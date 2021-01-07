COVID Outbreaks Update: Fire and Police Departments Hammered

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

The latest update on outbreaks in Colorado includes a slew of entries related to fire and police agencies, with one city — Pueblo — suffering infections across the width and breadth of its public safety departments. And that only scratches the surface when it comes to COVID-19's impact on businesses and other enterprises across the state.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open, while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.

The CDPHE's January 6 report lists 1,132 outbreaks under active investigation and 2,013 considered resolved, for a total of 3,145 since the pandemic began. That's 123 more than the December 30 count of 3,022 (1,206 active, 1,886 resolved) and represents an uptick over the previous week. For over a month, more than 200 outbreaks were added every week; that streak came to a halt on December 30, when only 80 were added to the list. But the Christmas and New Year's holidays — and employees at health departments taking some well-deserved time off — could account for the lower counts; we'll know more next week.

The outbreaks that have garnered the most attention lately occurred at the state's first two In-N-Out Burger locations, in Aurora and Colorado Springs, and infections there continue to grow. On January 6, the combined count hit 145 — 62 positive cases at the Aurora branch and an incredible 83 traced to Colorado Springs, all employees.

The new entries include two Pueblo fire stations and another in Pueblo West, as well as the city's fire recruitment office and police department. Also impacted were the fire protection district in Bennett and the fire department in Longmont, plus the police department in Grand Junction. In Denver, three divisions of the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure suffered outbreaks, as did RTD's facility on Navajo Street. And not to be left out, Pueblo's public transit system raised a COVID-19 flag as well.

As usual, though, health-care operations led the way, with 39 new outbreaks making the list. The most tragic:Villas at Sunny Acres Skilled Nursing in Adams County, where the CDPHE has recorded 78 resident cases, 68 staff cases and six resident deaths to date. K-12 schools were also hit hard; 21 have newly revealed outbreaks.

Notable retailers with outbreaks include yet another Kroger grocery store (a City Market in Montezuma County), a Larimer County Costco, multiple car dealerships and Meow Wolf, which is expected to open in Denver later this year. The latter notched fifteen staff cases.

Our updated list of new outbreaks includes 132 sites — the 123 just added on January 6 and another nine whose entries have been tweaked by the department. They're supplemented by the date when the outbreaks were first identified, and the number and type of people impacted.

1. ABBA Eye Care, Retailer, Alamosa County, 12/30/2020, 4 staff cases

2. Advanced Health Care of Aurora (02D982): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 12/30/2020, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

3. ARCO/Murray Construction — 3000 N Inca St Construction Site, Construction Site, Denver County, 11/11/2020, 9 staff cases

4. Arvada Library, Other, Public Library, Jefferson County, 12/30/2020, 3 staff cases

5. Aurora Emissions Testing Center, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapahoe County, 12/19/2020, 6 staff cases

6. Baker Hughes — Nexus Controls, Office/Indoor Workspace, Boulder County, 1/4/2021, 21 staff cases

7. Balfour Longmont (23L108), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 1/4/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases

8. Beacon House: December 2020, Homeless Shelter, Transitional Housing, Denver County, 12/30/2020, 3 staff cases

9. Bennett Fire Protection District 7, Other, Fire Department, Adams County, 12/29/2020, 8 staff cases

10. Blessed Sacrament Parish School, School, K-12, Denver County, 12/2/2020, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases

11. Boulder Waldorf Kindergarten and Preschool, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 1/1/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases

12. Briarwood Health Care Center (020470): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 12/30/2020, 9 resident cases, 7 staff cases

13. California Expanded Metal Products "CEMCO Steel," Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Denver County, 11/13/2020, 5 staff cases

14. Canon Lodge Care Center (020676): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Fremont County, 1/1/2021, 3 staff cases

15. Canyon Ute Head Start Centro De La Familia, Child Care Center, Mesa County, 12/20/2020, 5 staff cases

16. Castle Country Valley House (2305HL), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 12/17/2020, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases

17. Cesar Chavez Academy (CHPA), School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/18/2020, 3 staff cases

18. Cheba Hut, Restaurant, Fast Food, Larimer County, 12/25/2020, 7 staff cases

19. Christopher House (020472), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/8/2020, 22 resident cases, 11 staff cases

20. Citizens Printing, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 1/5/2021, 3 staff cases

21. City Market #408, Grocery Store, Montezuma County, 1/4/2021, 2 staff cases

22. City of Pueblo, Fire Department Station 8, Other, Fire Department, Pueblo County, 11/7/2020, 6 staff cases

23. City of Pueblo, Fire Department Station 9, Other, Fire Department, Pueblo County, 12/3/2020, 3 staff cases

24. City of Pueblo, Fire Recruitment Academy, Other, Fire Department, Pueblo County, 11/28/2020, 3 staff cases

25. City of Pueblo, Police Department, Other, Law Enforcement, Pueblo County, 11/2/2020, 3 staff cases

26. Clermont Park Assisted Living (2304630): December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/30/2020, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases

27. Colorado School of Trades, School, Jefferson County, 12/28/2020, 2 active attendee cases

28. Community Options, Inc., Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Delta County, 12/11/2020, 6 resident cases, 9 staff cases

29. Continuing Care at Windcrest (23A843), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 12/29/2020, 4 staff cases

30. Corpus Christi Catholic School: December 2020, School, K-12, El Paso County, 12/21/2020, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases

31. Costco #1178, Retailer, Larimer County, 11/19/2020, 18 staff cases

32. DaVinci Sign Systems, LLC, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 12/7/2020, 4 staff cases

33. Denver CARES, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Inpatient), Detox Treatment Center, Denver County, 12/15/2020, 3 resident cases

34. Denver Reception and Diagnostic Center: January 2021, Station Prison, Denver County, 1/6/2021, 5 resident cases

35. Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, Sold Waste Management, Denver County, 11/3/2020, 25 staff cases

36. Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, Traffic Operations, Other, Traffic Operations, Denver County, 1/6/2021, 5 staff cases

37. Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, Wastewater Management, Other, Wastewater Management, Denver County, 1/5/2021, 9 staff cases

38. Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health, Residential Treatment Facility for Youth, Jefferson County, 11/17/2020, 14 resident cases, 9 staff cases

39. Devonshire Acres Assisted Living (230106): December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Logan County, 12/30/2020, 3 resident cases

40. Devonshire Acres Skilled Nursing (020193): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Logan County, 12/30/2020, 2 resident cases, 6 staff cases

41. Dillon Dam Brewery: January 2021, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Summit County, 1/1/2021, 2 staff cases

42. Division 7 Insulation, Construction Company/Contractor, Summit County, 12/29/2020, 2 staff cases

43. Ed Carroll Motor Co., Other, Auto Dealership, Larimer County, 12/31/2020, 2 staff cases

44. Edible Arrangements, Retailer, Jefferson County, 12/28/2020, 4 staff cases

45. Emich Volkswagen, Other, Automobile Dealership, Denver County, 12/30/2020, 5 staff cases

46. Ersilia Cruz Middle School (CHPA), School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/18/2020, 3 staff cases

47. FDA District Office and Lab Denver, Other, Laboratory, Denver County, 12/10/2020, 3 staff cases

48. Fisher's Peak Elementary School, School, K-12, Las Animas County, 11/10/2020, 5 staff cases

49. Five Star Residences of Dayton Place (2304D3): December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/19/2020, 3 staff cases

50. Fletcher Miller School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 12/23/2020, 2 staff cases

51. Fred Loya Insurance, S. Lemay, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 12/23/2020, 3 staff cases

52. Freedom Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 12/18/2020, 2 staff cases

53. Garcia & Co. Jewelers, Retailer, Montezuma County, 12/20/2020, 2 staff cases

54. Garden Terrace of Aurora (020469): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 12/24/2020, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases

55. Gardens on Quail (23U764), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/30/2020, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases

56. Good Samaritan Society — Fort Collins Village (020314), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 11/29/2020, 1 resident case, 15 staff cases

57. Grand Junction Police Department, Other, Law Enforcement, Mesa County, 12/21/2020, 6 staff cases

58. Grand Timber Lodge, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Summit County, 12/31/2020, 2 staff cases

59. Hampton Inn Mesa Verde/Cortez, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Montezuma County, 1/4/2021, 2 staff cases

60. Hercules Industries, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Denver County, 1/6/2021, 32 staff cases

61. Homestar Child Development Center, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 1/1/2021, 2 staff cases

62. Hotchkiss Elementary School, School, K-12, Delta County, 11/11/2020, 7 staff cases, 21 attendee cases

63. Inn at Greenwood Village (23Q648): December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/30/2020, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case

64. Interstate Warehouse — Tejon, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Denver County, 11/17/2020, 7 staff cases

65. Kenton Manor (020321): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 1/1/2021, 2 staff cases

66. Key Structures, Construction Company/Contractor, Pueblo County, 12/14/2020, 2 staff cases

67. Keystone Ski and Snowboard Product Sales, Retailer, Summit County, 12/21/2020, 2 staff cases

68. Larry H. Miller Toyota Colorado Springs, Other, Auto Dealership, El Paso County, 12/28/2020, 4 staff cases

69. Learning Pod Boulder, School, K-12, MOC and Organized Study Group, Boulder County, 12/29/2020, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases

70. Legend Assisted Living & Memory Care of Broomfield (23Z782), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Broomfield County, 12/31/2020, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case

71. Liberty Common Charter School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 10/15/2020, 2 staff cases, 16 attendee cases

72. Little Lambs Learning Center, Child Care Center, Mesa County, 1/5/2021, 3 staff cases, 6 attendee cases

73. Littleton Care and Rehabilitation Center (020462): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 12/28/2020, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases

74. Longmont Fire Department, Other, Fire Department, Boulder County, 1/1/2021, 14 staff cases

75. Loveland Classical School, Lyceum Campus, School, K-12, Larimer County, 12/15/2020, 3 staff cases, 5 attendee cases

76. Maplewood Homes (2302C5), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Baca County, 12/24/2020, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases

77. McCandless Truck Center, Other, Trucking Dealership, Pueblo County, 12/21/2020, 2 staff cases

78. McKinney Door & Hardware, Materials Supplier, Pueblo County, 12/11/2020, 2 staff cases

79. Meow Wolf, Other, Art Gallery, Denver County, 11/19/2020, 15 staff cases

80. Mercy Employee Childcare Center, Child Care Center, La Plata County, 1/4/2021, 2 staff cases

81. Mesa County Sheriff's Office, Other, Law Enforcement, Mesa County, 1/5/2021, 8 staff cases

82. Mesa Vista Assisted Living Residence (23082E), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Garfield County, 12/21/2020, 3 resident cases, 8 staff cases

83. Mighty Tree, Retailer, Denver County, 12/30/2020, 3 staff cases

84. Moffat PreK-12 School, School, K-12, Saguache County, 12/23/2020, 2 staff cases

85. Monica L. Dobbin, DDS Professional LLC, Healthcare, Outpatient Dental Office, El Paso County, 11/23/2020, 3 staff cases

86. Nelsen's Auto Tech Center, Other, Auto Center, Larimer County, 12/23/2020, 2 staff cases

87. Nightingale Suites (2304F8), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/25/202, 10 resident cases, 10 staff cases

88. Orchard Avenue Elementary School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 11/7/2020, 4 staff cases, 2 attendee cases

89. Orchard Park Health Care Center (020468): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 12/24/2020, 2 staff cases

90. Perfect Service Cleaning, Home Maintenance Services, Summit County, 12/19/2020, 6 staff cases

91. Primrose School of Erie at Vista Ridge, Child Care Center, Weld County, 12/30/2020, 3 staff cases

92. Pueblo Community Resources, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), 2 staff cases

93. Pueblo Regional Center, Core B, Office/Indoor Workspace, Pueblo County, 12/4/2020, 11 staff cases

94. Pueblo Transit, Other, Public Transportation, Pueblo County, 11/17/2020, 3 staff cases

95. Pueblo West Fire Department, Other, Fire Department, Pueblo County, 11/24/2020, 5 staff cases

96. Purple Cliff Homeless Camp, Other, Homeless Encampment, La Plata County, 1/5/2021, 2 resident cases

97. Rabbi Steven Foster ELC, Child Care Center, Denver County, 12/31/2020, 2 staff cases, 2 attendee cases

98. Ready Foods Bean Plant, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Denver County, 1/4/2021, 7 staff cases

99. Regent Park Nursing and Rehabilitation (020161): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Phillips County, 12/28/2020, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

100. Renew Saddle Rock (23L575), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/27/2020, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases

101. Respite Care, INC., Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), Larimer County, 12/28/2020, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

102. Resurrection Christian, School, K-12, Larimer County, 11/30/2020, 2 staff cases, 21 attendee cases

103. Rifle Correctional Center, State Prison, Garfield County, 12/31/2020, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases

104. Rio Grande Hospital, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, Rio Grande County, 1/4/2021, 5 staff cases

105. Rio Grande Inn (02I146), Healthcare, Combined Care, Conejos County, 12/28/2020, 10 staff cases

106. RTD Navajo Facility, Other, Transportation, Denver County, 12/29/2020, 2 staff cases

107. Russ Davis Wholesale: November 2020, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Pueblo County, 11/27/2020, 2 staff cases

108. Saint Francis de Sales, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/6/2020, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases

109. Sandstone Care Cascade Canyon: December 2020, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Inpatient), Adolescent Residential Treatment Facility, El Paso County, 12/11/2020, 2 resident cases, 4 staff cases

110. Savannah Smiles Learning Center, Child Care Center, Pueblo County, 12/16/2020, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

111. Shalom Denver, Office/Indoor Workspace, Douglas County, 1/4/2021, 2 staff cases

112. Shepardson Elementary School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 12/18/2020, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases

113. Smiling Faces Academy, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 1/1/2021, 3 staff cases, 3 attendee cases

114. Social Gathering, Summit County, 12/21/2020, 8 attendee cases

115. Solange at the Woodlands (23N220), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 12/24/2020, 8 resident cases, 2 staff cases, 1 resident death

116. SOROCO Preschool at Yampa, Child Care Center, Routt County, 12/17/2020, 2 staff cases

117. Souder, Miller & Associates, Office/Indoor Workspace, Montezuma County, 12/22/2020, 3 staff cases

118. Southwest First Assembly of God, Religious Facility, Jefferson County, 12/26/2020, 4 staff cases

119. Sterling Living Center (020165): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Logan County, 1/5/2021, 2 staff cases

120. Stinker Store CO #313, Convenience/Corner Store, Denver County, 12/31/2020, 2 staff cases

121. Sunrise at Cherry Creek (2304OU): December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/31/2020, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases

122. Swink Junior-Senior High School: November 2020, School, K-12, Otero County, 11/16/2020, 6 staff cases, 6 attendee cases

123. Taylor Plumbing and Heating, Home Maintenance Services, Plumbing, Montezuma County, 1/4/2021, 2 staff cases

124. The Bee Hive — Sterling 1 (23O1E9), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Logan County, 1/4/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

125. The Carillon at Belleview Station (23N139), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/25/2020, 2 resident cases, 7 staff cases

126. The Pinnacle Charter School, School, K-12, Adams County, 10/30/2020, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

127. Thunder Mountain Elementary School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 11/9/2020, 3 staff cases, 2 attendee cases

128. Tiffany's Tender Care, LLC, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 12/29/2020, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases

129. Vestas Towers America Inc., Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Pueblo County, 12/7/2020, 33 staff cases

130. Villas at Sunny Acres Assisted Living (23U240), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/21/2020, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

131. Villas at Sunny Acres Skilled Nursing (020458), Healthcare, Combined Care, Adams County, 10/19/2020, 78 resident cases, 68 staff cases, 6 resident deaths

132. Wells Fargo, Office/Indoor Workspace, Summit County, 12/30/2020, 2 staff cases