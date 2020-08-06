COVID-19: Repeat Outbreaks at Pasta Jay's and More

Pasta Jay's, at 1001 Pearl Street in Boulder, is currently under investigation for its second outbreak of COVID-19.

There are many notable aspects in the latest report about COVID-19 outbreaks from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The number of incidents has now surpassed 500, the volume of new entries demonstrates that better case counts and hospitalization totals have not yet translated to a big dip in site-based explosions of the novel coronavirus, and the presence of three religious facilities on the roster raises fresh questions about the safety of in-person services.

But arguably the most notable developments involve outbreaks at a trio of locations, including Boulder's iconic Pasta Jay's restaurant, that have already suffered one — proof that making it through such a terrifying episode hardly guarantees that more won't follow.

The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or the like are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis.

The August 5 update from the CDPHE includes 29 new items, up from 27 on July 29. By the CDPHE's count, Colorado has experienced 502 outbreaks since the start of the pandemic.

In addition to Pasta Jay's, whose first outbreak, involving five positive staff cases, was declared on June 14 and deemed resolved on July 13, repeats have also been recorded at the Denver Reception and Diagnostic Center, an intake and classification facility for the main city jail, and Centennial Health Care Center in Weld County. The initial outbreak at the jail generated two positive resident cases and one positive staff case and was resolved on June 10, just under a month after its declaration. As for CHCC, the skilled-nursing center was among the earliest outbreaks in Colorado (it began on March 27), and it proved extremely deadly. Up to 22 residents died before it was wrapped up on June 10; twenty of the victims tested positive for the virus, while two others were listed as probable for infections. Overall, the CDPHE recorded 41 positive resident cases, five probable resident cases, 25 positive staff cases and seventeen probable staff cases at Centennial Health.

The current outbreaks include two positive staff cases at Pasta Jay's; three positive resident cases at the Denver Reception and Diagnostic Center; and fifteen positive resident cases, eight positive staff cases and one probable staff case at Centennial Health Care Center.

Other notable outbreaks include the Dick's Sporting Goods outlet at 6305 South Main Street in Aurora (we'd noted many mask-less customers at the Dick's at Park Meadows Mall during not one, but two visits there). Other outbreaks have occurred at the McDonald's at 4490 Washington Street, the Metro Apartments at 2121 Delgany Street, Brother's Bar and Grill in Larimer County, Royal Gorge Rafting and Zipline Tours in Fremont County, and those three religious institutions: The Heights church, at 1477 Columbine Street, plus Springs Journey Church in Colorado Springs and Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal in Garfield County, where fourteen attendees are certain or likely virus carriers.

Here are the latest additions to the list, along with the date when the outbreak was identified:

