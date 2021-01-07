COVID Outbreaks Update: Fire and Police Departments Hammered

- Local
The latest update on outbreaks in Colorado includes a slew of entries related to fire and police agencies, with one city — Pueblo — suffering infections across the width and breadth of its public safety departments. And that only scratches the surface when it comes to COVID-19's impact on businesses and other enterprises across the state.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open, while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.
The CDPHE's January 6 report lists 1,132 outbreaks under active investigation and 2,013 considered resolved, for a total of 3,145 since the pandemic began. That's 123 more than the December 30 count of 3,022 (1,206 active, 1,886 resolved) and represents an uptick over the previous week. For over a month, more than 200 outbreaks were added every week; that streak came to a halt on December 30, when only 80 were added to the list. But the Christmas and New Year's holidays — and employees at health departments taking some well-deserved time off — could account for the lower counts; we'll know more next week.
The outbreaks that have garnered the most attention lately occurred at the state's first two In-N-Out Burger locations, in Aurora and Colorado Springs, and infections there continue to grow. On January 6, the combined count hit 145 — 62 positive cases at the Aurora branch and an incredible 83 traced to Colorado Springs, all employees.
The new entries include two Pueblo fire stations and another in Pueblo West, as well as the city's fire recruitment office and police department. Also impacted were the fire protection district in Bennett and the fire department in Longmont, plus the police department in Grand Junction. In Denver, three divisions of the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure suffered outbreaks, as did RTD's facility on Navajo Street. And not to be left out, Pueblo's public transit system raised a COVID-19 flag as well.
As usual, though, health-care operations led the way, with 39 new outbreaks making the list. The most tragic:Villas at Sunny Acres Skilled Nursing in Adams County, where the CDPHE has recorded 78 resident cases, 68 staff cases and six resident deaths to date. K-12 schools were also hit hard; 21 have newly revealed outbreaks.
Notable retailers with outbreaks include yet another Kroger grocery store (a City Market in Montezuma County), a Larimer County Costco, multiple car dealerships and Meow Wolf, which is expected to open in Denver later this year. The latter notched fifteen staff cases.
Our updated list of new outbreaks includes 132 sites — the 123 just added on January 6 and another nine whose entries have been tweaked by the department. They're supplemented by the date when the outbreaks were first identified, and the number and type of people impacted.
1. ABBA Eye Care, Retailer, Alamosa County, 12/30/2020, 4 staff cases
2. Advanced Health Care of Aurora (02D982): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 12/30/2020, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
3. ARCO/Murray Construction — 3000 N Inca St Construction Site, Construction Site, Denver County, 11/11/2020, 9 staff cases
4. Arvada Library, Other, Public Library, Jefferson County, 12/30/2020, 3 staff cases
5. Aurora Emissions Testing Center, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapahoe County, 12/19/2020, 6 staff cases
6. Baker Hughes — Nexus Controls, Office/Indoor Workspace, Boulder County, 1/4/2021, 21 staff cases
7. Balfour Longmont (23L108), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 1/4/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
8. Beacon House: December 2020, Homeless Shelter, Transitional Housing, Denver County, 12/30/2020, 3 staff cases
9. Bennett Fire Protection District 7, Other, Fire Department, Adams County, 12/29/2020, 8 staff cases
10. Blessed Sacrament Parish School, School, K-12, Denver County, 12/2/2020, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
11. Boulder Waldorf Kindergarten and Preschool, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 1/1/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases
12. Briarwood Health Care Center (020470): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 12/30/2020, 9 resident cases, 7 staff cases
13. California Expanded Metal Products "CEMCO Steel," Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Denver County, 11/13/2020, 5 staff cases
14. Canon Lodge Care Center (020676): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Fremont County, 1/1/2021, 3 staff cases
15. Canyon Ute Head Start Centro De La Familia, Child Care Center, Mesa County, 12/20/2020, 5 staff cases
16. Castle Country Valley House (2305HL), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 12/17/2020, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
17. Cesar Chavez Academy (CHPA), School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/18/2020, 3 staff cases
18. Cheba Hut, Restaurant, Fast Food, Larimer County, 12/25/2020, 7 staff cases
19. Christopher House (020472), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/8/2020, 22 resident cases, 11 staff cases
20. Citizens Printing, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 1/5/2021, 3 staff cases
21. City Market #408, Grocery Store, Montezuma County, 1/4/2021, 2 staff cases
22. City of Pueblo, Fire Department Station 8, Other, Fire Department, Pueblo County, 11/7/2020, 6 staff cases
23. City of Pueblo, Fire Department Station 9, Other, Fire Department, Pueblo County, 12/3/2020, 3 staff cases
24. City of Pueblo, Fire Recruitment Academy, Other, Fire Department, Pueblo County, 11/28/2020, 3 staff cases
25. City of Pueblo, Police Department, Other, Law Enforcement, Pueblo County, 11/2/2020, 3 staff cases
26. Clermont Park Assisted Living (2304630): December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/30/2020, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases
27. Colorado School of Trades, School, Jefferson County, 12/28/2020, 2 active attendee cases
28. Community Options, Inc., Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Delta County, 12/11/2020, 6 resident cases, 9 staff cases
29. Continuing Care at Windcrest (23A843), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 12/29/2020, 4 staff cases
30. Corpus Christi Catholic School: December 2020, School, K-12, El Paso County, 12/21/2020, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
31. Costco #1178, Retailer, Larimer County, 11/19/2020, 18 staff cases
32. DaVinci Sign Systems, LLC, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 12/7/2020, 4 staff cases
33. Denver CARES, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Inpatient), Detox Treatment Center, Denver County, 12/15/2020, 3 resident cases
34. Denver Reception and Diagnostic Center: January 2021, Station Prison, Denver County, 1/6/2021, 5 resident cases
35. Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, Sold Waste Management, Denver County, 11/3/2020, 25 staff cases
36. Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, Traffic Operations, Other, Traffic Operations, Denver County, 1/6/2021, 5 staff cases
37. Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, Wastewater Management, Other, Wastewater Management, Denver County, 1/5/2021, 9 staff cases
38. Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health, Residential Treatment Facility for Youth, Jefferson County, 11/17/2020, 14 resident cases, 9 staff cases
39. Devonshire Acres Assisted Living (230106): December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Logan County, 12/30/2020, 3 resident cases
40. Devonshire Acres Skilled Nursing (020193): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Logan County, 12/30/2020, 2 resident cases, 6 staff cases
41. Dillon Dam Brewery: January 2021, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Summit County, 1/1/2021, 2 staff cases
42. Division 7 Insulation, Construction Company/Contractor, Summit County, 12/29/2020, 2 staff cases
43. Ed Carroll Motor Co., Other, Auto Dealership, Larimer County, 12/31/2020, 2 staff cases
44. Edible Arrangements, Retailer, Jefferson County, 12/28/2020, 4 staff cases
45. Emich Volkswagen, Other, Automobile Dealership, Denver County, 12/30/2020, 5 staff cases
46. Ersilia Cruz Middle School (CHPA), School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/18/2020, 3 staff cases
47. FDA District Office and Lab Denver, Other, Laboratory, Denver County, 12/10/2020, 3 staff cases
48. Fisher's Peak Elementary School, School, K-12, Las Animas County, 11/10/2020, 5 staff cases
49. Five Star Residences of Dayton Place (2304D3): December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/19/2020, 3 staff cases
50. Fletcher Miller School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 12/23/2020, 2 staff cases
51. Fred Loya Insurance, S. Lemay, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 12/23/2020, 3 staff cases
52. Freedom Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 12/18/2020, 2 staff cases
53. Garcia & Co. Jewelers, Retailer, Montezuma County, 12/20/2020, 2 staff cases
54. Garden Terrace of Aurora (020469): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 12/24/2020, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
55. Gardens on Quail (23U764), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/30/2020, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
56. Good Samaritan Society — Fort Collins Village (020314), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 11/29/2020, 1 resident case, 15 staff cases
57. Grand Junction Police Department, Other, Law Enforcement, Mesa County, 12/21/2020, 6 staff cases
58. Grand Timber Lodge, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Summit County, 12/31/2020, 2 staff cases
59. Hampton Inn Mesa Verde/Cortez, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Montezuma County, 1/4/2021, 2 staff cases
60. Hercules Industries, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Denver County, 1/6/2021, 32 staff cases
61. Homestar Child Development Center, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 1/1/2021, 2 staff cases
62. Hotchkiss Elementary School, School, K-12, Delta County, 11/11/2020, 7 staff cases, 21 attendee cases
63. Inn at Greenwood Village (23Q648): December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/30/2020, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
64. Interstate Warehouse — Tejon, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Denver County, 11/17/2020, 7 staff cases
65. Kenton Manor (020321): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 1/1/2021, 2 staff cases
66. Key Structures, Construction Company/Contractor, Pueblo County, 12/14/2020, 2 staff cases
67. Keystone Ski and Snowboard Product Sales, Retailer, Summit County, 12/21/2020, 2 staff cases
68. Larry H. Miller Toyota Colorado Springs, Other, Auto Dealership, El Paso County, 12/28/2020, 4 staff cases
69. Learning Pod Boulder, School, K-12, MOC and Organized Study Group, Boulder County, 12/29/2020, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
70. Legend Assisted Living & Memory Care of Broomfield (23Z782), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Broomfield County, 12/31/2020, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
71. Liberty Common Charter School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 10/15/2020, 2 staff cases, 16 attendee cases
72. Little Lambs Learning Center, Child Care Center, Mesa County, 1/5/2021, 3 staff cases, 6 attendee cases
73. Littleton Care and Rehabilitation Center (020462): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 12/28/2020, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
74. Longmont Fire Department, Other, Fire Department, Boulder County, 1/1/2021, 14 staff cases
75. Loveland Classical School, Lyceum Campus, School, K-12, Larimer County, 12/15/2020, 3 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
76. Maplewood Homes (2302C5), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Baca County, 12/24/2020, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
77. McCandless Truck Center, Other, Trucking Dealership, Pueblo County, 12/21/2020, 2 staff cases
78. McKinney Door & Hardware, Materials Supplier, Pueblo County, 12/11/2020, 2 staff cases
79. Meow Wolf, Other, Art Gallery, Denver County, 11/19/2020, 15 staff cases
80. Mercy Employee Childcare Center, Child Care Center, La Plata County, 1/4/2021, 2 staff cases
81. Mesa County Sheriff's Office, Other, Law Enforcement, Mesa County, 1/5/2021, 8 staff cases
82. Mesa Vista Assisted Living Residence (23082E), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Garfield County, 12/21/2020, 3 resident cases, 8 staff cases
83. Mighty Tree, Retailer, Denver County, 12/30/2020, 3 staff cases
84. Moffat PreK-12 School, School, K-12, Saguache County, 12/23/2020, 2 staff cases
85. Monica L. Dobbin, DDS Professional LLC, Healthcare, Outpatient Dental Office, El Paso County, 11/23/2020, 3 staff cases
86. Nelsen's Auto Tech Center, Other, Auto Center, Larimer County, 12/23/2020, 2 staff cases
87. Nightingale Suites (2304F8), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/25/202, 10 resident cases, 10 staff cases
88. Orchard Avenue Elementary School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 11/7/2020, 4 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
89. Orchard Park Health Care Center (020468): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 12/24/2020, 2 staff cases
90. Perfect Service Cleaning, Home Maintenance Services, Summit County, 12/19/2020, 6 staff cases
91. Primrose School of Erie at Vista Ridge, Child Care Center, Weld County, 12/30/2020, 3 staff cases
92. Pueblo Community Resources, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), 2 staff cases
93. Pueblo Regional Center, Core B, Office/Indoor Workspace, Pueblo County, 12/4/2020, 11 staff cases
94. Pueblo Transit, Other, Public Transportation, Pueblo County, 11/17/2020, 3 staff cases
95. Pueblo West Fire Department, Other, Fire Department, Pueblo County, 11/24/2020, 5 staff cases
96. Purple Cliff Homeless Camp, Other, Homeless Encampment, La Plata County, 1/5/2021, 2 resident cases
97. Rabbi Steven Foster ELC, Child Care Center, Denver County, 12/31/2020, 2 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
98. Ready Foods Bean Plant, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Denver County, 1/4/2021, 7 staff cases
99. Regent Park Nursing and Rehabilitation (020161): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Phillips County, 12/28/2020, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
100. Renew Saddle Rock (23L575), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/27/2020, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases
101. Respite Care, INC., Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), Larimer County, 12/28/2020, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case
102. Resurrection Christian, School, K-12, Larimer County, 11/30/2020, 2 staff cases, 21 attendee cases
103. Rifle Correctional Center, State Prison, Garfield County, 12/31/2020, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases
104. Rio Grande Hospital, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, Rio Grande County, 1/4/2021, 5 staff cases
105. Rio Grande Inn (02I146), Healthcare, Combined Care, Conejos County, 12/28/2020, 10 staff cases
106. RTD Navajo Facility, Other, Transportation, Denver County, 12/29/2020, 2 staff cases
107. Russ Davis Wholesale: November 2020, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Pueblo County, 11/27/2020, 2 staff cases
108. Saint Francis de Sales, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/6/2020, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases
109. Sandstone Care Cascade Canyon: December 2020, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Inpatient), Adolescent Residential Treatment Facility, El Paso County, 12/11/2020, 2 resident cases, 4 staff cases
110. Savannah Smiles Learning Center, Child Care Center, Pueblo County, 12/16/2020, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case
111. Shalom Denver, Office/Indoor Workspace, Douglas County, 1/4/2021, 2 staff cases
112. Shepardson Elementary School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 12/18/2020, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases
113. Smiling Faces Academy, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 1/1/2021, 3 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
114. Social Gathering, Summit County, 12/21/2020, 8 attendee cases
115. Solange at the Woodlands (23N220), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 12/24/2020, 8 resident cases, 2 staff cases, 1 resident death
116. SOROCO Preschool at Yampa, Child Care Center, Routt County, 12/17/2020, 2 staff cases
117. Souder, Miller & Associates, Office/Indoor Workspace, Montezuma County, 12/22/2020, 3 staff cases
118. Southwest First Assembly of God, Religious Facility, Jefferson County, 12/26/2020, 4 staff cases
119. Sterling Living Center (020165): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Logan County, 1/5/2021, 2 staff cases
120. Stinker Store CO #313, Convenience/Corner Store, Denver County, 12/31/2020, 2 staff cases
121. Sunrise at Cherry Creek (2304OU): December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/31/2020, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases
122. Swink Junior-Senior High School: November 2020, School, K-12, Otero County, 11/16/2020, 6 staff cases, 6 attendee cases
123. Taylor Plumbing and Heating, Home Maintenance Services, Plumbing, Montezuma County, 1/4/2021, 2 staff cases
124. The Bee Hive — Sterling 1 (23O1E9), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Logan County, 1/4/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
125. The Carillon at Belleview Station (23N139), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/25/2020, 2 resident cases, 7 staff cases
126. The Pinnacle Charter School, School, K-12, Adams County, 10/30/2020, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case
127. Thunder Mountain Elementary School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 11/9/2020, 3 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
128. Tiffany's Tender Care, LLC, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 12/29/2020, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases
129. Vestas Towers America Inc., Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Pueblo County, 12/7/2020, 33 staff cases
130. Villas at Sunny Acres Assisted Living (23U240), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/21/2020, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
131. Villas at Sunny Acres Skilled Nursing (020458), Healthcare, Combined Care, Adams County, 10/19/2020, 78 resident cases, 68 staff cases, 6 resident deaths
132. Wells Fargo, Office/Indoor Workspace, Summit County, 12/30/2020, 2 staff cases
