COVID-19 Outbreaks Explode at Colorado Schools

At this point in the COVID-19 pandemic, with vaccination rates going up and inoculations now available to anyone over fifteen, officials had hoped that case counts would be in serious decline. But no: This week's roundup of data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows infections and hospitalizations continuing to rise — and the number of newly identified outbreaks has skyrocketed.

The 170 new outbreak sites in the state listed on the CDPHE's just-released April 28 survey represents a 13.166 percent increase in just seven days — and the spike is paced by an explosion of outbreaks at schools in which the overwhelming majority of positive tests involve students. The 52 outbreaks at K-12 facilities account for well over a quarter of the new outbreaks.

The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.

The state has been issuing its weekly outbreaks surveys for over a year. The first, issued on April 15, 2020, listed 83 outbreak sites, less than half the number of new outbreaks on this week's roster. On April 28, the CDPHE listed 779 outbreaks under active investigation and 4,112 considered resolved, or 4,891 combined. since the start of the pandemic. The April 21 report counted 4,721 — 722 active and 3,999 resolved.

Outbreaks at K-12 schools account for much of the growth. On April 7, the CDPHE listed just twelve, but added 41 new school outbreaks on April 14, another 40 on April 21. The jump to 52 outbreaks on April 28 represents a 26 percent rise in a week. And new outbreaks at child-care centers more than doubled, from seven on April 21 to fifteen on April 28. There were also five outbreaks tied to youth sports and activities — among them a spread at Gymtegrity Gym in Denver, where twelve attendees came down with COVID-19. And then there's a trio of college entries, all three at the Colorado School of Mines — one at a Greek house, plus outbreaks for the football and baseball teams.

The number of outbreaks at health-care facilities, which had fallen in February and March, is also up: The April 28 roster shows outbreaks at 38, up from 29 a week earlier; 34 of the facilities on the list cater to seniors.

Other notable outbreak sites include the El Paso County Courthouse, the Dillon REI, two hair salons in northern Colorado, a Whole Foods grocer in Boulder and a tailgate party in Custer County that resulted in ten people catching the disease. And while new outbreaks at restaurants declined from fourteen on April 21 to eight on April 28, one of them is a whopper: Denver's posh Le Bilboquet registered eleven staff cases.

The following list of 183 outbreaks includes the 170 newly named sites and thirteen others whose entries have been tweaked by the CDPHE, along with the date when the outbreak was first identified and details about the people impacted:

1. 4th Judicial District Courthouse, Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 4/27/2021, 4 staff cases

2. A Biggs Step Childcare Center, Child Care Center, Denver County, 4/23/2021, 3 staff cases, 2 attendee cases

3. Ace Hardware Retail Support Center: April 2021, Distribution Center/Business, El Paso County, 4/8/2021, 4 staff cases

4. Addenbrooke Classical Academy, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 4/21/2021, 2 attendee cases

5. Advance Auto Parts #7442, Retailer, Pueblo County, 4/23/2021, 4 staff cases

6. Alamosa Elementary K-2, School, K-12, Alamosa County, 4/26/2021, 3 staff cases

7. Altura Elementary School, School, K-12, Adams County, 4/23/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

8. American Furniture Warehouse Colorado Springs, Retailer, El Paso County, 8/18/2020, 37 staff cases

9. Animal Emergency and Specialty Center: April 2021, Animal Hospital, Douglas County, 4/22/2021, 7 staff cases

10. Arapahoe High School: April 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/28/2021, 6 attendee cases

11. Arbors of San Marino (2304MO): April 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Adams County, 4/22/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

12. Autumn Heights Health Care Center (020405): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 4/22/2021, 2 staff cases

13. Avamere Transitional Care and Rehab Malley (020432): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 4/26/2021, 3 staff cases

14. Avery Brewing Company, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Boulder County, 4/26/2021, 2 staff cases

15. Baca Elementary School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 4/24/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

16. Bank of Colorado, Office/Indoor Workspace, Boulder County, 4/27/2021, 2 staff cases

17. Bennett Ranch Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/27/2021, 6 attendee cases

18. Brookdale El Camino (2306MT): April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 4/23/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases

19. Brookdale Meridian Englewood (020409): April 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Arapahoe County, 4/26/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases

20. Brother Bear Daycare 1: April 2021, Child Care Center, Adams County, 4/22/2021, 3 staff cases

21. Button Rock Bakery, Specialty Food Retailer, Boulder County, 4/22/2021, 2 staff cases

22. Camp IdRaHaJe, Overnight Camp, Park County, 4/26/2021, 5 staff cases

23. Canyon Bakehouse: April 2021, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Larimer County, 4/20/2021, 3 staff cases

24. Cedarwood Health Care Center (020559): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 4/26/2021, 2 staff cases

25. Centennial Academy of Fine Arts: April 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/28/2021, 2 attendee cases

26. Cheer Central Suns, Youth Sports/Activities, Boulder County, 4/23/2021, 4 attendee cases

27. Cherry Creek Nursing Center (020408): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 4/27/2021, 2 staff cases

28. Christ's Church of the Rockies, Religious Facility, Larimer County, 4/15/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases

29. Circle K Longmont, Convenience/Corner Store, Boulder County, 4/22/2021, 3 staff cases

30. Circle K Lyons, Convenience/Corner Store, Boulder County, 4/23/2021, 2 staff cases

31. ClinTech Spine Center, Healthcare, Outpatient, Larimer County, 4/15/2021, 3 staff cases

32. Color Pro Painting, Construction Company/Contractor, Larimer County, 4/27/2021, 5 staff cases

33. Colorado Avalanche: April 2021, Sports Club/Team, Professional Hockey Club, Denver County, 4/10/2021, 7 staff cases

34. Colorado Correctional Center, Prison, Jefferson County, 4/26/2021, 2 resident cases

35. Colorado School of Mines Sigma Alpha Epsilon: April 2021, School/College Dorm, 4/27/2021, 3 attendee cases

36. Colorado School of Mines Athletics Baseball Team, College/University, Jefferson County, 4/27/2021, 6 attendee cases

37. Colorado School of Mines Athletics Football Team, College/University, Jefferson County, 4/27/2021, 9 attendee cases

38. Colorado Springs Parks & Recreation Football, Youth Sports/Activities, 4/20/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

39. Community Residential & Respite LLC Willette House, Healthcare, Long Term Acute Care, Pueblo County, 4/27/2021, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case

40. Conifer High School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 4/23/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases

41. Constant Care of Colorado Springs, Inc. (23U713), Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 4/16/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases

42. Coronado High School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/23/2021, 2 attendee cases

43. Crowley County Nursing Center (020248): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Crowley County, 4/14/2021, 2 staff cases

44. DCIS at Fairmont, School, K-12, Denver County, 4/26/2021, 6 attendee cases

45. Drive N Motion, Car Dealership, Weld County, 4/26/2021, 4 staff cases

46. East High School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 4/23/2021, 2 attendee cases

47. Englewood Early Childhood Education Program at Maddox, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 4/21/2021, 3 staff cases, 7 attendee cases

48. Erie High School, School, K-12, Weld County, 4/19/2021, 3 attendee cases

49. Falcon Middle School: April 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/23/2021, 1 staff case, 6 attendee cases

50. First Bank —12345 W Colfax Lakewood: March 2021, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 4/27/2021, 6 staff cases

51. Forest Street Compassionate Care Center (02H516): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 4/22/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

52. Fountain Valley School of Colorado: April 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/19/2021, 5 attendee cases

53. Four Mile Correctional Center: April 2021, State Prison, Fremont County, 4/21/2021, 2 resident cases

54. Franklin Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/22/2021, 2 attendee cases

55. Front Range Veterinary Clinic, Veterinary Clinic, Jefferson County, 4/27/2021, 2 staff cases

56. Global Village Academy Northglenn: April 2021, School, K-12, Adams County, 4/26/2021, 2 staff cases

57. Grace Chapel, Religious Facility, Douglas County, 4/22/2021, 8 staff cases

58. Grace Pointe Continuing Care Senior Campus Assisted Living (23T749): April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 4/22/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases

59. Gunnison Valley Health Senior Care Center (020999): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Gunnison County, 4/26/2021, 2 staff cases

60. Gymtegrity Gym, Youth Sports/Activities, Denver County, 4/26/2021, 12 attendee cases

61. Hamilton Middle School, School, K-12, Denver County, 4/22/2021, 4 attendee cases

62. Heritage High School: April 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/27/2021, 3 attendee cases

63. High Plains School: April 2021, School, K-12, Larimer County, 4/21/2021, 2 staff cases, 8 attendee cases

64. Highland Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/22/2021, 2 attendee cases

65. Holy Family Catholic School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 4/23/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases

66. Hope Montessori Academy Falcon: April 2021, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 4/27/2021, 3 staff cases

67. Horizon High School: April 2021, School, K-12, Adams County, 4/27/2021, 5 attendee cases

68. Horizon Middle School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/19/2021, 3 attendee cases

69. Hospital Cooperative Laundry Pueblo, Hospital Laundry Service, Pueblo County, 4/27/2021, 2 staff cases

70. IBMC Massage Program, Trade School, Massage School, Larimer County, 4/26/2021, 3 attendee cases

71. Imagine More Windsor, Retailer, Weld County, 4/26/2021, 5 staff cases

72. Intervention Community Corrections Services Weld: March 2021, Correctional, Weld County, 4/1/2021, 3 resident cases

73. Jackson Creek Senior Living (23H946): April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 4/26/2021, 8 resident cases, 4 staff cases

74. Jefferson Academy Elementary, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 4/23/2021, 2 attendee cases

75. Jefferson County Facilities, Facility Maintenance, Jefferson County, 4/12/2021, 12 staff cases

76. Jefferson County Head Start: April 2021, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 4/27/2021, 2 staff cases, 15 attendee cases

77. John Wesley Powell Middle School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/27/2021, 4 attendee cases

78. Julia Temple Healthcare Center (020418): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 4/27/2021, 3 staff cases

79. Jump Start Early Learning Academy: April 2021, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 4/27/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases

80. La Vista Correctional Facility: April 2021, State Prison, Pueblo County, 4/20/20221, 4 resident cases, 3 staff cases

81. Landmark Academy at Reunion, School, K-12, Adams County, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases

82. Larchwood Inns (0211OZ): April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 4/25/2021, 2 staff cases

83. Le Bilboquet, Restaurant, Sit Down, Denver County, 4//27/2021, 11 staff cases

84. Learning Tree, Child Care Center, Mesa County, 4/22/2021, 3 staff cases, 4 attendee cases

85. Leawood Elementary School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 4/27/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

86. Legend High School: April 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 4/22/2021, 8 attendee cases

87. Little Lights Christian Early Learning Center, Child Care Center, Adams County, 4/28/2021, 3 staff cases, 3 attendee cases

88. Littlest Angels Home Daycare, Child Care Center, Home Daycare, Boulder County, 4/27/2021, 2 staff cases, 2 attendee cases

89. Littleton Academy Charter School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/22/2021, 2 staff cases, 2 attendee cases

90. Living Way Fellowship, Religious Facility, Douglas County, 4/22/2021, 3 staff cases

91. Longmont High School: March 2021, School, K-12, Boulder County, 4/21/2021, 4 attendee cases

92. Lowry Hills Care and Rehabilitation (020426): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Araphaoe County, 4/28/2021, 6 resident cases, 4 staff cases

93. Manor Health Services Boulder (020315): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 4/26/20221, 3 staff cases

94. Manorcare Health Services Denver (020476): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 4/28/2021, 3 staff cases

95. Martin Luther King Jr Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/16/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

96. Mobile Wrench Enterprises, Mobile Commercial Truck Repair, Adams County, 4/22/2021, 4 staff cases

97. MorningStar at Ridgegate (23X760): April 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Douglas County, 4/28/2021, 2 staff cases

98. MorningStar of Arvada (23T231): April 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Jefferson County, 4/20/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases

99. My School Preschool, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 4/22/2021, 2 attendee cases

100. New Tech Machinery, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Adams County, 4/22/2021, 9 staff cases

101. Next Step Communications, LLC, Office/Indoor Workspace, Weld County, 4/27/2021, 3 staff cases

102. Oregano's Pizza Bistro, Restaurant, Sit Down, Jefferson County, 4/27/2021, 2 staff cases

103. Otter Products Frederick Distribution Facility, Distribution Center/Business, Weld County, 4/22/2021, 5 staff cases

104. Palisades at Broadmoor Park (23U762): April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 4/26.2021, 2 staff cases

105. Palomino Mexican Restaurant, Restaurant, Sit Down, Larimer County, 4/27/2021, 2 staff cases

106. Pathfinders Recovery Center, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Inpatient), Arapahoe County, 4/26/2021, 15 resident cases, 2 staff cases

107. Peak Expeditionary Pennington, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 4/27/2021, 2 attendee cases

108. Pikes Peak Center (02B942): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 4/25/2021, 3 resident cases

109. Pinnacle Charter School Middle School campus, School, K-12, Adams County, 4/22/2021, 2 attendee cases

110. Platte Valley Youth Services Center: April 2021, Correctional, Weld County, 4/19/20221, 4 resident cases, 3 staff cases

111. Plum Creek Shoe Station, Retailer, Larimer County, 4/21/2021, 2 staff cases

112. Poudre High School: March 2021, School, Larimer County, 3/1/2021, 4 staff cases, 35 attendee cases

113. Primoris Renewable Energy, Office/Indoor Workspace, Adams County, 4/22/2021, 3 staff cases

114. Primrose School at Denver North, Child Care Center, Denver County 3/31/2021, 13 attendee cases

115. Primrose School at Reunion, Child Care Center, Adams County, 4/22/2021, 2 staff cases, 3 attendee cases

116. Primrose School of Fort Collins, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 4/26/2021, 5 staff cases, 6 attendee cases

117. Prowers Medical Center, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, Prowers County, 4/21/2021, 2 staff cases

118. Pueblo Diversified Industries, Inc., Office/Indoor Workspace, Pueblo County, 4/23/2021, 5 staff cases

119. Pueblo Regional Center House B: April 2021, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Pueblo County, 4/25/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

120. Pueblo Regional Center House C, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Pueblo County, 4/27/2021, 2 staff cases

121. Purina Animal Nutrition, Retailer, Adams County, 4/22/2021, 4 staff cases

122. Raising Cane's, Restaurant, Fast Food, Boulder County, 4/22/2021, 3 staff cases

123. Ranch View Middle School: March 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 4/22/2021, 20 attendee cases

124. Rangely District Hospital: April 2021, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, Rio Blanco County, 4/27/2021, 2 staff cases

125. Rangely Junior/Senior High School: April 2021, School, K-12, Rio Blanco County, 4/27/2021, 6 attendee cases

126. Recreational Electric LLC, Electric Automobile Servicer, Larimer County, 4/20/2021, 4 staff cases

127. Red Rock Roofing, Construction Company/Contractor, Weld County, 4/26/2021, 3 staff cases

128. Regis Jesuit High School: March 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/12/2021, 1 staff case, 18 attendee cases

129. REI Dillon, Retailer, Summit County, 4/19/2021, 2 staff cases

130. Remington Technologies, Construction Company/Contractor, Larimer County, 4/26/2021, 2 staff cases

131. Rock Canyon Respiratory and Rehabilitation Center (020699): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 4/14/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

132. Rocky Mountain Elementary, School, K-12, Mesa County, 4/21/2021, 5 attendee cases

133. Rocky Mountain Metal Container McIntyre Facility: April 2021, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Jefferson County, 5 staff cases

134. Rodelle Inc, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Larimer County, 4/20/2021, 2 staff cases

135. Roosevelt Charter Academy: April 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/23/2021, 2 staff cases

136. RoughRiders: March 2021, Youth Sports/Activities, Hockey Sports Team, Boulder County, 3/18/2021, 2 attendee cases

137. Runyon Elementary School: April 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/21/2021, 10 attendee cases

138. Sagewood Middle School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 4/27/2021, 8 attendee cases

139. Saltgrass Steakhouse, Restaurant, Sit Down, El Paso County, 4/26/2021, 3 staff cases

140. SBWP Law, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 4/27/2021, 2 staff cases

141. Shelledy Elementary School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 4/22/2021, 4 staff cases

142. Silver Grill Cafe: March 2021, Restaurant, Sit Down, Larimer County, 4/5/2021, 3 staff cases

143. Social Gathering Custer County, Social Gathering, Football Game/Tailgate Party, Custer County, 4/27/2021, 10 attendee cases

144. Spencer's Restaurant, Restaurant, Sit Down, Summit County, 4/20/2021, 4 staff cases

145. Spring Creek Healthcare Center (020372): March 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 3/26/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases

146. Steele Athletics Northern Colorado, Youth Sports/Activities, 4/21/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases

147. Strater Hotel: April 2021, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, La Plata County, 4/22/2021, 5 staff cases

148. Studio Be Salon LLC Front Range: April 2021, Personal Services, Hair Salon, Larimer County, 4/26/2021, 3 staff cases

149. Studio Be Salon LLC Old Town: April 2021, Personal Services, Hair Salon, Larimer County, 4/23/2021, 3 staff cases

150. Summit Rehabilitation and Care Community (020407): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 4/16/2021, 3 staff cases

151. Sunflower Montessori School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 4/27/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

152. Swallows Charter Academy, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 4/22/20212, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases

153. Target Boulder, Retailer, Boulder County, 4/26/2021, 7 staff cases

154. Teller Elementary School, School, K-12, Denver County, 4/27/2021, 2 attendee cases

155. The Center at Park West (02E472): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 4/23/2021, 4 resident cases, 3 staff cases

156. The Classical Academy Central Campus: April 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/26/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases

157. The Courtyards at Mountain View (23X801) : April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 4/27/2021, 2 staff cases

158. The Fountains of Hilltop (2311QA): April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 4/22/2021, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases

159. The Gardens at Columbine (2304QP): April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 2 staff cases

160. The Goddard School of Reunion, Child Care Center, Adams County, 4/26/20221, 2 staff cases

161. The Learning Experience Cottonwood Creek, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 4/22/2021, 3 staff cases, 2 attendee cases

162. The Suites Parker (02K186): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 4/21/2021, 3 staff cases

163. The Village Preschool at Highland, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 4/22/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

164. The Woodhouse Day Spa Castle Pines, Personal Services, Douglas County, 4/22/2021, 3 staff cases

165. Total Quality Logistics: March 2021, Warehouse and Logistics, Denver County, 4/28/2021, 6 staff cases

166. Traut Core Elementary School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 4/26/2021, 1 staff case, 8 attendee cases

167. Trinidad Correctional Facility: April 2021, State Prison, Las Animas County, 4/26/2021, 5 resident cases, 3 staff cases

168. Udi's Bakery Boulder Brands Conagra: April 2021, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Denver County, 4/26/2021, 8 staff cases

169. UPS Gypsum, Distribution Center/Business, Eagle County, 4/27/2021, 2 staff cases

170. Vanguard Classical School East Campus, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/27/2021, 3 staff cases, 1 attendee case

171. Vestas Blades America Windsor: March 2021, Materials Supplier, Weld County, 4/19/2021, 10 staff cases

172. Villas at Sunny Acres Skilled Nursing (020458): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 4/28/2021, 2 staff cases

173. Webster Elementary School: April 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/24/2021, 2 attendee cases

174. Wendy's Pueblo, Restaurant, Fast Food, Pueblo County, 4/21/2021, 2 staff cases

175. Westgate Driver's License Office, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 4/11/2021, 2 staff cases

176. Whole Foods Market Superior, Grocery Store, Boulder County, 4/27/2021, 4 staff cases

177. Whole Foods Market Tamarac: April 2021, Grocery Store, Denver County, 4/19/2021, 2 staff cases

178. Whole Foods Market Belmar: April 2021, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 4/16/2021, 5 staff cases

179. William Oliver's Publick House, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Boulder County, 4/23/2021, 4 staff cases

180. William Smith High School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/21/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

181. Witt Elementary School: April 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 4/27/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases

182. Woodland Park Middle School, School, K-12, Teller County, 4/23/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

183. Zach Core Elementary School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 4/21/2021, 4 attendee cases