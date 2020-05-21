COVID-19: New Outbreaks at Metro Denver Home Depots, Chick-fil-A

The latest report on COVID-19 outbreaks from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is filled with unsettling details, including 43 newly included sites, nearly double the number from the previous week.

Among them are numerous high-profile retail settings: two more King Soopers markets in the metro area (with greater spread at the iconic 1155 East Ninth Avenue branch, where one death has been reported but not confirmed); a batch of fast-food eateries led by two Colorado Chick-fil-A outlets; and a pair of Home Depot stores — including the location described in our recent post dealing with problematic social distancing because of mask-hating dudes whose definition of freedom seems to be not giving a damn if they're endangering those around them.

The CDPHE considers a facility an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or the like are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis.

The department doesn't include addresses in its weekly Wednesday reports, including the one made public on May 20, but provided those requested by Westword. The new King Soopers stores with outbreaks are at 1747 West Ken Caryl Avenue and 8126 South Wadsworth Boulevard in Jefferson County. Meanwhile, the Capitol Hill King Soopers now has eleven positive COVID-19 cases among staff members, up from eight last week. But the biggest local challenge for the chain began in its bakery at 60 Yuma Street, first flagged in late April. The CDPHE now counts 26 positive staff cases there, as well as six unconfirmed but probable staff cases, and one staff death.

Denver-area fast-food establishments now on the outbreak list include the Chick-fil-A at 10280 Federal Boulevard in Federal Heights (a second is in Larimer County) and an Arby's at 5685 South Broadway in Littleton. A McDonald's in El Paso County has joined the list, too.

The Home Depots added to the roster are at 860 South Colorado Boulevard in Glendale and 9401 East Arapahoe Road in Greenwood Village. We visited the latter on May 16, after receiving a tip that the store wasn't properly limiting capacity. We didn't find that to be the case, but we definitely noticed that many patrons eschewed masks and other safety protocols recommended by public-health experts.

The biggest new outbreak on the list of 249 total sites (more than 200 remain active) is at Steven Roberts Original Desserts at 2780 Tower Road in Aurora; the CDPHE reports 104 positive staff cases there. And in a notable irony, another hefty outbreak has been recorded at OraLabs in Douglas County, which manufactures hand sanitizer.

The jump from 23 new outbreaks on May 13 to 43 on May 20 is likely a reflection of increased testing rather than evidence of a new infection wave. Yet as Colorado restaurateurs wait to learn when they can reopen for on-site dining, the variety of locations cited demonstrates that no business in the state where people gather is safe from COVID-19.

Here are the 43 outbreak sites, including specifics about the date the determination was made and the number of infected staff members: