More Than 120 In-N-Out Infections in 286 COVID-19 Holiday Outbreaks

Although Level Red counties dialed down to Level Orange on January 4, the COVID-19 crisis is hardly a thing of the past. During a two-week chunk of the holiday season, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment counted 286 new outbreaks. Among the most notable are the state's first two In-N-Out Burger franchises, which have notched a combined 122 positive cases of the novel coronavirus...and counting.

The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open, while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.

The 286 outbreaks registered between our roundup of December 16 CDPHE data and December 30 include 274 under active investigation and 12 already considered resolved. On December 16, the department listed 1,312 active and 1,424 resolved outbreaks, for a total of 2,736 since the start of the pandemic. On December 23, 206 outbreaks were added. The bump on December 30 was smaller, bringing the total to 3,022 outbreaks, of which 1,206 were active and 1,816 resolved. But we'll have to wait for the January 6 report, and perhaps even longer, to learn if this dip was an anomaly produced by state and county health department personnel taking time off over the holidays, or if it represents an upbeat trend.

During this span, the CDPHE also changed the way it tracks the disease. Previously, officials listed positive cases and probable infections separately, divided between residents, staffers and attendees. Now the state simply cites overall cases in those categories. In-N-Out, for example, has registered 42 positives among staffers at its Aurora branch and 80 for its Colorado Springs eatery as of December 30; no customer cases have been identified. Eight more restaurants, most of them falling under the fast-food umbrella, became outbreak sites during this period, too.

The largest category for outbreaks, as usual, was health care. A whopping 111 of the 274 active outbreaks identified over this two-week period took place at such facilities, many of them related to skilled nursing or senior care. These locations have already been linked to nineteen deaths, including four at the Good Samaritan Society in Simla, to which Colorado's first UK variant COVID-19 case, involving a Colorado National Guard member, was traced.

Also well-represented are schools. Despite holiday closures, another 23 K-12 institutions popped up as outbreaks between December 16 and December 30.

Other notable outbreak settings include two Home Depots and two Walgreens in Larimer County, a Lowe's and a King Soopers in Pueblo County, a Jeffco Target, and two more Walmarts, in La Plata and Larimer counties. There's also a Greek house at the University of Northern Colorado, a couple of units related to the Breckenridge ski resort, and a family gathering in Rio Grande County that produced fourteen positive cases.

Here are the 274 active Colorado outbreaks singled out since December 16, along with the date when they were first identified and the number and type of people impacted:

1. A Robin's Nest (23052H), Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 12/4/2020, 6 resident cases, 4 staff cases

2. Adams County Sheriff's Detention Facility, Jail, Adams County, 12/17/2020, 42 resident cases

3. Adult Medicine Specialists Active, Healthcare — Outpatient, Doctor's Office, Pueblo County, 11/23/2020, 5 staff cases

4. Advantage Treatment Center: December 2020, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Inpatient), Logan County, 12/17/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 1 staff case

5. Aeropostale, Retailer, Larimer County, 12/11/2020, 3 staff cases

6. Allison Care Center (020406): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/11/2020, 9 resident cases, 11 staff cases

7. Almost Like Home (23Y383) : December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 14 resident cases, 1 staff case, 2 resident deaths

8. Alpine Autism Center, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), El Paso County, 12/4/2020, 4 staff cases

9. Angelic Hands, Home Care Agency, Non-Medical, Montezuma County, 12/2/2020, 2 staff cases

10. Arbors of San Marino (2304MO): December 2020, Healthcare, Combined Care, Assisted Living/Independent Living, Adams County, 12/7/2020, 3 resident cases, 7 staff cases

11. Argus Home Health, Healthcare, Outpatient, Pueblo County, 11/20/2020, 4 staff cases

12. Aspen House 1 Memory Care/Assisted Living (23J976), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 12/10/2020, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases

13. Aspen Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Center (23W376), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 12/16/2020, 1 resident case, 8 staff cases

14. Aspire Behavioral Health: November 2020, Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 11/30/2020, 2 staff cases

15. Assured Assisted Living 5 — Thatch House (23I155), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 12/7/2020, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case

16. Athleta, Retailer, Larimer County, 12/21/2020, 3 staff cases

17. Atma Prema Day Spa and Salon, Personal Services, Spa/Salon, Summit County, 12/21/2020, 2 staff cases

18. Bayfield High School, School, K-12, La Plata County, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

19. Bear Creek Center (020435), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 11/26/2020, 32 resident cases, 1 staff case

20. BeeHive Homes at the Cortez Homestead (23Z827), Healthcare, Memory Care, Montezuma County, 12/11/2020, 10 resident cases, 4 staff cases, 1 resident death

21. Belleview Heights Alzheimer's Special Care (23R712): December 2020, Healthcare, Memory Care, Arapahoe County, 12/7/2020, 14 resident cases, 11 staff cases, 1 resident death

22. Big 5 Corp., Retailer, Sporting Goods, Pueblo County, 2 staff cases

23. Big 5 Sporting Goods, Retailer, Larimer County, 12/9/2020, 3 staff cases

24. Big R of Pueblo, Retailer, Pueblo County, 12/11/2020, 4 staff cases

25. Bonaventure of Castle Rock (23U333): December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 12/17/2020, 76 resident cases, 65 staff cases

26. Boulder County Jail: December 2020, Jail, Boulder County, 12/21/2020, 35 resident cases, 8 staff cases

27. Boys & Girls Club — Pulliam, Youth Sports/Activities, Larimer County, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

28. Boys & Girls Clubs of Pueblo County, East Side Clubhouse, Youth Sports/Activities, Pueblo County, 11/21/2020, 4 staff cases, 1 attendee case county

29. Breckenridge Lift Maintenance, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Summit County, 23 staff cases

30. Breckenridge Lift Operations, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Summit County, 12/15/2020, 3 staff cases

31. Breckenridge Market & Liquor, Grocery Store, Summit County, 12/21/2020, 3 staff cases

32. Bright Horizons Greenwood Plaza, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 12/18/2020, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

33. Brookdale Fort Collins Memory Care (2303C1), Healthcare, Memory Care, Larimer County, 12/14/2020, 1 resident case, 5 staff cases

34. Brookdale Meridian Englewood (020409): December 2020, Healthcare, Combined Care, Arapahoe County, 12/10/2020, 6 resident cases, 7 staff cases

35. Brookside Inn (0205US): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 12/21/2020, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases

36. Broomfield Detention Center, Correctional, Broomfield County, 17 resident cases, 6 staff cases

37. Cadence Aurora (23048J), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/18/2020, 2 staff cases

38. California Expanded Metal Products 'CEMCO Steel,' Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Denver County, 11/13/2020, 5 staff cases

39. Cambridge Care Center (020441): November 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 11/5/2020, 27 resident cases, 29 staff cases

40. Canyon Bakehouse, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Larimer County, 12/21/2020, 18 staff cases

41. Cappella of Grand Junction (23U246), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 12/10/2020, 9 resident cases, 7 staff cases

42. Cardan Manor Assisted Living II (23Q273), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/16/2020, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case

43. Carl's Jr #7206, Restaurant, Fast Food, Pueblo County, 12/15/2020, 4 staff cases

44. Casey's Pond Senior Living (23Y775), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Routt County, 15 resident cases, 6 staff cases

45. Castle Rock Care Center (020591): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 12/7/2020, 1 resident case, 5 staff cases

46. Centennial Health Care Center (020317): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 12/28/2020, 4 staff cases

47. Centre Avenue Health and Rehab (02R209), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 12/15/2020, 4 staff cases

48. Centura Health Progressive Care Center (020658), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Fremont County, 12/16/2020, 1 resident case, 13 staff cases

49. Charleston Assisted Living (23K101), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 12/29/2020, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

50. Chatfield Vet Hospital, Other, Vet Hospital, Jefferson County, 12/21/2020, 4 staff cases

51. Chinook Trail Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 12/21/2020, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

52. City of Cortez Public Works, Other, Public Works, Montezuma County, 12/18/2020, 4 staff cases

53. City of Durango Collection and Distribution Utilities, Other, Utilities, La Plata County, 12/23/2020, 2 staff cases

54. City of Montrose Animal Shelter, Other, Animal Shelter, Montrose County, 12/4/2020, 3 staff cases

55. City of Thornton Police Department, Law Enforcement, Other, Adams County, 12/4/2020, 6 staff cases

56. Clear Architectural Glass, Home Maintenance Services, Chaffee County, 12/28/2020, 11 staff cases

57. Cloud 9 Integrated Systems, Office/Indoor Workspace, Routt County, 12/17/2020, 2 staff cases

58. Cold Weather Shelter, Homeless Shelter, Weld County, 12/21/2020, 10 resident cases, 1 staff case

59. Colorado Springs Fire Department Station 10, Other, Fire Station, El Paso County, 12/21/2020, 4 staff cases

60. Colorado Springs Police Department, Communications Center, Law Enforcement Administration, El Paso County, 11/18/2020, 4 staff cases

61. Colorado Springs Police Department, Gold Hill, Law Enforcement Administration, El Paso County, 11/23/2020, 6 staff cases

62. Colorado Springs Police Department, Stetson Hills, Law Enforcement Administration, El Paso County, 3 staff cases

63. Colorado Springs Police Department, VNI, Law Enforcement Administration, El Paso County, 11/25/2020, 2 staff cases

64. Colorado State Patrol, Montrose, Law Enforcement, Other, Montrose County, 12/23/2020, 5 staff cases

65. Colorado State Penitentiary: November 2020, State Prison, Fremont County, 11/18/2020, 79 resident cases, 51 staff cases

66. Colorado State University Pueblo, College/University, 9/30/2020, 24 staff cases, 128 attendee cases

67. Columbia at Breckenridge, Retailer, Summit County, 12/14/2020, 2 staff cases

68. Compass Montessori: December 2020, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 12/21/2020, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

69. Conejos County Department of Human Services, Office/Indoor Workspace, Conejos County, 12/10/2020, 2 staff cases

70. Cortez City Police Department, Law Enforcement, Other, Montezuma County, 12/16/2020, 4 staff cases

71. Cottonwood Ridge Assisted Living (23X372), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Otero County, 19 resident cases, 10 staff cases, 1 resident death

72. Cradle to Crayons: December 2020, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 12/21/2020, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

73. Crossroads at Delta (23R567), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Delta County, 12/15/2020, 3 resident cases, 10 staff cases

74. Crystal Packaging, Other, Chemical Packaging, Adams County, 12/23/2020, 5 staff cases

75. D&E Steel Services, Inc., Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Pueblo County, 11/4/2020, 7 staff cases

76. Dave Solon Nissan, Other, Car Dealership, Pueblo County, 12/8/2020, 2 staff cases

77. Dayspring Villa (2304IX): December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/16/2020, 3 resident cases, 5 staff cases

78. DH Wholesale Signs, Retailer, Larimer County, 12/16/2020, 4 staff cases

79. Dillon Ice Castles, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Summit County, 12/19/2020, 3 staff cases

80. Disney Store, Park Meadows, Retailer, Disney Store, Douglas County, 12/22/2020, 9 staff cases

81. Dolores Food Market, Grocery Store, Montezuma County, 12/18/2020, 2 staff cases

82. Dream Home Frisco Warehouse, Retailer, Summit County, 12/11/2020, 2 staff cases

83. Dyecrest Dairy LLC, Farm/Dairy, Larimer County, 12/15/2020, 2 staff cases

84. Eagles Nest Aviator Homes (23I528), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 12/28/2020, 2 resident cases

85. East Side Child Care Center, Child Care Center, Pueblo County, 12/16/2020, 2 staff cases, 1 attendee case

86. Elms Haven Center (020474): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 12/22/2020, 15 resident cases, 8 staff cases

87. Empire Burger, Restaurant, Sit Down, Summit County, 12/23/2020, 2 staff cases

88. Encompass Health Rehab Hospital of Littleton, Healthcare, Rehab Facility, Arapahoe County, 12/11/2020, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

89. Englewood Post Acute and Rehabilitation (020481): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 12/16/2020, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases

90. Every Child Pediatrics, Healthcare, Outpatient, Arapahoe County, 12/22/2020, 2 staff cases

91. Fairmount Elementary School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 12/15/2020, 3 staff cases

92. Family Gathering, Rio Grande, Social Gathering, Rio Grande County, 12/16/2020, 14 attendee cases

93. Farmers Insurance, Office/Indoor Workspace, Las Animas County, 11/9/2020, 2 staff cases

94. Federal Dr. Office Construction Project, Construction Site, El Paso County, 12/9/2020, 52 staff cases

95. First Bank — 12345 W Colfax, Lakewood, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 11/12/2020, 19 staff cases

96. Fitzsimons Early Learning Center, Child Care Center, Adams County, 12/23/2020, 5 staff cases, 4 attendee cases

97. FNG, Restaurant, Sit Down, Denver County, 12/12/2020, 3 staff cases

98. Fort Collins Colorado Temple — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Religious Facility, Larimer County, 12/15/2020, 2 staff cases

99. Fox Rent-a-Car, Inc., Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 12/21/2020, 2 staff cases

100. Freedom Home Assisted Living Inc (23E517), Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 12/20/2020, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases

101. Frontier Valley Assisted and Independent Living (2304B1), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/22/2020, 30 resident cases, 10 staff cases

102. GM Peoria LLC d/b/a Golden Meds, Retailer, Marijuana Dispensary, Denver County, 12/21/2020, 3 staff cases

103. Goldstar Learning Options, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), Adams County, 12/28/2020, 3 staff cases

104. Good Samaritan Society — Loveland Village (020366), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, 11/22/2020, 10 resident cases, 28 staff cases, 1 resident death

105. Good Samaritan Society — Simla (020597), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Elbert County, 12/14/2020, 17 resident cases, 17 staff cases, 4 resident deaths

106. Good Times Burgers, Restaurant, Fast Food, Larimer County, 12/22/2020, 3 staff cases

107. Goodwill Retail, Retailer, Pueblo County, 12/17/2020, 7 staff cases

108. Grand Colorado on Peak 8 (Guest Services), Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Summit County, 12/2/2020, 4 staff cases

109. Grease Monkey, Other, Mechanic, Larimer County, 12/21/2020, 5 staff cases

110. Greenwood Manor (23062L), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 12/6/2020, 8 resident cases, 2 staff cases

111. Hanger Clinic, Retailer, Orthopedics and Prosthetics Store, Pueblo County, 12/22/2020, 3 staff cases

112. Happy Horse Tack Shop, Retailer, Tack Shop, Larimer County, 12/23/2020, 2 staff cases

113. Heritage Christian Academy, School, K-12, Larimer County, 12/14/2020, 2 attendee cases

114. Hobby Lobby — Johnstown: December 2020, Retailer, Larimer County, 12/10/2020, 5 staff cases

115. Holly Creek, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, Arapahoe County, 12/7/2020, 2 resident cases, 5 staff cases

116. Home Daycare #3, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 12/17/2020, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

117. Hope Montessori Academy — Falcon, School, K-12, Combined Childcare and School, El Paso County, 12/11/2020, 3 staff cases, 2 attendee cases

118. Imagine Longmont Host Home Charles, Healthcare, Group Home, Boulder County, 12/22/2020, 6 resident cases, 3 staff cases

119. Imagine Longmont Host Home Mason, Healthcare, Group Home, Boulder County, 12/22/2020, 4 resident cases

120. In-N-Out, Restaurant, Fast Food, Arapahoe County, 12/17/2020, 42 staff cases

121. In-N-Out Burger #359, Restaurant, Fast Food, El Paso County, 12/6/2020, 80 staff cases

122. Independence Group Homes, Healthcare, Group Home, Jefferson County, 12/17/2020, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases

123. Independence House II (050464), Developmental Disabilities Resource Enter, Healthcare, Group Home, Jefferson County, 12/17/2020, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases

124. Jeffco Public Schools North Transportation, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 12/14/2020, 3 staff cases, 1 attendee case

125. Keystone Lift Maintenance, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Summit County, 12/15/2020, 2 staff cases

126. Keystone Lodge, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Summit County, 12/15/2020, 3 staff cases

127. Keystone Mountain Safety, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Summit County, 12/15/2020, 2 staff cases

128. Keystone Place at Legacy Ridge, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, Adams County, 3 resident cases, 8 staff cases

129. Keystone River Run Rental Operations, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Summit County, 12/15/2020, 2 staff cases

130. King Creek Ranch, Other, Workplace/Recreational Ranch, Routt County, 12/16/2020, 4 staff cases

131. King Soopers #12, Grocery Store, Pueblo County, 11/30/2020, 12 staff cases

132. Karcher USA headquarters, Office/Indoor Workspace, Business Office, Denver County, 11/24/2020, 8 staff cases

133. La Veta School, School, K-12, Huerfano County, 11/19/2020, 4 staff cases, 4 attendee cases

134. Lake County Maintenance Department, Office/Indoor Workspace, Lake County, 12/15/2020, 2 staff cases

135. Lakewood Learning Center Active, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 12/16/2020, 3 staff cases, 5 attendee cases

136. Liberty Heights Skilled Nursing Center (020501), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 12/19/2020, 12 resident cases, 19 staff cases

137. Life Care Center of Aurora (0204F6): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 12/22/2020, 1 resident case, 5 staff cases

138. Life Care Center of Westminster (0204W2): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 12/8/2020, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases

139. Lighthouse Assisted Living — Elizabeth House (23R130), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/21/2020, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case

140. Lighthouse Assisted Living-Maplewood House (2304M2), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/6/2020, 2 resident cases

141. Lincoln Meadows Senior Living (23D500), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 12/22/2020, 8 resident cases, 15 staff cases, 1 resident death

142. Little Eagle Child Development Center, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 12/6/2020, 1 staff cases, 1 attendee case

143. Little People's Landing — E. Boardwalk Dr., Child Care Center, Larimer County, 12/28/2020, 2 staff cases, 1 attendee case

144. Loveland Classical Lyceum (ES), School, K-12, Larimer County, 12/15/2020, 3 staff cases, 5 attendee cases

145. Lowes #0318, Retailer, Pueblo County, 12/22/2020, 20 staff cases

146. Lowry Hills Care and Rehabilitation (020426): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 12/21/2020, 3 staff cases

147. Ludvik Electric Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 12/10/2020, 8 staff cases

148. Manorcare Health Services — Denver (020476): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 12/28/2020, 1 resident case, 7 staff cases

149. Mary's Little Lambs, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 12/13/2020, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

150. McDonalds, Restaurant, Fast Food, Larimer County, 12/23/2020, 6 staff cases

151. MeadowView of Greeley (23N615), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 12/14/2020, 4 resident cases, 3 staff cases

152. Meeker Elementary School, School, K-12, Rio Blanco County, 11/30/2020, 5 staff cases, 3 attendee cases

153. Meeker High School, School, K-12, Rio Blanco County, 11/12/2020, 2 staff cases, 9 attendee cases

154. Montage Hills (0204T9): December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/7/2020, 2 resident cases, 7 staff cases

155. Montbello High/Middle School, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/19/2020, 3 staff cases, 2 attendee cases

156. Monte Vista Estates (021023), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Rio Grande County, 12/18/2020, 6 resident cases, 5 staff cases

157. Montrose County Senior Citizens Transportation, Inc., Other, Transportation, Montrose County, 12/22/2020, 2 staff cases

158. Morgan County Detention Center, Correctional, Other, Morgan County, 12/9/2020, 29 resident cases, 12 staff cases

159. Morningstar at Ridgegate (23X760): December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 12/22/2020, 2 resident cases, 27 staff cases

160. MorningStar of Littleton (23N258), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/23/2020, 27 resident cases, 18 staff cases

161. Mountain Range High School, School, K-12, Adams County, 12/29/2020, 2 staff cases

162. Mountain Springs Recovery, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment, El Paso County, 12/21/2020, 5 resident cases, 1 staff case

163. Natural Beauty Group, Office/Indoor Workspace, Summit County, 12/15/2020, 4 staff cases

164. New Image Drywall, Construction Company/Contractor, Pueblo County, 12/22/2020, 9 staff cases

165. New Mercer Commons (23036U), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 12/18/2020, 1 resident case, 5 staff cases

166. Next Level Tactical, Distribution Center/Business Freight Shipping and Trucking Company, Denver County, 12/17/2020, 7 staff cases

167. Niles Family Dentistry, Healthcare (Outpatient), Boulder County, 12/7/2020, 2 staff cases

168. NinaBees Early Learning Center, Child Care Center, Denver County, 12/11/2020, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

169. Northwest Instruments and Controls, Inc., Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 12/21/2020, 4 staff cases

170. Oldcastle Infrastructure, Materials Supplier, Douglas County, 12/7/2020, 9 staff cases

171. Otero Junior College LEA, College/University, Otero County, 11/28/2020, 15 attendee cases

172. Ouray Silver Mines Office, Office/Indoor Workspace, Ouray County, 12/22/2020, 2 staff cases

173. P.A.L'S ACF (230604), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 12/14/2020, 7 resident cases

174. Paddington Station Preschool, Child Care Center, Denver County, 12/18/2020, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

175. Pagosa Springs Post Office, Post Office, Other, Archuleta County, 12/22/2020, 3 staff cases

176. Paonia Care and Rehabilitation Center (021199), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Delta County, 12/22/2020, 9 resident cases

177. Paonia Elementary School, School, K-12, Delta County, 12/14/2020, 1 staff case, 12 attendee cases

178. Park Forest Care Center (020450), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 12/8/2020, 30 resident cases, 12 staff cases

179. Patriot High School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 12/17/2020, 2 staff cases, 1 attendee case

180. Peakview Assisted Living and Memory Care (23F490): December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/10/2020, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases

181. Penny Lane Assisted Living (23V720), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/21/2020, 2 resident cases

182. Penrose St. Francis Health Services — Cardio Clinic (Admin. Support), Healthcare, Outpatient, El Paso County, 12/18/2020, 3 staff cases

183. Phoenix Concept, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Inpatient), Denver County, 12/23/2020, 2 staff cases

184. Picking Construction Site, Personal Residence, Construction Site, Construction Site at Private Residence, Routt County, 12/28/2020, 5 resident cases, 2 staff cases

185. Pikes Peak Community College: Centennial Campus Computer Lab, College/University, El Paso County, 12/3/2020, 4 attendee cases

186. Pine Ridge Extended Care Center (0212V8), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Archuleta County, 12/24/2020, 6 staff cases

187. PowerBack Rehabilitation Lafayette (02U713): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 12/22/2020, 17 resident cases, 8 staff cases

188. Prairie Pines Assisted Living (23A938), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Kiowa County, 12/4/2020, 6 resident cases, 13 staff cases, 1 resident death

189. Prairie View Village at Las Animas (2302T0), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Bent County, 12/8/2020, 4 resident cases, 8 staff cases

190. Preston Middle School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 12/17/2020, 4 staff cases, 8 attendee cases

191. Primrose School of Lone Tree Active, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 12/17/2020, 3 staff cases, 2 attendee cases

192. Professional Restoration Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 12/17/2020, 14 staff cases

193. Pueblo Pulmonary Associates, Healthcare, Outpatient Physician Office, Pueblo County, 11/26/2020, 4 staff cases

194. Residence at Village Green (23H136): December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 12/28/2020, 2 resident cases

195. Ridgeview Post Acute (020404): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 12/15/2020, 2 staff cases

196. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, La Plata County, 12/15/2020, 5 staff cases

197. Rocky Mountain Instrument Co., Office/Indoor Workspace, Boulder County, 12/23/2020, 10 staff cases

198. Rocky Mountain Plumbing and Hydroheat, Home Maintenance Services, Larimer County, 12/21/2020 3 staff cases

199. Rosewood Apartments, Healthcare, Group Home, Jefferson County, 12/10/2020, 6 staff cases

200. RTD 711 Telephone Info Center, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 12/22/2020, 14 staff cases

201. RTD East Metro Division Maintenance Department, Other, Transportation, Arapahoe County, 8/26/2020, 19 staff cases

202. RTD East Metro Station, Transportation, Other, Transportation, Arapahoe County, 8/26/2020, 55 staff cases

203. Rustic Donut, Restaurant, Other, Larimer County, 12/22/2020, 2 staff cases

204. Saguache County Courthouse, Office/Indoor Workspace, Saguache County, 12/16/2020, 2 staff cases

205. San Luis Valley Land Office, Office/Indoor Workspace, Rio Grande County, 12/15/2020, 2 staff cases

206. Serenity House Assisted Living I (2304O7), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/21/2020, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case

207. Seven Lakes Memory Care (23S218): November 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 11/29/2020, 3 resident cases, 5 staff cases

208. Shalom Park (0204NU), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 12/17/2020, 3 resident cases, 20 staff cases

209. Sheep Draw Veterinary Hospital, Other, Vet Hospital, Weld County, 12/15/2020, 6 staff cases

210. Shepardson Elementary, School, K-12, Larimer County, 12/18/2020, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

211. Shiloh House, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Inpatient), Arapahoe County, 12/22/2020, 5 resident cases, 7 staff cases

212. Skywalk Market and Deli at Beaver Run Resort, Grocery Store, Summit County, 12/20/2020, 3 staff cases

213. Smalley And Company, Distribution Center/Business, Denver County, 12/21/2020, 8 staff cases

214. Solange at Grouseberry (23S727), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 12/15/2020, 6 resident cases, 2 staff cases

215. Solange at South Forrest (23E526), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 12/21/2020, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases

216. SOROCO Elementary (PreK), Child Care Center, Routt County, 12/17/2020, 2 staff cases

217. Southeast Christian School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 12/29/2020, 2 attendee cases

218. Sprawka Residential Center (050104), Eastern Colorado Services for the Developmentally Disabled, Healthcare, Group Home, Logan County, 12/16/2020, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases

219. Spring Creek Construction, Construction Company/Contractor, Jackson County, 12/16/2020, 6 staff cases

220. Springbrooke Retirement and Assisted Living (2304I0), Healthcare, Combined Care, Assisted Living/Memory Care, Denver County, 12/12/2020, 11 resident cases, 6 staff cases, 2 resident deaths

221. Sprouts Farmers Market, South Colorado Blvd., Grocery Store, Denver County, 12/17/2020, 5 staff cases

222. Sprouts Farmers Market, 38th Avenue, Grocery Store, Denver County, 12/4/2020, 8 staff cases

223. Sprouts, East Colfax, Grocery Store, Denver County, 12/29/2020, 3 staff cases

224. St Andrews Village-LTC (02O244): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 12/22/2020, 4 resident cases, 11 staff cases

225. St. John's Lutheran Church Preschool, Child Care Center, Denver County, 12/23/2020, 2 staff cases, 1 attendee case

226. St. Joseph Hospital, Women's Care, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, Denver County, 12/22/2020, 6 staff cases

227. Starbucks, Frisco, Restaurant, Fast Food Coffee Shop, Summit County, 12/20/2020, 3 staff cases

228. Starpoint Children's Services, Child Care Center, Fremont County, 12/17/2020, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

229. Steamboat Christian Center, Religious Facility, Routt County, 12/26/2020, 5 staff cases

230. Steele House/Blue Peaks Developmental Services, Healthcare, Group Home, Alamosa County, 12/9/2020, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases

231. Stephens House/Blue Peaks Developmental Services, Healthcare, Group Home, Alamosa County, 12/9/2020, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases

232. Sugar Valley Estates, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, Larimer County, 12/29/2020, 11 resident cases

233. Summit Community Care Clinic — Main Medical, Healthcare, Outpatient, Summit County, 12/15/2020, 3 staff cases

234. Summit County Jail, Jail, Summit County, 12/15/2020, 13 resident cases, 6 staff cases

235. Summit High School: December 2020, School, K-12, Summit County, 12/10/2020, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

236. Summit Rehabilitation and Care Community (020407): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 12/22/2020, 6 resident cases, 3 staff cases

237. Summit Respiratory, Materials Supplier, Home Medical Equipment Supplier, Jefferson County, 12/10/2020, 5 staff cases

238. Sunrise at Orchard (2304NM): December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/21/2020, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases

239. Sunrise Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 12/11/2020, 2 staff cases

Superior Kids Care Active NA Child Care Center NA Boulder 12/22/2020 2 2 4 0

240. Target #2717, Retailer, Jefferson County, 12/14/2020, 3 staff cases

241. Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 12/16/2020, 2 staff cases

242. The Academy Bella Vista (23R666), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 12/23/2020, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases

243. The Center at Foresight (02V727), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Mesa County, 12/16/2020, 14 staff cases

244. The Center at Lincoln (02S302), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 12/14/2020, 5 resident cases, 11 staff cases

245. The Center at Northridge (02I148): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 12/11/2020, 11 resident cases, 8 staff cases

246. The Commons of Hilltop (23T695), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 12/23/2020, 8 resident cases, 8 staff cases, 1 resident death

247. The Cottage School, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 12/22/2020, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

248. The Home Depot #1512: December 2020, Retailer, Larimer County, 11/25/2020, 9 staff cases

249. The Home Depot #1529, Retailer, Larimer County, 10/31/2020, 15 staff cases

250. The Learning Experience, Centennial, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 12/18/2020, 8 staff cases, 3 attendee cases

251. The Oak (231133), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 12/23/2020, 2 staff cases

252. The Pizza Casbah, Restaurant, Fast Food, Larimer County, 12/17/2020, 2 staff cases

253. The Retreat at Highlands (23O618), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/18/2020, 5 resident cases, 3 staff cases

254. The Suites at Someren Glen Care Center (020471): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 12/14/2020, 8 staff cases

255. The Willows (231128), Healthcare, Combined Care, Mesa County, 12/23/2020, 12 resident cases, 7 staff cases

256. Thomas Macclaren School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 12/11/2020, 3 attendee cases

257. Tiff's Lil Cubs Child Care, Child Care Center, Archuleta County, 12/14/2020, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

258. UC Health (Rehab Patient Care Unit), Healthcare, Rehab Facility, El Paso County, 12/18/2020, 2 resident cases, 5 staff cases

259. UNC-Delta Sigma Phi-Zeta Kappa Chapter, School/College Dorm Facility, Weld County, 12/10/2020, 4 attendee cases

260. Vi at Highlands Ranch Skilled Nursing (02M203): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 12/9/2020, 8 resident cases, 17 staff cases, 4 resident deaths

261. ViewPointe Senior Living (230541), Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 12/18/2020, 3 resident cases

262. Vista Verde Guest Ranch — Maintenance, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec Workplace/Guest Ranch, Routt County, 12/18/2020, 2 staff cases

263. Walgreens #6844, Healthcare, Outpatient Pharmacy, Larimer County, 12/16/2020, 2 staff cases

264. Walgreens #7252, Healthcare, Outpatient Pharmacy, Larimer County, 12/16/2020, 5 staff cases

265. Walmart #2270, Retailer, La Plata County, 12/17/2020, 6 staff cases

266. Walmart #3177: November 2020, Retailer, Larimer County, 12/10/2020, 5 staff cases

267. Warren Tech Central, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 12/15/2020, 3 attendee cases

268. Widefield High School: December 2020, School, K-12, El Paso County, 12/11/2020, 2 staff cases

269. Wind Crest: December 2020, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, Douglas County, 11/27/2020, 6 resident cases, 3 staff cases

270. Wings Early Childhood Center, Child Care Center, Early Childhood Education, Archuleta County, 12/18/2020, 2 staff cases

271. Yampa Valley Electrical Association, Other, Utility Company, Routt Company, 12/14/2020, 4 staff cases

272. Oberon House (2304C7): December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/30/2020, 15 resident cases, 10 staff cases

273. American Moving & Storage, Other, Moving and Storage, Broomfield County, 12/21/2020, 3 staff cases

274. Boulder Shelter for the Homeless, Homeless Shelter, Boulder County, 12/23/2020, 9 resident cases, 2 staff cases