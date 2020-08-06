COVID-19: Repeat Outbreaks at Pasta Jay's and More

There are many notable aspects in the latest report about COVID-19 outbreaks from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The number of incidents has now surpassed 500, the volume of new entries demonstrates that better case counts and hospitalization totals have not yet translated to a big dip in site-based explosions of the novel coronavirus, and the presence of three religious facilities on the roster raises fresh questions about the safety of in-person services.
But arguably the most notable developments involve outbreaks at a trio of locations, including Boulder's iconic Pasta Jay's restaurant, that have already suffered one — proof that making it through such a terrifying episode hardly guarantees that more won't follow.
The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or the like are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis.
The August 5 update from the CDPHE includes 29 new items, up from 27 on July 29. By the CDPHE's count, Colorado has experienced 502 outbreaks since the start of the pandemic.
In addition to Pasta Jay's, whose first outbreak, involving five positive staff cases, was declared on June 14 and deemed resolved on July 13, repeats have also been recorded at the Denver Reception and Diagnostic Center, an intake and classification facility for the main city jail, and Centennial Health Care Center in Weld County. The initial outbreak at the jail generated two positive resident cases and one positive staff case and was resolved on June 10, just under a month after its declaration. As for CHCC, the skilled-nursing center was among the earliest outbreaks in Colorado (it began on March 27), and it proved extremely deadly. Up to 22 residents died before it was wrapped up on June 10; twenty of the victims tested positive for the virus, while two others were listed as probable for infections. Overall, the CDPHE recorded 41 positive resident cases, five probable resident cases, 25 positive staff cases and seventeen probable staff cases at Centennial Health.
The current outbreaks include two positive staff cases at Pasta Jay's; three positive resident cases at the Denver Reception and Diagnostic Center; and fifteen positive resident cases, eight positive staff cases and one probable staff case at Centennial Health Care Center.
Other notable outbreaks include the Dick's Sporting Goods outlet at 6305 South Main Street in Aurora (we'd noted many mask-less customers at the Dick's at Park Meadows Mall during not one, but two visits there). Other outbreaks have occurred at the McDonald's at 4490 Washington Street, the Metro Apartments at 2121 Delgany Street, Brother's Bar and Grill in Larimer County, Royal Gorge Rafting and Zipline Tours in Fremont County, and those three religious institutions: The Heights church, at 1477 Columbine Street, plus Springs Journey Church in Colorado Springs and Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal in Garfield County, where fourteen attendees are certain or likely virus carriers.
Here are the latest additions to the list, along with the date when the outbreak was identified:
1. Abrusci's Fire and Vine, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Jefferson County, 7/31/2020, 2 positive staff cases
2. Breckenridge Terrace, Active, Other, Employee Housing, Summit County, 7/30/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 2 probable staff cases
3. Brother's Bar and Grill, Active, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Larimer County, 8/3/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
4. Centennial Correctional Facility, Active, State Prison, Fremont County, 7/29/2020, 5 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case
5. Centennial Health Care Center (020317): June 2020, Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 7/2/2020,15 positive resident cases, 8 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
6. Cold Front Distribution LLC, Active, Food Warehouse, Adams County, 8/4/2020, 2 probable staff cases
7. Colorado Flatwork, Inc., Active Construction Company/Contractor, El Paso County, 7/29/2020, 4 positive staff cases
8. Colorado Springs Pediatric Dentistry — South Office, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient, El Paso County, 7/31/2020, 2 positive staff cases
9. Community Alternatives of El Paso County, Active, Jail, Also a Residential reentry center/halfway house, El Paso County, 8/3/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case
10. Continuum of Colorado — Village East, Active, Healthcare — Facility for Developmentally Disabled (outpatient), Arapahoe County, 8/4/2020, 2 positive resident cases
11. Denver Reception And Diagnostic Center: July 2020, Active, State Prison, Denver County, 7/29/2020, 3 positive resident cases
12. Dick's Sporting Goods 1343, Active, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 8/3/2020, 2 positive staff cases
13. The Haven (2308Z8), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Routt County, 7/29/2020, 7 positive resident cases, 1 resident death, 4 positive staff cases
14 The Heights, Church, Active, Religious Facility, Denver County, 7/31/2020, 5 positive staff cases
15. Hickory House, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Douglas County, 8/4/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
16. Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal, Active, Religious Facility, Garfield County, 7/24/2020, 8 positive attendee cases, 6 probable attendee cases
17. Logos Imaging LLC, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 8/4/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
18. McDonald's, Active, Restaurant — Fast Food, Denver County, 8/4/2020, 5 positive staff cases
19. The Metro Apartments, Active, Other, Apartment Complex, Denver County, 8/4/2020, 4 positive staff cases
20. Mountain Organic Landscaping, Active, Home Maintenance Services, Landscaping Company, Eagle County, 7/30/2020, 5 positive staff cases
21. Pasta Jay's: July 2020, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Boulder County, 7/31/2020, 2 positive staff cases
22. RockSol Consulting Group, Inc., Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Mesa County, 7/21/2020, 4 positive staff cases
23 Royal Gorge Rafting & Zipline Tours, Active, Other, Outdoor recreation, indoor restaurant, on-site staff housing, Fremont County, 7/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
24. Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care, Active, Healthcare — Hospice, Jefferson County, 7/29/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
25. Springs Journey Church, Active, Religious Facility, El Paso County, 8/4/2020, 4 positive staff cases
26. Sundance Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation (020546), Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 8/3/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case, 1 positive staff case
27, Sygma Trucking, Resolved, 8/3/2020, Food Distribution, Denver County, 7/31/2020, 2 positive staff cases
28. Veterans Community Living Center at Fitzsimmons (0207YZ), Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 8/3/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases
29. Waste Management Henderson, Active, Other, Waste/Recycling Facility, Adams County, 7/30/2020, 3 positive staff cases
