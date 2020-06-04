 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
This King Soopers branch at 3100 South Sheridan in Denver has been declared a COVID-19 outbreak by Colorado health officials.EXPAND
This King Soopers branch at 3100 South Sheridan in Denver has been declared a COVID-19 outbreak by Colorado health officials.
Google Maps

COVID-19: Six Metro Denver King Soopers Stores Declared Outbreaks

Michael Roberts | June 4, 2020 | 6:32am
AA

Six King Soopers stores in the Denver area have now been declared COVID-19 outbreaks by state health officials; two of those locations were added to the list this week. An investigation into the virus spread at one of the branches has concluded, but the other five inquiries remain active.

The latest outbreak data was released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment yesterday afternoon, June 3. The report includes 22 new entries, one more than the 21 that were added to the list on May 27, bringing the total to 292. (The first CDPHE outbreak list, issued on April 15, had only 83 outbreaks.) On this latest release, 70 outbreaks are designated as "resolved," but that leaves more than 200 that are still being closely monitored.

The CDPHE considers a facility an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or the like are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis.

Related Stories

The department doesn't include addresses for outbreak sites in its report, but provided selected location information to Westword at our request. The two newest King Soopers outbreaks are at 3100 South Sheridan in Denver and 15051 East 104th Avenue in Commerce City. They join previous King Soopers outbreaks at 1155 East Ninth Avenue, arguably the most iconic grocery store in the Mile High City, as well as 11747 West Ken Caryl Avenue and 8126 South Wadsworth Boulevard, both in Littleton, and the bakery at the 60 Yuma Street market in Denver.

Marijuana Deals Near You

The latter was the most extensive of the King Soopers outbreaks, with 27 positive staff cases of the novel coronavirus, seven probable staff cases and one staff death; it was resolved on May 27. Between the six King Soopers stores on the outbreak list, the CDPHE counts 55 positive staff cases, seven probable staff cases and three deaths, two involving employees of the East Ninth Avenue store.

Also just added to the roster is the United States Postal Service distribution center, at 7550 East 53rd Place, whose management is accused of non-cooperation by the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment. The CDPHE counts fourteen positive staff cases at the facility, which handles mail for both Colorado and Wyoming.

Among the other new entries is a Chick-fil-A restaurant at 5600 South Parker Road in Aurora; two additional grocery stores (Carniceria Leonela in El Paso County and a Food King in Weld County); a meat plant in Morgan County; construction sites in El Paso, Cheyenne and La Plata counties; and the Aurora processing center for  Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which is run by GEO Group for ICE.

As of 4 p.m. on June 3, the CDPHE calculates 27,060 COVID-19 cases in Colorado, 4,443 hospitalizations, 1,494 deaths of people with the virus and 1,254 fatalities in which it was specifically identified as the cause.

Here are the 22 new outbreak sites, complete with the date of designation and the number of cases:

1. ABM — Facility Services, Active, Other, Maintenance Services, Arapahoe County, 5/29/2020, 10 positive staff cases
2. Aspen Trail Construction Site, Active, Other, Construction site, El Paso County, 5/28/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 5 probable staff cases
3. Aurora ICE Processing Center, Active, Prison/jail, Adams County, 5/30/2020, 11 positive resident cases
4. Brush Meat Processors, Active, Other, Meat Processing, Morgan County, 5/29/2020, 4 positive staff cases
5. Carniceria Leonela, Active, Grocery store, El Paso County, 5/28/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases
6. Chick-Fil-A, Active, Restaurant, fast food, Arapahoe County, 6/2/2020, 3 positive staff cases
7. Diaz Tile, Active, Other, Tile Company; Industry, Montrose County, 6/1/2020, 6 positive staff cases
8. Downtown Durango Hotel Construction Site, Active, Other, Construction Site, La Plata County, 6/1/2020, 5 positive staff cases
9. EMF (Electronics Metal Finishing) Corporation, Active, Other, Manufacturing, El Paso County, 6/2/2020, 2 positive staff cases
10. Food King, Active, Grocery store, Weld County, 5/27/2020, 10 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases
11. King Soopers, Active, Grocery store, Adams County, 6/2/2020, 4 positive staff cases
12. King Soopers #19, Active, Grocery store, Denver County, 5/28/2020, 3 positive staff cases
13. Kit Carson School construction site, Active, Other, construction site, Cheyenne County, 5/11/2020, 26 positive staff cases
14. Learn Thru Play Children's Kiddieland, Active, Child care center, Otero County, 5/28/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
15. Northglenn Heights Assisted Living/Memory care, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, Adams County, 6/2/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
16. Pollution Solutions, Active, Office/indoor workspace, Larimer County, 5/28/2020, 4 positive staff cases
17. ProHealth, Active, Other, Potato Processing Plant, Yuma County, 5/28/2020, 21 positive staff cases
18. The Standard at Fort Collins, Active, Other, Construction Site, Larimer County, 5/29/2020, 4 positive staff cases
19. ThriveCare — Cody, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, Jefferson County, 5/30/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case
20. United States Postal Distribution Center, Active, Other, Mail distribution center, Denver County, 6/1/2020, 14 positive staff cases
21. University Park Care Center, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Pueblo County, 5/29/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases
22. Village at Belmar, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, Jefferson County, 5/27/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.