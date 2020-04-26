COVID-19 De-Stressing Advice From a Colorado Cop

The effects of COVID-19 have left a lot of us in desperate need of evidence that kindness is not under quarantine. And to our surprise, we recently received just that from a very unlikely source: a release from the Colorado Springs Police Department that offers not details about a horrific crime or another affront to humanity, but step-by-step instructions on how to relieve stress through breathing exercises.

The missive, penned by CSPD Community Relations Sergeant Jason Newton, is directed to reporters, a group that's not often a favorite with law enforcement officials. And Newton's sentiments, which begin with the greeting "Hello media friends," could hardly be kinder.

"I have been thinking about all of you and wanted to say thank you for all that you do every day and for all of your hard work in the last few weeks," Newton writes. "The news media is such an important part of our daily lives and we are thankful for the sacrifices you all make to bring the news into our homes. I have talked with many of you and know that you are all working hard to help keep everyone safe and informed. I have also heard some upsetting stories about how some of you have been verbally attacked, which is disappointing. Please know that we in the Colorado Springs Police Department love and support all of you."

The rest of the message, however, is universal, complete with references to Western poetry and Eastern philosophy. If anything will make you feel better, it's the following.

Thanks, Sergeant Newton. We love you, too.

