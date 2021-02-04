COVID-19 Outbreaks Update Offers Evidence Vaccine Is Working

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Contained within the February 3 update on COVID-19 outbreaks from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is potentially positive news about the effectiveness of vaccines. The number of nursing homes and other senior-living centers experiencing an outbreak has plummeted to the lowest level since the start of the pandemic — evidence that the medication is helping to prevent residents and employees of such facilities from contracting the virus.

This group's members were among the first to be inoculated in the state, starting in December; many of them received their second injections weeks ago and now have an estimated 95 percent protection from the disease.

The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.

The latest weekly report lists 924 outbreaks under active investigation and 2,653 considered resolved, for a total of 3,577 since the pandemic began. There have been 103 outbreaks reported since the January 27 report, when the total was 3,473 (958 active, 2,516 resolved) and reflected 140 fresh outbreaks. The rate's decline over the past seven days is at least partly due to fewer health-care-related appearances.

The number of outbreaks in that category has consistently been larger than any other since the CDPHE began tracking outbreaks, but not this time; the eleven health-care sites land in second place behind K-12 schools, which account for 21 new outbreaks. Moreover, only four of the health-care items pertain to assisted living, skilled nursing and other facilities. And while the most serious and tragic of the outbreaks is connected to such a center (St. Andrews Village, an independent-living operation in Arapahoe County, which has suffered fifteen resident cases, eighteen staff cases and four resident deaths), the spread there actually began in November, before the vaccine arrived in Colorado.

The epicenter of COVID-19 in Colorado right now appears to be in Summit County, whose roster of new outbreaks hit sixteen, more than anywhere else in the state. Included on that list are three separate units at Breckenridge ski resort and two pertaining to ski schools at Keystone, plus a couple of get-togethers generically dubbed "social gatherings."

Other notable outbreaks include two more Walmarts (in Larimer and Jefferson counties), fresh spread at a Greek house affiliated with the Colorado School of Mines, eight child-care centers and seven religious facilities. Four of the latter are in Mesa County, while a fifth, in Lake County, has resulted in twenty attendee cases.

Continue to see listings for the 103 active outbreaks, plus two more whose entries have been tweaked by the CDPHE, supplemented by the date when they were first identified and the number and type of people impacted.

1. Addenbrooke Classical Academy, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 1/26/2021, 4 staff cases

2. Alamosa County Detention Facility, Jail, Alamosa County, 1/28/2021, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases

3. All Health Network Santa Fe House, Healthcare, Psychiatric Hospital, Arapahoe County, 1/18/2021, 3 resident cases, 4 staff cases

4. Ashley Manor Irma 2 (23C354), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 1/29/2021, 7 resident cases, 1 staff case

5. Aspen Glen, Country Club, Garfield County, 1/15/2021, 3 staff cases

6. Associated Global Systems, Distribution Center/Business, Freight Forwarding Service, Denver County, 1/19/2021, 2 staff cases

7. Avila Integrative Medicine, Healthcare, Outpatient, Pueblo County, 11/11/2020, 4 staff cases

8. Breck Terrace Building I, Employee Housing/Congregate Living, Summit County, 1/26.2021, 2 resident cases

9. Breckenridge Adult Ski School: January 2021, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Summit County, 1/23/2021, 2 staff cases

10. Breckenridge Children's Ski School P8, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Summit County, 1/25/2021, 2 staff cases

11. Breckenridge Guest Information, Office/Indoor Workspace, Summit County, 1/17/2021, 2 staff cases

12. Breckenridge Maggie Food and Beverage, Restaurant, Other, Summit County, 1/23/2021, 2 staff cases

13. C.A.R.E., INC. Terry House, Healthcare, Group Home, Pueblo County, 1/28/2021, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases

14. California Casualty Insurance Company, Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 1/28/2021, 4 staff cases

15. Canvas Credit Union, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 1/19/2021, 2 staff cases

16. Catholic Charities of Denver, Homeless Shelter, Denver County, 1/31/2021, 3 resident cases

17. CDS Engineering, Office/Indoor Workspace, Engineering Company, Larimer County, 1/18/2021, 3 staff cases

18. Centennial Academy of Fine Arts Education: January 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 1/22/2021, 5 staff cases, 3 attendee cases

19. Christy Sports Gondola Square, Retailer, Routt County, 1/24/2021, 13 staff cases

20. City of Denver Facility Maintenance, Other, Maintenance Facility, Denver County, 2/1/2021, 3 staff cases

21. City of Denver Impound Lot, Impound Lot, Denver County, 2/1/2021, 6 staff cases

22. Clifton Christian Church, Religious Facility, Mesa County, 1/31/2021, 1 staff case, 8 attendee cases

23. Colorado Mountain College, College/University, Routt County, 1/30/2021, 3 attendee cases

24. Colorado School of Mines Kappa Sigma: January 2021, College/University, Jefferson County, 1/21/2021, 10 attendee cases

25. Cornerstone Church, Religious Facility, Lake County, 1/29/2021 20 attendee cases

26. Creede Early Learning Center, Child Care Center, Mineral County, 1/26/2021, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases

27. Dalton Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 1/24/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

28. Discount Forklift, Retailer, Denver County, 1/29/2021, 5 staff cases

29. Ellicott Elementary, School, K-12, El Paso County, 1/31/2021, 3 staff cases

30. Global Village International Preschool, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 1/17/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

31. Golden Peaks Center (020367), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 1/7/2021, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case

32. Grace Church, Religious Facility, Chaffee County, 2/1/2021, 2 staff cases

33. Graland Country Day School: January 2021, School, K-12, DEnver County, 1/25/2021, 2 staff cases, 5 attendee cases

34. Guardian Angel Home Health Care, Healthcare, Outpatient, Home Health, La Plata County, 2/1/2021, 2 staff cases

35. High Side Brewing, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Summit County, 1/28/2021, 4 staff cases

36. Home Daycare #1, Child Care Center, At-Home Daycare, Larimer County, 1/19/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

37. Home Daycare #6, Child Care Center, At-Home Daycare, El Paso County, 1/28/2021, 3 attendee cases

38. Horizon High School: November 2020, School, K-12, Adams County, 11/3/2021, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases

39. Hyatt Place Colorado Springs/Garden of the Gods, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, El Paso County, 1/10/2021, 2 staff cases

40. Joshua Early Childhood Center, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 1/17/2021, 2 staff cases, 2 attendee cases

41. Keystone Big Horn Bistro, Restaurant, Sit Down, 1/24/2021, 4 staff cases

42. Keystone Mountain House Adult Ski School, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Summit County, 1/26/2021, 2 staff cases

43. Keystone River Run Adult Ski School, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Summit County, 1/23/2021, 2 staff cases

44. Kinard Core Knowledge Middle School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 1/27/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

45. Land Title Guarantee Company, Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 1/18/2021, 2 staff cases

46. Legend High School: February 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 2/2/2021, 2 staff cases

47. Life Tabernacle Church, Religious Facility, Mesa County, 1/30/2021, 2 staff cases, 9 attendee cases

48. Little Mavs Learning Center, Child Care Center, Mesa County, 1/31/2021, 3 staff cases, 2 attendee cases

49. Maggart and Sons Inc., Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Cabinet Manufacturing, Prowers County, 2/1/2021, 4 staff cases

50. McDonald's, Restaurant, Fast Food, Jefferson County, 1/26/2021, 3 staff cases

51. Mike Maroone Chevrolet Sales Department, Car Dealership, El Paso County, 1/13/2021, 6 staff cases

52. Mile High Academy February 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 2/1/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

53. Mill Brothers Landscape Group, Construction Company/Contractor, Larimer County, 12/30/2020, 2 staff cases

54. MOD Pizza, Restaurant, Fast Food, 1/27/2021, 12 staff cases

55. Montrose Northside Elementary School, School, K-12, Montrose County, 1/23/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

56. Mountain Pizza and Tap Room, Restaurant, Sit Down, Rio Grande County, 1/29/2020, 2 staff cases

57. Mountain Vista High School: January 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/21/2021, 2 staff cases

58. O'Neils Tavern & Grill, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Restaurant/Bar, Routt County, 1/30/2021, 6 staff cases, 4 attendee cases

59. Old Town Pub, Restaurant, Sit Down, Routt County, 1/24/2021, 7 staff cases

60. Palmer Lake Early Childhood Center, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 1/26/2021, 2 staff cases

61. Patriot Elementary School: January 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 1/25/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

62. Pavement Maintenance Services, Construction Company/Contractor, Chaffee County, 1/28/2021, 3 staff cases

63. Peak 2 Peak Wrestling, Youth Sports/Activities, Wrestling Tournament, El Paso County, 1/26.2021, 2 attendee cases

64. Peak Academy of Dance, Dance Studio, Jefferson County, 1/25/2021, 11 staff cases

65. Peakview Assisted Living and Memory Care (23F490): January 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/18/2021, 3 staff cases

66. Pueblo School for Arts and Sciences — Fulton Heights, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 1/27/2021, 9 staff cases, 12 attendee cases

67. Rampart Supply, Inc.: January 2021, Materials Supplier, Denver County, 1/19/2021, 6 staff cases

68. Rico Pollo #6, Restaurant, Fast Food, Denver County, 1/27/2021, 4 staff cases

69. Rocky Mountain Behavioral Health: January 2021, Healthcare, Outpatient, Fremont County, 1/26/2021, 9 staff cases

70. Rocky Mountain Prep: Southwest January 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 1/29/2021, 4 attendee cases

71. Sacred Heart, Religious Facility, Mesa County, 1/29/2021, 2 staff cases, 7 attendee cases

72. Sam's Club #6333, Larimer County, 1/27/2021, 3 staff cases

73. Secrest Elementary School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 1/12/20221, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

74. Slopeside Grill, Restaurant, Sit Down, Routt County, 1/31/2021, 4 staff cases

75. Social Gathering — Keystone, Social Gathering, Summit County, 1/25/2021, 3 attendee cases

76. Social Gathering — Summit County: January 2021, Social Gathering, Summit County, 1/25/2021, 3 attendee cases

77. St. Andrews Village — Independent Living, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, Arapahoe County, 11/20/2021, 15 resident cases, 18 staff cases, 4 resident deaths

78. St. Mary's Academy: January 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 1/17/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

79. Steuben's Uptown: January 2020, Restaurant, Sit Down, Denver County, 1/20/2021, 8 staff cases

80. Stillwater Cowboy Church, Religious Facility, Mesa County, 1/30/2021, 1 staff case, 8 attendee cases

81. Strasburg Elementary School, School, K-12, Adams County, 1/28/2021, 2 attendee cases

82. Strawberry Park Elementary School, School, K-12, Routt County, 1/22/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases

83. Summit High School: January 2021, School, K-12, Summit County, 1/21/2021, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases

84. Texas Roadhouse Denver, Restaurant, Sit Down, Denver County, 1/26/2021, 8 staff cases

85. The Home Depot #1517: January 2021, Retailer, Jefferson County, 1/26/2021, 3 staff cases

86. The Place, Homeless Shelter, El Paso County, 1/12/2021, 10 resident cases, 1 staff case

87. The River Yoga Golden Triangle, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Denver County, 2/1/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases

88. The Timbers Club, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Pitkin County, 1/27/2021, 5 staff cases

89. Thornton High School, School, K-12, Adams County, 1/27/2021, 2 attendee cases

90. Town of Bennett Town Hall, Office/Indoor Workspace, Adams County, 1/23/2021, 13 staff cases

91. Trader Joe's #300, Grocery Store, Denver County, 1/25/2021, 3 staff cases

92. TRU PACE Community Care, Healthcare, Outpatient, Boulder County, 2/2/2021, 5 staff cases

93. University of Northern Colorado Wrestling Team, College/University, College Athletics, Weld County, 1/19/2021, 2 staff cases, 3 attendee cases

94. Upper Blue Elementary School: January 2021, School, K-12, Summit County, 1/23/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

95. UPS Englewood, Distribution Center/Business, Douglas County, 1/10/2021, 2 staff cases

96. VCA Northwest Animal Hospital, Animal Hospital, El Paso County, 1/25/2021, 5 staff cases

97. Vibra Hospital, Healthcare, Long-Term Acute Care, Adams County, 12/29/2021, 7 staff cases

98. Vintage City Church, Religious Facility, Larimer County, 1/28/2021, 8 staff cases, 3 attendee cases

99. Wall, Smith, Bateman Inc., Office/Indoor Workspace, Alamosa County, 1/29/2021, 7 staff cases

100. Walmart #2729: December 2020, Retailer, Larimer County, 12/3/2021, 11 staff cases

101. Walmart #5957, Retailer, Jefferson County, 1/25/2021, 3 staff cases

102. Waste Management, Waste Removal, Summit County, 1/23/2021, 2 staff cases

103. Western States Bank Fort Collins, Office/Indoor Workspace, Financial Institution, Larimer County, 1/20/2021, 2 staff cases

104. Woodland Park Community Church Learning Center, Child Care Center, Teller County, 1/17/2021, 3 staff cases, 8 attendee cases

105. Wurth Timberline Fasteners, Office/Indoor Workspace, Adams County, 1/9/2021, 6 staff cases