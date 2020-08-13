COVID-19: Eight New Outbreaks at Restaurants and More

The latest report about COVID-19 outbreaks from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment cites thirty new infection sites, including eight restaurants ranging from fast-food joints to sit-down eateries such as Mezcal, a Denver favorite for years.
Also identified as an outbreak is an athletic training group at the University of Colorado Boulder, whose conference, the Pac 12, has announced it will delay all fall sports until spring, over concerns about the novel coronavirus.
The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or the like are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis.
The thirty outbreaks added during the CDPHE's August 12 update is up one site from the 29 noted on August 5. By the agency's count, Colorado has experienced 532 outbreaks since the start of the pandemic.
The restaurants with outbreaks range from a Carl's Jr. in Adams County and two Taco Bells in Pueblo to Denver's Mezcal, Las Margs in Adams County, and two Boulder businesses, Yellowbelly Chicken and Hacienda Jalisco.
There's also a listing for what's described as CU Athletics Training Group D, one of several small collectives of students set up by the university in an attempt to limit outbreaks (each group has about ten students). CU isn't naming the sport associated with this collective to protect the individuals' privacy, but it did offer Westword the following statement:
The health and wellness of our student-athletes continues to be our top priority. We have worked closely with Boulder County Public Health and campus health officials to ensure that the proper contact tracing, quarantine and isolation measures have been taken in response to the positive tests for COVID-19 within one of our small workout groups in mid-July.
We’re confident that the protocols we’ve had in place since voluntary workouts began in June — including our cohort model for workouts, daily symptom checks by our training staff, ongoing testing, enhanced cleaning protocols and robust screening prior to student-athletes being cleared to work out on campus — are key to minimizing spread within our facilities when positive cases do occur. We will continue this diligence throughout fall workouts to protect the well-being of our student-athletes, staff, campus and community.
Among other notable outbreak sites are Mercedes Benz of Littleton, three child-care centers (one in Arapahoe County is linked to four kids who tested positive), a Garfield County church and a Fremont County veterinary hospital. In addition, three enterprises are experiencing their second outbreaks: a skilled nursing operation in Larimer County that previously suffered five resident deaths, plus an assisted living facility in Adams County and the Swire Coca-Cola warehouse in Denver, where ten workers recently tested positive.
As for the headquarters shared by Fox31 and Channel 2, whose management revealed that three employees have come down with COVID-19, an investigation there is under way, according to the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment.
Here are the fresh additions to the roster, along with the date when the outbreak was identified:
1. 287 S Starwood Rd Construction Site, Active, Construction Site, residential construction site, Garfield County, 8/10/2020, 9 positive staff cases, 8 probable staff cases
2. AmeriGas Propane, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 7/24/2020, 5 positive staff cases
3. Carl's Jr 7471, Active, Restaurant — Fast Food, Adams County, 8/6/2020, 2 positive staff cases
4. Creative Infinity ELA, Active, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 8/11/2020, 1 positive staff case, 4 positive attendee cases
5. CU Athletics Training Group D, Active, College/University, Boulder County, 8/2/2020, 2 positive resident cases
6. Denver Metro Village, Active, Healthcare — Independent Living Facility, Denver County, 8/7/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case
7. Early Connections Learning Center, Active, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 7/31/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 5 probable staff cases
8. El Tapatio, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Delta County, 8/9/2020, 8 positive staff cases
9. Front Range Stone Countertops, Active, Materials Supplier, Arapahoe County, 8/6/2020, 4 positive staff cases
10. Hacienda Jalisco, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Boulder County, 7/20/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
11. Health District of Northern Larimer County Family Dental Clinic, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient, Larimer County, 8/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases
12. High Country Kombucha/Rocky Mountain Cultures, Active, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Packaging company/warehouse, Eagle County, 7/24/2020, 7 positive staff cases
13. Home Depot #1503, Active, Retailer, Adams County, 8/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases
14. Iglesia Misionera Pentecostes Casa del Pan de Vida, Active, Religious Facility, Garfield County, 8/6/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
15. Las Margs, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Adams County, 8/11/2020, 3 positive staff cases
16. The Learning Experience-Lafayette, Active, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 8/3/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case
17. Level Engineering and Inspection, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 8/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases
18. Life Care Center of Littleton (0204RB), Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 8/11/2020, 6 positive resident cases
19. Mercedes Benz of Littleton, Active, Other, Auto Sales and Service, Arapahoe County, 8/5/2020, 7 positive staff cases
20. Mezcal, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Denver County, 8/12/2020, 3 positive staff cases
21. Northglenn Heights Assisted Living Community (230430), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Adams County, 8/11/2020, 1 probable staff case
22. North Shore Health & Rehab Facility (020331): August 2020, Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 8/10/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases
23. Peak Athletics & Cheer Athletics, Active, Indoor, Entertainment/Rec, Douglas County, 8/11/2020, 4 positive staff cases
24. Rose Veterinary Hospital, Active, Other, Veterinary clinic, Fremont County, 8/5/2020, 2 positive staff cases
25. Swire Coca Cola: July 2020, Active, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Manufacturing, Denver County, 6/9/2020, 4 positive staff cases
26. Taco Bell, Active, Restaurant — Fast Food, Pueblo County, 8/4/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
27. Taco Bell-Elizabeth St, Active, Restaurant — Fast Food, Pueblo County, 8/4/2020, 3 positive staff cases
28. Walmart Facility 2729, Active, Retailer, Shopping Center, Larimer County, 8/3/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
29. Wheatridge Manor Care Center (020436), Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 8/10/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases
30. Yellowbelly Chicken, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Boulder County, 8/11/2020, 6 positive staff cases
