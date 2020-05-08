COVID-19: Denver Neighborhoods With the Highest Death Rates Now

At the end of today, May 8, Denver's stay-at-home order necessitated by COVID-19 will expire, giving way to a much closer alignment with Colorado's safer-at-home program. But the casualty count from the coronavirus pandemic continues to rise at a troubling pace, with some parts of the Mile High City suffering a heartbreaking toll,according to updated data from Denver Public Health.

In a little over two weeks, the number of fatalities from COVID-19 in Denver has nearly doubled, with death rates climbing in the majority of this city's neighborhoods. On April 21, Denver had seen 97 deaths from COVID-19. As of May 6, the date that currently tops the DPH page, the total is 190.

By April 21, no neighborhoods had tallied more than four deaths. Today, nine neighborhoods have seen at least five, with Hampden reaching eleven. Additionally, more areas in Denver have been touched by tragedy. Just over two weeks ago, 46 neighborhoods had a death rate of zero; that's now down to 37.

Here's the DPH's latest COVID-19 information about Denver neighborhoods, including comparisons between total deaths and the death rate from April 21 and May 6; they're ranked from lowest to highest. That's followed by the list of neighborhoods that currently have a death rate of zero. Note that some shifts in data have taken place owing to the completion of investigations.

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Windsor

Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since April 21)

Death Rate 0.1 (0.07 on April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Berkeley

Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since April 21)

Death Rate 0.1 (0.21 on April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Montbello

Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since April 21)

Death Rate 0.1 (0.09 on April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Neighborhood: West Highland

Death Rate 0.1 (0.0 on April 21)

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Elyria Swansea

Death Rate 0.1 (0.0 on April 21)

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Capitol Hill

Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since April 21)

Death Rate 0.1 (0.06 on April 21)

Marijuana Deals Near You

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Hampden South

Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since April 21)

Death Rate 0.1 (0.06 on April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

West Colfax

Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since April 21)

Death Rate 0.1 (0.07 on April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Neighborhood: North Capitol Hill

Death Rate 0.1 (0.0 on April 21)

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Neighborhood: Ruby Hill

Death Rate 0.1 (0.0 on April 21)

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Neighborhood: University Park

Death Rate 0.1 (0.0 on April 21)

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Neighborhood: Fort Logan

Death Rate 0.1 (0.0 on April 21)

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Harvey Park

Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since April 21)

Death Rate 0.1 (0.08 on April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Athmar Park

Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since April 21)

Death Rate 0.1 (unchanged since April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Bear Valley

Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since April 21)

Death Rate 0.1 (unchanged since April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Lowry Field

Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since April 21)

Death Rate 0.1 (0.11 on April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Neighborhood: Cheesman Park

Death Rate 0.1 (0.0 on April 21)

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Neighborhood: Villa Park

Death Rate 0.1 (0.0 on April 21)

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Neighborhood: Speer

Death Rate 0.2 (0.0 on April 21)

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Westwood

Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since April 21)

Death Rate 0.2 (0.11 on April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

North Park Hill

Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since April 21)

Death Rate 0.2 (0.10 on April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Gateway/Green Valley Ranch

Total Deaths 7 (<5 on April 21)

Death Rate 0.2 (0.07 on April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Baker

Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since April 21)

Death Rate 0.2 (0.15 on April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Five Points

Total Deaths 7 (<5 on April 21)

Death Rate 0.3 (0.05 on April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Neighborhood: Country Club

Death Rate 0.3 (0.0 on April 21)

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Neighborhood: Cherry Creek

Death Rate 0.3 (unchanged since April 21)

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Neighborhood: Rosedale

Death Rate 0.3 (0.0 on April 21)

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Skyland

Death Rate 0.3 (0.0 on April 21)

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Neighborhood: Jefferson Park

Death Rate 0.3 (0.0 on April 21)

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Virginia Village

Total Deaths 5 (<5 on April 21)

Death Rate 0.3 (0.21 on April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Neighborhood: Mar Lee

Death Rate 0.4 (0.0 on April 21)

Total Deaths 5 (< 5 on April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Sunnyside

Death Rate 0.4 (0.0 on April 21)

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Valverde

Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since April 21)

Death Rate 0.5 (0.23 on April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Neighborhood: City Park West

Death Rate 0.5 (0.0 on April 21)

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Neighborhood: Cory-Merrill

Death Rate 0.5 (0.0 on April 21)

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Hampden

Total Deaths 11 (<5 on April 21)

Death Rate 0.5 (0.05 on April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Hilltop

Total Deaths 7 (<5 on April 21)

Death Rate 0.7 (0.10 on April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Northeast Park Hill

Total Deaths 7 (<5 on April 21)

Death Rate 0.7 (0.11 on April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Neighborhood: Southmoor Park

Death Rate 0.9 (0.0 on April 21)

Total Deaths 5 (< 5 on April 21)

Rate per 1,000 Persons

Goldsmith

Total Deaths 8 (<5 on April 21)

Death Rate 1.2 (0.15 on April 21)

Denver neighborhoods with a death rate of zero: Auraria, Barnum, Barnum West, Belcaro, Central Business District, Chaffee Park, City Park, Civic Center, Clayton, Cole, College View/South Platte, Congress Park, East Colfax, Globeville, Hale, Harvey Park South, Highland, Indian Creek, Kennedy, Lincoln Park, Marston, Montclair, Overland, Platt Park, Regis, Sloan Lake, South Park Hill, Stapleton, Sun Valley, Union Station, University, University Hills, Washington Park, Washington Park West, Wellshire, Whittier