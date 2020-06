COVID-19: Denver Neighborhoods With the Most Hospitalizations

Owing to the ongoing protests in downtown Denver over the death of George Floyd, COVID-19 is no longer the overwhelming focus of news coverage. But the ravages of the novel coronavirus continue to be felt across Colorado — and the effects are still being felt in Denver neighborhoods, two of which have each seen more than eighty hospitalizations over the course of the crisis.

The information comes from the Denver COVID-19 data summary page, maintained by the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment. According to the latest statistics there, updated June 7, the number of people who've died from the virus in the Mile High City has reached 288, with the overall case count hitting 6,003.

Compare those figures to those for the state as a whole, shared in the June 7 update from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:



28,001 cases

4,485 hospitalized

60 counties

214,940 people tested

1,527 deaths among cases

1,274 deaths due to COVID-19

299 outbreaks

Further details about hospitalizations statewide can be found at this CDPHE address. The agency reveals that 204 patients are currently hospitalized in Colorado with COVID-19. That's the lowest number since March 25, when the total was 152. (A day later, on March 26, it hit 230.) Nineteen patients had been discharged in the 24 hours before the latest count.

Also included in the CDPHE stats are hospitalizations of so-called "patients under investigation," or PUIs. On June 7, those designated as PUIs stood at 91, as compared to 268 on March 25.

According to a neighborhood-by-neighborhood breakdown of hospitalizations, more than thirty Denver neighborhoods have a cumulative hospitalization rate per 1,000 of zero (short-handed as < 5).

Neighborhoods with a hospitalization rate above zero begin with Hampden South, which registers at 0.34 per 1,000 residents, owing to six hospitalizations, and end with Valverde, whose rate of 3.72 per 1,000 translates to sixteen hospitalizations. While Gateway/Green Valley Ranch and Montbello have lower hospitalization rates than Valverde, they've seen many more hospitalizations: 88 and 84, respectively.

Note that many of the neighborhoods with high hospitalization rates are home to one or more senior centers, where COVID-19 has led to especially terrible outcomes in many instances. Another reminder: Colorado Governor Jared Polis and other officials acknowledge that communities of color have been disproportionately harmed by the virus.

Since the data is historical, it provides a greater understanding of the virus's impact on Denver to date. Here's the latest, ranked from lowest to highest hospitalization rates.

A map of Denver hospitalizations because of COVID-19 accessed on June 7, 2020. Denver Department of Public Health & Environment

Baker

Total Hospitalizations < 5

Hospitalization Rate 0.00

Belcaro

Total Hospitalizations < 5

Hospitalization Rate 0.00

Central Business District (CBD)

Total Hospitalizations < 5

Hospitalization Rate 0.00

Chaffee Park

Total Hospitalizations < 5

Hospitalization Rate 0.00

Cheesman Park

Total Hospitalizations < 5

Hospitalization Rate 0.00

Cherry Creek

Total Hospitalizations < 5

Hospitalization Rate 0.00

City Park

Total Hospitalizations < 5

Hospitalization Rate 0.00

Civic Center

Total Hospitalizations < 5

Hospitalization Rate 0.00

Cole

Total Hospitalizations < 5

Hospitalization Rate 0.00

Congress Park

Total Hospitalizations < 5

Hospitalization Rate 0.00

Cory-Merrill

Total Hospitalizations < 5

Hospitalization Rate 0.00

Country Club

Total Hospitalizations < 5

Hospitalization Rate 0.00

DIA

Total Hospitalizations < 5

Hospitalization Rate 0.00

Highland

Total Hospitalizations < 5

Hospitalization Rate 0.00

Indian Creek

Total Hospitalizations < 5

Hospitalization Rate 0.00

Kennedy

Total Hospitalizations < 5

Hospitalization Rate 0.00

Marston

Total Hospitalizations < 5

Hospitalization Rate 0.00

Montclair

Total Hospitalizations < 5

Hospitalization Rate 0.00

Overland

Total Hospitalizations < 5

Hospitalization Rate 0.00

Platt Park

Total Hospitalizations < 5

Hospitalization Rate 0.00

Regis

Total Hospitalizations < 5

Hospitalization Rate 0.00

Rosedale

Total Hospitalizations < 5

Hospitalization Rate 0.00

Southmoor Park

Total Hospitalizations < 5

Hospitalization Rate 0.00

Speer

Total Hospitalizations < 5

Hospitalization Rate 0.00

Sun Valley

Total Hospitalizations < 5

Hospitalization Rate 0.00

Union Station

Total Hospitalizations < 5

Hospitalization Rate 0.00

University

Total Hospitalizations < 5

Hospitalization Rate 0.00

University Hills

Total Hospitalizations < 5

Hospitalization Rate 0.00

University Park

Total Hospitalizations < 5

Hospitalization Rate 0.00

Washington Park

Total Hospitalizations < 5

Hospitalization Rate 0.00

Washington Park West

Total Hospitalizations < 5

Hospitalization Rate 0.00

Wellshire

Total Hospitalizations < 5

Hospitalization Rate 0.00

West Highland

Total Hospitalizations < 5

Hospitalization Rate 0.00

Hampden South

Total Hospitalizations 6

Hospitalization Rate 0.34

Stapleton

Total Hospitalizations 11

Hospitalization Rate 0.41

Virginia Village

Total Hospitalizations 6

Hospitalization Rate 0.41

Capitol Hill

Total Hospitalizations 8

Hospitalization Rate 0.48

Five Points

Total Hospitalizations 11

Hospitalization Rate 0.53

Lowry Field

Total Hospitalizations 5

Hospitalization Rate 0.56

Fort Logan

Total Hospitalizations 6

Hospitalization Rate 0.64

Hale

Total Hospitalizations 6

Hospitalization Rate 0.71

Sloan Lake

Total Hospitalizations 6

Hospitalization Rate 0.72

Berkeley

Total Hospitalizations 7

Hospitalization Rate 0.75

Hilltop

Total Hospitalizations 8

Hospitalization Rate 0.79

Bear Valley

Total Hospitalizations 8

Hospitalization Rate 0.81

Sunnyside

Total Hospitalizations 10

Hospitalization Rate 0.91

South Park Hill

Total Hospitalizations 9

Hospitalization Rate 0.94

Mar Lee

Total Hospitalizations 13

Hospitalization Rate 0.95

Jefferson Park

Total Hospitalizations 6

Hospitalization Rate 0.97

North Capitol Hill

Total Hospitalizations 8

Hospitalization Rate 1.01

City Park West

Total Hospitalizations 6

Hospitalization Rate 1.04

Washington Virginia Vale

Total Hospitalizations 16

Hospitalization Rate 1.09

Harvey Park South

Total Hospitalizations 10

Hospitalization Rate 1.10

Lincoln Park

Total Hospitalizations 8

Hospitalization Rate 1.11

Clayton

Total Hospitalizations 6

Hospitalization Rate 1.19

Goldsmith

Total Hospitalizations 8

Hospitalization Rate 1.21

Hampden

Total Hospitalizations 26

Hospitalization Rate 1.28

Harvey Park

Total Hospitalizations 16

Hospitalization Rate 1.28

West Colfax

Total Hospitalizations 18

Hospitalization Rate 1.28

Windsor

Total Hospitalizations 19

Hospitalization Rate 1.32

Villa Park

Total Hospitalizations 13

Hospitalization Rate 1.35

North Park Hill

Total Hospitalizations 14

Hospitalization Rate 1.36

Athmar Park

Total Hospitalizations 14

Hospitalization Rate 1.43

East Colfax

Total Hospitalizations 17

Hospitalization Rate 1.50

Barnum

Total Hospitalizations 11

Hospitalization Rate 1.63

Skyland

Total Hospitalizations 6

Hospitalization Rate 1.68

Ruby Hill

Total Hospitalizations 19

Hospitalization Rate 1.72

Northeast Park Hill

Total Hospitalizations 17

Hospitalization Rate 1.80

Globeville

Total Hospitalizations 8

Hospitalization Rate 1.84

Barnum West

Total Hospitalizations 12

Hospitalization Rate 2.02

Whittier

Total Hospitalizations 11

Hospitalization Rate 2.04

Gateway/Green Valley Ranch

Total Hospitalizations 88

Hospitalization Rate 2.09

Westwood

Total Hospitalizations 38

Hospitalization Rate 2.10

College View/South Platte

Total Hospitalizations 17

Hospitalization Rate 2.30

Elyria Swansea

Total Hospitalizations 16

Hospitalization Rate 2.31

Montbello

Total Hospitalizations 84

Hospitalization Rate 2.47

Valverde

Total Hospitalizations 16

Hospitalization Rate 3.72