, with some parts of the Mile High City suffering a heartbreaking toll,according to updated data from Denver Public Health.
In a little over two weeks, the number of fatalities from COVID-19 in Denver has nearly doubled, with death rates climbing in the majority of this city's neighborhoods. On April 21, Denver had seen 97 deaths from COVID-19. As of May 6, the date that currently tops the DPH page, the total is 190.
By April 21, no neighborhoods had tallied more than four deaths. Today, nine neighborhoods have seen at least five, with Hampden reaching eleven. Additionally, more areas in Denver have been touched by tragedy. Just over two weeks ago, 46 neighborhoods had a death rate of zero; that's now down to 37.
Here's the DPH's latest COVID-19 information about Denver neighborhoods, including comparisons between total deaths and the death rate from April 21 and May 6; they're ranked from lowest to highest. That's followed by the list of neighborhoods that currently have a death rate of zero. Note that some shifts in data have taken place owing to the completion of investigations.
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Windsor
Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since April 21)
Death Rate 0.1 (0.07 on April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Berkeley
Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since April 21)
Death Rate 0.1 (0.21 on April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Montbello
Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since April 21)
Death Rate 0.1 (0.09 on April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Neighborhood: West Highland
Death Rate 0.1 (0.0 on April 21)
Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Elyria Swansea
Death Rate 0.1 (0.0 on April 21)
Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Capitol Hill
Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since April 21)
Death Rate 0.1 (0.06 on April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Hampden South
Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since April 21)
Death Rate 0.1 (0.06 on April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
West Colfax
Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since April 21)
Death Rate 0.1 (0.07 on April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Neighborhood: North Capitol Hill
Death Rate 0.1 (0.0 on April 21)
Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Neighborhood: Ruby Hill
Death Rate 0.1 (0.0 on April 21)
Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Neighborhood: University Park
Death Rate 0.1 (0.0 on April 21)
Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Neighborhood: Fort Logan
Death Rate 0.1 (0.0 on April 21)
Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Harvey Park
Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since April 21)
Death Rate 0.1 (0.08 on April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Athmar Park
Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since April 21)
Death Rate 0.1 (unchanged since April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Bear Valley
Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since April 21)
Death Rate 0.1 (unchanged since April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Lowry Field
Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since April 21)
Death Rate 0.1 (0.11 on April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Neighborhood: Cheesman Park
Death Rate 0.1 (0.0 on April 21)
Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Neighborhood: Villa Park
Death Rate 0.1 (0.0 on April 21)
Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Neighborhood: Speer
Death Rate 0.2 (0.0 on April 21)
Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Westwood
Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since April 21)
Death Rate 0.2 (0.11 on April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
North Park Hill
Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since April 21)
Death Rate 0.2 (0.10 on April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Gateway/Green Valley Ranch
Total Deaths 7 (<5 on April 21)
Death Rate 0.2 (0.07 on April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Baker
Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since April 21)
Death Rate 0.2 (0.15 on April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Five Points
Total Deaths 7 (<5 on April 21)
Death Rate 0.3 (0.05 on April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Neighborhood: Country Club
Death Rate 0.3 (0.0 on April 21)
Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Neighborhood: Cherry Creek
Death Rate 0.3 (unchanged since April 21)
Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Neighborhood: Rosedale
Death Rate 0.3 (0.0 on April 21)
Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Skyland
Death Rate 0.3 (0.0 on April 21)
Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Neighborhood: Jefferson Park
Death Rate 0.3 (0.0 on April 21)
Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Virginia Village
Total Deaths 5 (<5 on April 21)
Death Rate 0.3 (0.21 on April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Neighborhood: Mar Lee
Death Rate 0.4 (0.0 on April 21)
Total Deaths 5 (< 5 on April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Sunnyside
Death Rate 0.4 (0.0 on April 21)
Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Valverde
Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since April 21)
Death Rate 0.5 (0.23 on April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Neighborhood: City Park West
Death Rate 0.5 (0.0 on April 21)
Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Neighborhood: Cory-Merrill
Death Rate 0.5 (0.0 on April 21)
Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Hampden
Total Deaths 11 (<5 on April 21)
Death Rate 0.5 (0.05 on April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Hilltop
Total Deaths 7 (<5 on April 21)
Death Rate 0.7 (0.10 on April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Northeast Park Hill
Total Deaths 7 (<5 on April 21)
Death Rate 0.7 (0.11 on April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Neighborhood: Southmoor Park
Death Rate 0.9 (0.0 on April 21)
Total Deaths 5 (< 5 on April 21)
Rate per 1,000 Persons
Goldsmith
Total Deaths 8 (<5 on April 21)
Death Rate 1.2 (0.15 on April 21)
Denver neighborhoods with a death rate of zero: Auraria, Barnum, Barnum West, Belcaro, Central Business District, Chaffee Park, City Park, Civic Center, Clayton, Cole, College View/South Platte, Congress Park, East Colfax, Globeville, Hale, Harvey Park South, Highland, Indian Creek, Kennedy, Lincoln Park, Marston, Montclair, Overland, Platt Park, Regis, Sloan Lake, South Park Hill, Stapleton, Sun Valley, Union Station, University, University Hills, Washington Park, Washington Park West, Wellshire, Whittier
