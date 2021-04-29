COVID-19 Outbreaks Explode at Colorado Schools

- Local
At this point in the COVID-19 pandemic, with vaccination rates going up and inoculations now available to anyone over fifteen, officials had hoped that case counts would be in serious decline. But no: This week's roundup of data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows infections and hospitalizations continuing to rise — and the number of newly identified outbreaks has skyrocketed.
The 170 new outbreak sites in the state listed on the CDPHE's just-released April 28 survey represents a 13.166 percent increase in just seven days — and the spike is paced by an explosion of outbreaks at schools in which the overwhelming majority of positive tests involve students. The 52 outbreaks at K-12 facilities account for well over a quarter of the new outbreaks.
The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.
The state has been issuing its weekly outbreaks surveys for over a year. The first, issued on April 15, 2020, listed 83 outbreak sites, less than half the number of new outbreaks on this week's roster. On April 28, the CDPHE listed 779 outbreaks under active investigation and 4,112 considered resolved, or 4,891 combined. since the start of the pandemic. The April 21 report counted 4,721 — 722 active and 3,999 resolved.
Outbreaks at K-12 schools account for much of the growth. On April 7, the CDPHE listed just twelve, but added 41 new school outbreaks on April 14, another 40 on April 21. The jump to 52 outbreaks on April 28 represents a 26 percent rise in a week. And new outbreaks at child-care centers more than doubled, from seven on April 21 to fifteen on April 28. There were also five outbreaks tied to youth sports and activities — among them a spread at Gymtegrity Gym in Denver, where twelve attendees came down with COVID-19. And then there's a trio of college entries, all three at the Colorado School of Mines — one at a Greek house, plus outbreaks for the football and baseball teams.
The number of outbreaks at health-care facilities, which had fallen in February and March, is also up: The April 28 roster shows outbreaks at 38, up from 29 a week earlier; 34 of the facilities on the list cater to seniors.
Other notable outbreak sites include the El Paso County Courthouse, the Dillon REI, two hair salons in northern Colorado, a Whole Foods grocer in Boulder and a tailgate party in Custer County that resulted in ten people catching the disease. And while new outbreaks at restaurants declined from fourteen on April 21 to eight on April 28, one of them is a whopper: Denver's posh Le Bilboquet registered eleven staff cases.
The following list of 183 outbreaks includes the 170 newly named sites and thirteen others whose entries have been tweaked by the CDPHE, along with the date when the outbreak was first identified and details about the people impacted:
1. 4th Judicial District Courthouse, Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 4/27/2021, 4 staff cases
2. A Biggs Step Childcare Center, Child Care Center, Denver County, 4/23/2021, 3 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
3. Ace Hardware Retail Support Center: April 2021, Distribution Center/Business, El Paso County, 4/8/2021, 4 staff cases
4. Addenbrooke Classical Academy, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 4/21/2021, 2 attendee cases
5. Advance Auto Parts #7442, Retailer, Pueblo County, 4/23/2021, 4 staff cases
6. Alamosa Elementary K-2, School, K-12, Alamosa County, 4/26/2021, 3 staff cases
7. Altura Elementary School, School, K-12, Adams County, 4/23/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case
8. American Furniture Warehouse Colorado Springs, Retailer, El Paso County, 8/18/2020, 37 staff cases
9. Animal Emergency and Specialty Center: April 2021, Animal Hospital, Douglas County, 4/22/2021, 7 staff cases
10. Arapahoe High School: April 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/28/2021, 6 attendee cases
11. Arbors of San Marino (2304MO): April 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Adams County, 4/22/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
12. Autumn Heights Health Care Center (020405): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 4/22/2021, 2 staff cases
13. Avamere Transitional Care and Rehab Malley (020432): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 4/26/2021, 3 staff cases
14. Avery Brewing Company, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Boulder County, 4/26/2021, 2 staff cases
15. Baca Elementary School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 4/24/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case
16. Bank of Colorado, Office/Indoor Workspace, Boulder County, 4/27/2021, 2 staff cases
17. Bennett Ranch Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/27/2021, 6 attendee cases
18. Brookdale El Camino (2306MT): April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 4/23/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
19. Brookdale Meridian Englewood (020409): April 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Arapahoe County, 4/26/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
20. Brother Bear Daycare 1: April 2021, Child Care Center, Adams County, 4/22/2021, 3 staff cases
21. Button Rock Bakery, Specialty Food Retailer, Boulder County, 4/22/2021, 2 staff cases
22. Camp IdRaHaJe, Overnight Camp, Park County, 4/26/2021, 5 staff cases
23. Canyon Bakehouse: April 2021, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Larimer County, 4/20/2021, 3 staff cases
24. Cedarwood Health Care Center (020559): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 4/26/2021, 2 staff cases
25. Centennial Academy of Fine Arts: April 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/28/2021, 2 attendee cases
26. Cheer Central Suns, Youth Sports/Activities, Boulder County, 4/23/2021, 4 attendee cases
27. Cherry Creek Nursing Center (020408): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 4/27/2021, 2 staff cases
28. Christ's Church of the Rockies, Religious Facility, Larimer County, 4/15/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases
29. Circle K Longmont, Convenience/Corner Store, Boulder County, 4/22/2021, 3 staff cases
30. Circle K Lyons, Convenience/Corner Store, Boulder County, 4/23/2021, 2 staff cases
31. ClinTech Spine Center, Healthcare, Outpatient, Larimer County, 4/15/2021, 3 staff cases
32. Color Pro Painting, Construction Company/Contractor, Larimer County, 4/27/2021, 5 staff cases
33. Colorado Avalanche: April 2021, Sports Club/Team, Professional Hockey Club, Denver County, 4/10/2021, 7 staff cases
34. Colorado Correctional Center, Prison, Jefferson County, 4/26/2021, 2 resident cases
35. Colorado School of Mines Sigma Alpha Epsilon: April 2021, School/College Dorm, 4/27/2021, 3 attendee cases
36. Colorado School of Mines Athletics Baseball Team, College/University, Jefferson County, 4/27/2021, 6 attendee cases
37. Colorado School of Mines Athletics Football Team, College/University, Jefferson County, 4/27/2021, 9 attendee cases
38. Colorado Springs Parks & Recreation Football, Youth Sports/Activities, 4/20/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases
39. Community Residential & Respite LLC Willette House, Healthcare, Long Term Acute Care, Pueblo County, 4/27/2021, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case
40. Conifer High School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 4/23/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
41. Constant Care of Colorado Springs, Inc. (23U713), Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 4/16/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
42. Coronado High School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/23/2021, 2 attendee cases
43. Crowley County Nursing Center (020248): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Crowley County, 4/14/2021, 2 staff cases
44. DCIS at Fairmont, School, K-12, Denver County, 4/26/2021, 6 attendee cases
45. Drive N Motion, Car Dealership, Weld County, 4/26/2021, 4 staff cases
46. East High School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 4/23/2021, 2 attendee cases
47. Englewood Early Childhood Education Program at Maddox, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 4/21/2021, 3 staff cases, 7 attendee cases
48. Erie High School, School, K-12, Weld County, 4/19/2021, 3 attendee cases
49. Falcon Middle School: April 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/23/2021, 1 staff case, 6 attendee cases
50. First Bank —12345 W Colfax Lakewood: March 2021, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 4/27/2021, 6 staff cases
51. Forest Street Compassionate Care Center (02H516): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 4/22/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
52. Fountain Valley School of Colorado: April 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/19/2021, 5 attendee cases
53. Four Mile Correctional Center: April 2021, State Prison, Fremont County, 4/21/2021, 2 resident cases
54. Franklin Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/22/2021, 2 attendee cases
55. Front Range Veterinary Clinic, Veterinary Clinic, Jefferson County, 4/27/2021, 2 staff cases
56. Global Village Academy Northglenn: April 2021, School, K-12, Adams County, 4/26/2021, 2 staff cases
57. Grace Chapel, Religious Facility, Douglas County, 4/22/2021, 8 staff cases
58. Grace Pointe Continuing Care Senior Campus Assisted Living (23T749): April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 4/22/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
59. Gunnison Valley Health Senior Care Center (020999): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Gunnison County, 4/26/2021, 2 staff cases
60. Gymtegrity Gym, Youth Sports/Activities, Denver County, 4/26/2021, 12 attendee cases
61. Hamilton Middle School, School, K-12, Denver County, 4/22/2021, 4 attendee cases
62. Heritage High School: April 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/27/2021, 3 attendee cases
63. High Plains School: April 2021, School, K-12, Larimer County, 4/21/2021, 2 staff cases, 8 attendee cases
64. Highland Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/22/2021, 2 attendee cases
65. Holy Family Catholic School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 4/23/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
66. Hope Montessori Academy Falcon: April 2021, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 4/27/2021, 3 staff cases
67. Horizon High School: April 2021, School, K-12, Adams County, 4/27/2021, 5 attendee cases
68. Horizon Middle School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/19/2021, 3 attendee cases
69. Hospital Cooperative Laundry Pueblo, Hospital Laundry Service, Pueblo County, 4/27/2021, 2 staff cases
70. IBMC Massage Program, Trade School, Massage School, Larimer County, 4/26/2021, 3 attendee cases
71. Imagine More Windsor, Retailer, Weld County, 4/26/2021, 5 staff cases
72. Intervention Community Corrections Services Weld: March 2021, Correctional, Weld County, 4/1/2021, 3 resident cases
73. Jackson Creek Senior Living (23H946): April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 4/26/2021, 8 resident cases, 4 staff cases
74. Jefferson Academy Elementary, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 4/23/2021, 2 attendee cases
75. Jefferson County Facilities, Facility Maintenance, Jefferson County, 4/12/2021, 12 staff cases
76. Jefferson County Head Start: April 2021, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 4/27/2021, 2 staff cases, 15 attendee cases
77. John Wesley Powell Middle School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/27/2021, 4 attendee cases
78. Julia Temple Healthcare Center (020418): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 4/27/2021, 3 staff cases
79. Jump Start Early Learning Academy: April 2021, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 4/27/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
80. La Vista Correctional Facility: April 2021, State Prison, Pueblo County, 4/20/20221, 4 resident cases, 3 staff cases
81. Landmark Academy at Reunion, School, K-12, Adams County, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases
82. Larchwood Inns (0211OZ): April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 4/25/2021, 2 staff cases
83. Le Bilboquet, Restaurant, Sit Down, Denver County, 4//27/2021, 11 staff cases
84. Learning Tree, Child Care Center, Mesa County, 4/22/2021, 3 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
85. Leawood Elementary School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 4/27/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case
86. Legend High School: April 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 4/22/2021, 8 attendee cases
87. Little Lights Christian Early Learning Center, Child Care Center, Adams County, 4/28/2021, 3 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
88. Littlest Angels Home Daycare, Child Care Center, Home Daycare, Boulder County, 4/27/2021, 2 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
89. Littleton Academy Charter School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/22/2021, 2 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
90. Living Way Fellowship, Religious Facility, Douglas County, 4/22/2021, 3 staff cases
91. Longmont High School: March 2021, School, K-12, Boulder County, 4/21/2021, 4 attendee cases
92. Lowry Hills Care and Rehabilitation (020426): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Araphaoe County, 4/28/2021, 6 resident cases, 4 staff cases
93. Manor Health Services Boulder (020315): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 4/26/20221, 3 staff cases
94. Manorcare Health Services Denver (020476): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 4/28/2021, 3 staff cases
95. Martin Luther King Jr Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/16/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case
96. Mobile Wrench Enterprises, Mobile Commercial Truck Repair, Adams County, 4/22/2021, 4 staff cases
97. MorningStar at Ridgegate (23X760): April 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Douglas County, 4/28/2021, 2 staff cases
98. MorningStar of Arvada (23T231): April 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Jefferson County, 4/20/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
99. My School Preschool, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 4/22/2021, 2 attendee cases
100. New Tech Machinery, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Adams County, 4/22/2021, 9 staff cases
101. Next Step Communications, LLC, Office/Indoor Workspace, Weld County, 4/27/2021, 3 staff cases
102. Oregano's Pizza Bistro, Restaurant, Sit Down, Jefferson County, 4/27/2021, 2 staff cases
103. Otter Products Frederick Distribution Facility, Distribution Center/Business, Weld County, 4/22/2021, 5 staff cases
104. Palisades at Broadmoor Park (23U762): April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 4/26.2021, 2 staff cases
105. Palomino Mexican Restaurant, Restaurant, Sit Down, Larimer County, 4/27/2021, 2 staff cases
106. Pathfinders Recovery Center, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Inpatient), Arapahoe County, 4/26/2021, 15 resident cases, 2 staff cases
107. Peak Expeditionary Pennington, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 4/27/2021, 2 attendee cases
108. Pikes Peak Center (02B942): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 4/25/2021, 3 resident cases
109. Pinnacle Charter School Middle School campus, School, K-12, Adams County, 4/22/2021, 2 attendee cases
110. Platte Valley Youth Services Center: April 2021, Correctional, Weld County, 4/19/20221, 4 resident cases, 3 staff cases
111. Plum Creek Shoe Station, Retailer, Larimer County, 4/21/2021, 2 staff cases
112. Poudre High School: March 2021, School, Larimer County, 3/1/2021, 4 staff cases, 35 attendee cases
113. Primoris Renewable Energy, Office/Indoor Workspace, Adams County, 4/22/2021, 3 staff cases
114. Primrose School at Denver North, Child Care Center, Denver County 3/31/2021, 13 attendee cases
115. Primrose School at Reunion, Child Care Center, Adams County, 4/22/2021, 2 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
116. Primrose School of Fort Collins, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 4/26/2021, 5 staff cases, 6 attendee cases
117. Prowers Medical Center, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, Prowers County, 4/21/2021, 2 staff cases
118. Pueblo Diversified Industries, Inc., Office/Indoor Workspace, Pueblo County, 4/23/2021, 5 staff cases
119. Pueblo Regional Center House B: April 2021, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Pueblo County, 4/25/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
120. Pueblo Regional Center House C, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Pueblo County, 4/27/2021, 2 staff cases
121. Purina Animal Nutrition, Retailer, Adams County, 4/22/2021, 4 staff cases
122. Raising Cane's, Restaurant, Fast Food, Boulder County, 4/22/2021, 3 staff cases
123. Ranch View Middle School: March 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 4/22/2021, 20 attendee cases
124. Rangely District Hospital: April 2021, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, Rio Blanco County, 4/27/2021, 2 staff cases
125. Rangely Junior/Senior High School: April 2021, School, K-12, Rio Blanco County, 4/27/2021, 6 attendee cases
126. Recreational Electric LLC, Electric Automobile Servicer, Larimer County, 4/20/2021, 4 staff cases
127. Red Rock Roofing, Construction Company/Contractor, Weld County, 4/26/2021, 3 staff cases
128. Regis Jesuit High School: March 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/12/2021, 1 staff case, 18 attendee cases
129. REI Dillon, Retailer, Summit County, 4/19/2021, 2 staff cases
130. Remington Technologies, Construction Company/Contractor, Larimer County, 4/26/2021, 2 staff cases
131. Rock Canyon Respiratory and Rehabilitation Center (020699): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 4/14/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
132. Rocky Mountain Elementary, School, K-12, Mesa County, 4/21/2021, 5 attendee cases
133. Rocky Mountain Metal Container McIntyre Facility: April 2021, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Jefferson County, 5 staff cases
134. Rodelle Inc, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Larimer County, 4/20/2021, 2 staff cases
135. Roosevelt Charter Academy: April 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/23/2021, 2 staff cases
136. RoughRiders: March 2021, Youth Sports/Activities, Hockey Sports Team, Boulder County, 3/18/2021, 2 attendee cases
137. Runyon Elementary School: April 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/21/2021, 10 attendee cases
138. Sagewood Middle School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 4/27/2021, 8 attendee cases
139. Saltgrass Steakhouse, Restaurant, Sit Down, El Paso County, 4/26/2021, 3 staff cases
140. SBWP Law, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 4/27/2021, 2 staff cases
141. Shelledy Elementary School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 4/22/2021, 4 staff cases
142. Silver Grill Cafe: March 2021, Restaurant, Sit Down, Larimer County, 4/5/2021, 3 staff cases
143. Social Gathering Custer County, Social Gathering, Football Game/Tailgate Party, Custer County, 4/27/2021, 10 attendee cases
144. Spencer's Restaurant, Restaurant, Sit Down, Summit County, 4/20/2021, 4 staff cases
145. Spring Creek Healthcare Center (020372): March 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 3/26/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
146. Steele Athletics Northern Colorado, Youth Sports/Activities, 4/21/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
147. Strater Hotel: April 2021, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, La Plata County, 4/22/2021, 5 staff cases
148. Studio Be Salon LLC Front Range: April 2021, Personal Services, Hair Salon, Larimer County, 4/26/2021, 3 staff cases
149. Studio Be Salon LLC Old Town: April 2021, Personal Services, Hair Salon, Larimer County, 4/23/2021, 3 staff cases
150. Summit Rehabilitation and Care Community (020407): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 4/16/2021, 3 staff cases
151. Sunflower Montessori School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 4/27/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases
152. Swallows Charter Academy, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 4/22/20212, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases
153. Target Boulder, Retailer, Boulder County, 4/26/2021, 7 staff cases
154. Teller Elementary School, School, K-12, Denver County, 4/27/2021, 2 attendee cases
155. The Center at Park West (02E472): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 4/23/2021, 4 resident cases, 3 staff cases
156. The Classical Academy Central Campus: April 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/26/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases
157. The Courtyards at Mountain View (23X801) : April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 4/27/2021, 2 staff cases
158. The Fountains of Hilltop (2311QA): April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 4/22/2021, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases
159. The Gardens at Columbine (2304QP): April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 2 staff cases
160. The Goddard School of Reunion, Child Care Center, Adams County, 4/26/20221, 2 staff cases
161. The Learning Experience Cottonwood Creek, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 4/22/2021, 3 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
162. The Suites Parker (02K186): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 4/21/2021, 3 staff cases
163. The Village Preschool at Highland, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 4/22/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case
164. The Woodhouse Day Spa Castle Pines, Personal Services, Douglas County, 4/22/2021, 3 staff cases
165. Total Quality Logistics: March 2021, Warehouse and Logistics, Denver County, 4/28/2021, 6 staff cases
166. Traut Core Elementary School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 4/26/2021, 1 staff case, 8 attendee cases
167. Trinidad Correctional Facility: April 2021, State Prison, Las Animas County, 4/26/2021, 5 resident cases, 3 staff cases
168. Udi's Bakery Boulder Brands Conagra: April 2021, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Denver County, 4/26/2021, 8 staff cases
169. UPS Gypsum, Distribution Center/Business, Eagle County, 4/27/2021, 2 staff cases
170. Vanguard Classical School East Campus, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/27/2021, 3 staff cases, 1 attendee case
171. Vestas Blades America Windsor: March 2021, Materials Supplier, Weld County, 4/19/2021, 10 staff cases
172. Villas at Sunny Acres Skilled Nursing (020458): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 4/28/2021, 2 staff cases
173. Webster Elementary School: April 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/24/2021, 2 attendee cases
174. Wendy's Pueblo, Restaurant, Fast Food, Pueblo County, 4/21/2021, 2 staff cases
175. Westgate Driver's License Office, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 4/11/2021, 2 staff cases
176. Whole Foods Market Superior, Grocery Store, Boulder County, 4/27/2021, 4 staff cases
177. Whole Foods Market Tamarac: April 2021, Grocery Store, Denver County, 4/19/2021, 2 staff cases
178. Whole Foods Market Belmar: April 2021, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 4/16/2021, 5 staff cases
179. William Oliver's Publick House, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Boulder County, 4/23/2021, 4 staff cases
180. William Smith High School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/21/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case
181. Witt Elementary School: April 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 4/27/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
182. Woodland Park Middle School, School, K-12, Teller County, 4/23/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case
183. Zach Core Elementary School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 4/21/2021, 4 attendee cases
