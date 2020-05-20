 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
A gathering at Boulder Creek on May 19 wasn't exactly an exemplar of proper social distancing. See the video below.EXPAND
A gathering at Boulder Creek on May 19 wasn't exactly an exemplar of proper social distancing. See the video below.
Boulder County Public Health

COVID-19: See Boulder Dumbasses Ignoring Social Distancing, Clothes

Michael Roberts | May 20, 2020 | 8:55am
AA

A video shared by Boulder County Public Health shows a large group gathered at Boulder Creek on May 19, making a mockery of recommendations to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Boulder County has one of the toughest mask rules in Colorado, for all the good it did.

In the clip, dozens of young people wearing next to nothing — and certainly not facial coverings — party as if the novel coronavirus were a book about a fictional pandemic rather than an infection that's killed more than 90,000 Americans, including at least 968 in Colorado, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Related Stories

This embarrassing display prompted the following statement from Jeff Zayach, BCPH executive director: "I know it’s been difficult, but the video of people clearly gathering along the creek not only shows groups larger than ten people, but there was also not adequate social distancing. Situations like these not only violate the state and local public health orders, but they put our whole community, our businesses, and our economy at risk."

Zayach added: "Please remember that it takes up to fourteen days before we see who will become sick and spread the disease from this large gathering of people along the creek. Please take this virus seriously and limit gatherings to ten people or less and remain at least six feet from each other. Individual actions are putting our businesses and our most vulnerable in the community at further risk."

Here's the video:

Marijuana Deals Near You

Also weighing in was the Boulder Police Department, which maintained that the BPD "is continuing to focus on a strong educational approach that emphasizes wearing a facial covering and practicing proper physical distancing of six feet. The City is actively exploring additional ways we can address the current public health and safety concerns."

No arrests related to the get-together have been announced — and even though Boulder is home to the University of Colorado's flagship campus, the education approach doesn't seem to be working, at least for this collection of dumbasses.

By the way, Boulder has established a phone line where you can report unsafe behavior in the county. The number to dial is 720-776-0822. 

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.