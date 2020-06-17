COVID-19: Colorado Counties With the Most Unemployment Claims

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment has released county-by-county figures for unemployment filings throughout the state, and they contain both positive and negative news.

The positive: In most places, the pace of filings continues to slow from their March and April highs.

The negative: The number of people with continuing unemployment claims remains staggering, suggesting that most of those who lost their jobs amid the fallout from COVID-19 are having difficulty finding a new gig.

Take Denver County, for example. Here's a breakdown of initial unemployment claims from March 21, when the impact of the pandemic was first being felt on a wide scale, to May 30, the most recent week for which data is available:



Initial claims for the week ending March 21: 4,841

Initial claims for the week ending March 28: 12,576

Initial claims for the week ending April 4: 11,606

Initial claims for the week ending April 11: 8,229

Initial claims for the week ending April 18: 5,771

Initial claims for the week ending April 25: 5,521

Initial claims for the week ending May 2: 4,328

Initial claims for the week ending May 9: 3,263

Initial claims for the week ending May 16: 2,644

Initial claims for the week ending May 23: 2,186

The total number of filings has been drifting down every week since March 28 — and the week ending May 30, when there were 1,730 initial claims, continues this trend.

In contrast, continuing claims in Denver took longer to peak and are descending much more slowly:



Continuing claims for the week ending March 14: 5,448

Continuing claims for the week ending March 21: 11,365

Continuing claims for the week ending March 28: 10,399

Continuing claims for the week ending April 4: 18,119

Continuing claims for the week ending April 11: 27,627

Continuing claims for the week ending April 18: 32,897

Continuing claims for the week ending April 25: 35,928

Continuing claims for the week ending May 2: 38,147

Continuing claims for the week ending May 9: 39,043

Continuing claims for the week ending May 16: 37,752

Continuing claims for the week ending May 23: 37,712

While the continuing claims have dipped every week since May 9, the 37,712 total for the week ending May 30 was only fourteen claims lower than the previous week's tally.

Because of its status as Colorado's largest city, Denver's continuing claims top those of every other county. But adjoining parts of the metro area have astonishing numbers of their own, including more than 23,000 continuing claims in Adams County; in excess of 25,000 in Jefferson County; and 31,000-plus in Arapahoe County. And even less populous counties, some of which saw no new filings this week, have clearly been touched by the economic distress associated with the novel coronavirus.

Here are the latest figures from every Colorado county, listed in alphabetical order:

Adams

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 23,363

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 1,281

Alamosa

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 437

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 26

Arapahoe

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 31,343

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 1,604

Archuleta

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 579

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 23

Baca

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 11

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 0

Bent

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 32

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 8

Boulder

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 12,384

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 655

Broomfield

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 2,871

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 116

Chaffee

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 673

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 27

Cheyenne

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 10

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 0

Clear Creek

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 650

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 18

Conejos

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 126

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 0

Costilla

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 98

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 7

Crowley

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 27

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 7

Custer

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 63

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 0

Delta

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 695

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 44

Denver

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 37,698

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 1,730

Dolores

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 67

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 0

Douglas

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 11,535

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 490

Eagle

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 5,199

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 108

Elbert

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 570

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 39

El Paso

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 23,754

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 1,307

Fremont

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 905

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 61

Garfield

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 2,096

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 85

Gilpin

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 765

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 13

Grand

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 1,148

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 32

Gunnison

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 1,074

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 23

Hinsdale

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 11

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 0

Huerfano

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 164

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 17

Jackson

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 31

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 0

Jefferson

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 25,578

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 1,110

Kiowa

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 11

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 0

Kit Carson

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 64

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 0

Lake

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 571

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 21

La Plata

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 2,279

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 117

Larimer

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 13,360

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 673

Las Animas

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 383

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 18

Lincoln

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 65

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 0

Logan

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 396

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 21

Mesa

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 4,926

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 241

Mineral

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 27

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 0

Moffat

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 358

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 31

Montezuma

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 641

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 44

Montrose

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 1,349

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 76

Morgan

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 708

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 58

Otero

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 259

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 27

Ouray

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 241

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 9

Park

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 670

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 24

Phillips

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 46

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 0

Pitkin

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 1,849

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 34

Prowers

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 152

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 22

Pueblo

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 5,046

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 594

Rio Blanco

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 92

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 6

Rio Grande

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 237

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 28

Routt

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 1,789

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 34

Saguache

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 137

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 28

San Juan

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 46

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 0

San Miguel

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 959

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 23

Sedgwick

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 16

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 0

Summit

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 3,678

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 88

Teller

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 1,145

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 30

Washington

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 46

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 0

Weld

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 11,181

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 745

Yuma

Continuing claims for the week ending May 30: 82

Initial claims for the week ending May 30: 0