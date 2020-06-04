COVID-19: Six Metro Denver King Soopers Stores Declared Outbreaks

Six King Soopers stores in the Denver area have now been declared COVID-19 outbreaks by state health officials; two of those locations were added to the list this week. An investigation into the virus spread at one of the branches has concluded, but the other five inquiries remain active.

The latest outbreak data was released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment yesterday afternoon, June 3. The report includes 22 new entries, one more than the 21 that were added to the list on May 27, bringing the total to 292. (The first CDPHE outbreak list, issued on April 15, had only 83 outbreaks.) On this latest release, 70 outbreaks are designated as "resolved," but that leaves more than 200 that are still being closely monitored.

The CDPHE considers a facility an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or the like are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis.

The department doesn't include addresses for outbreak sites in its report, but provided selected location information to Westword at our request. The two newest King Soopers outbreaks are at 3100 South Sheridan in Denver and 15051 East 104th Avenue in Commerce City. They join previous King Soopers outbreaks at 1155 East Ninth Avenue, arguably the most iconic grocery store in the Mile High City, as well as 11747 West Ken Caryl Avenue and 8126 South Wadsworth Boulevard, both in Littleton, and the bakery at the 60 Yuma Street market in Denver.

The latter was the most extensive of the King Soopers outbreaks, with 27 positive staff cases of the novel coronavirus, seven probable staff cases and one staff death; it was resolved on May 27. Between the six King Soopers stores on the outbreak list, the CDPHE counts 55 positive staff cases, seven probable staff cases and three deaths, two involving employees of the East Ninth Avenue store.

Also just added to the roster is the United States Postal Service distribution center, at 7550 East 53rd Place, whose management is accused of non-cooperation by the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment. The CDPHE counts fourteen positive staff cases at the facility, which handles mail for both Colorado and Wyoming.

Among the other new entries is a Chick-fil-A restaurant at 5600 South Parker Road in Aurora; two additional grocery stores (Carniceria Leonela in El Paso County and a Food King in Weld County); a meat plant in Morgan County; construction sites in El Paso, Cheyenne and La Plata counties; and the Aurora processing center for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which is run by GEO Group for ICE.

As of 4 p.m. on June 3, the CDPHE calculates 27,060 COVID-19 cases in Colorado, 4,443 hospitalizations, 1,494 deaths of people with the virus and 1,254 fatalities in which it was specifically identified as the cause.

Here are the 22 new outbreak sites, complete with the date of designation and the number of cases: