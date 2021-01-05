More Than 120 In-N-Out Infections in 286 COVID-19 Holiday Outbreaks

- Local
Although Level Red counties dialed down to Level Orange on January 4, the COVID-19 crisis is hardly a thing of the past. During a two-week chunk of the holiday season, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment counted 286 new outbreaks. Among the most notable are the state's first two In-N-Out Burger franchises, which have notched a combined 122 positive cases of the novel coronavirus...and counting.
The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open, while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.
The 286 outbreaks registered between our roundup of December 16 CDPHE data and December 30 include 274 under active investigation and 12 already considered resolved. On December 16, the department listed 1,312 active and 1,424 resolved outbreaks, for a total of 2,736 since the start of the pandemic. On December 23, 206 outbreaks were added. The bump on December 30 was smaller, bringing the total to 3,022 outbreaks, of which 1,206 were active and 1,816 resolved. But we'll have to wait for the January 6 report, and perhaps even longer, to learn if this dip was an anomaly produced by state and county health department personnel taking time off over the holidays, or if it represents an upbeat trend.
During this span, the CDPHE also changed the way it tracks the disease. Previously, officials listed positive cases and probable infections separately, divided between residents, staffers and attendees. Now the state simply cites overall cases in those categories. In-N-Out, for example, has registered 42 positives among staffers at its Aurora branch and 80 for its Colorado Springs eatery as of December 30; no customer cases have been identified. Eight more restaurants, most of them falling under the fast-food umbrella, became outbreak sites during this period, too.
The largest category for outbreaks, as usual, was health care. A whopping 111 of the 274 active outbreaks identified over this two-week period took place at such facilities, many of them related to skilled nursing or senior care. These locations have already been linked to nineteen deaths, including four at the Good Samaritan Society in Simla, to which Colorado's first UK variant COVID-19 case, involving a Colorado National Guard member, was traced.
Also well-represented are schools. Despite holiday closures, another 23 K-12 institutions popped up as outbreaks between December 16 and December 30.
Other notable outbreak settings include two Home Depots and two Walgreens in Larimer County, a Lowe's and a King Soopers in Pueblo County, a Jeffco Target, and two more Walmarts, in La Plata and Larimer counties. There's also a Greek house at the University of Northern Colorado, a couple of units related to the Breckenridge ski resort, and a family gathering in Rio Grande County that produced fourteen positive cases.
Here are the 274 active Colorado outbreaks singled out since December 16, along with the date when they were first identified and the number and type of people impacted:
1. A Robin's Nest (23052H), Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 12/4/2020, 6 resident cases, 4 staff cases
2. Adams County Sheriff's Detention Facility, Jail, Adams County, 12/17/2020, 42 resident cases
3. Adult Medicine Specialists Active, Healthcare — Outpatient, Doctor's Office, Pueblo County, 11/23/2020, 5 staff cases
4. Advantage Treatment Center: December 2020, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Inpatient), Logan County, 12/17/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 1 staff case
5. Aeropostale, Retailer, Larimer County, 12/11/2020, 3 staff cases
6. Allison Care Center (020406): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/11/2020, 9 resident cases, 11 staff cases
7. Almost Like Home (23Y383) : December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 14 resident cases, 1 staff case, 2 resident deaths
8. Alpine Autism Center, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), El Paso County, 12/4/2020, 4 staff cases
9. Angelic Hands, Home Care Agency, Non-Medical, Montezuma County, 12/2/2020, 2 staff cases
10. Arbors of San Marino (2304MO): December 2020, Healthcare, Combined Care, Assisted Living/Independent Living, Adams County, 12/7/2020, 3 resident cases, 7 staff cases
11. Argus Home Health, Healthcare, Outpatient, Pueblo County, 11/20/2020, 4 staff cases
12. Aspen House 1 Memory Care/Assisted Living (23J976), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 12/10/2020, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases
13. Aspen Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Center (23W376), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 12/16/2020, 1 resident case, 8 staff cases
14. Aspire Behavioral Health: November 2020, Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 11/30/2020, 2 staff cases
15. Assured Assisted Living 5 — Thatch House (23I155), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 12/7/2020, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case
16. Athleta, Retailer, Larimer County, 12/21/2020, 3 staff cases
17. Atma Prema Day Spa and Salon, Personal Services, Spa/Salon, Summit County, 12/21/2020, 2 staff cases
18. Bayfield High School, School, K-12, La Plata County, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case
19. Bear Creek Center (020435), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 11/26/2020, 32 resident cases, 1 staff case
20. BeeHive Homes at the Cortez Homestead (23Z827), Healthcare, Memory Care, Montezuma County, 12/11/2020, 10 resident cases, 4 staff cases, 1 resident death
21. Belleview Heights Alzheimer's Special Care (23R712): December 2020, Healthcare, Memory Care, Arapahoe County, 12/7/2020, 14 resident cases, 11 staff cases, 1 resident death
22. Big 5 Corp., Retailer, Sporting Goods, Pueblo County, 2 staff cases
23. Big 5 Sporting Goods, Retailer, Larimer County, 12/9/2020, 3 staff cases
24. Big R of Pueblo, Retailer, Pueblo County, 12/11/2020, 4 staff cases
25. Bonaventure of Castle Rock (23U333): December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 12/17/2020, 76 resident cases, 65 staff cases
26. Boulder County Jail: December 2020, Jail, Boulder County, 12/21/2020, 35 resident cases, 8 staff cases
27. Boys & Girls Club — Pulliam, Youth Sports/Activities, Larimer County, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case
28. Boys & Girls Clubs of Pueblo County, East Side Clubhouse, Youth Sports/Activities, Pueblo County, 11/21/2020, 4 staff cases, 1 attendee case county
29. Breckenridge Lift Maintenance, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Summit County, 23 staff cases
30. Breckenridge Lift Operations, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Summit County, 12/15/2020, 3 staff cases
31. Breckenridge Market & Liquor, Grocery Store, Summit County, 12/21/2020, 3 staff cases
32. Bright Horizons Greenwood Plaza, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 12/18/2020, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case
33. Brookdale Fort Collins Memory Care (2303C1), Healthcare, Memory Care, Larimer County, 12/14/2020, 1 resident case, 5 staff cases
34. Brookdale Meridian Englewood (020409): December 2020, Healthcare, Combined Care, Arapahoe County, 12/10/2020, 6 resident cases, 7 staff cases
35. Brookside Inn (0205US): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 12/21/2020, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
36. Broomfield Detention Center, Correctional, Broomfield County, 17 resident cases, 6 staff cases
37. Cadence Aurora (23048J), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/18/2020, 2 staff cases
38. California Expanded Metal Products 'CEMCO Steel,' Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Denver County, 11/13/2020, 5 staff cases
39. Cambridge Care Center (020441): November 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 11/5/2020, 27 resident cases, 29 staff cases
40. Canyon Bakehouse, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Larimer County, 12/21/2020, 18 staff cases
41. Cappella of Grand Junction (23U246), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 12/10/2020, 9 resident cases, 7 staff cases
42. Cardan Manor Assisted Living II (23Q273), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/16/2020, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case
43. Carl's Jr #7206, Restaurant, Fast Food, Pueblo County, 12/15/2020, 4 staff cases
44. Casey's Pond Senior Living (23Y775), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Routt County, 15 resident cases, 6 staff cases
45. Castle Rock Care Center (020591): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 12/7/2020, 1 resident case, 5 staff cases
46. Centennial Health Care Center (020317): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 12/28/2020, 4 staff cases
47. Centre Avenue Health and Rehab (02R209), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 12/15/2020, 4 staff cases
48. Centura Health Progressive Care Center (020658), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Fremont County, 12/16/2020, 1 resident case, 13 staff cases
49. Charleston Assisted Living (23K101), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 12/29/2020, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
50. Chatfield Vet Hospital, Other, Vet Hospital, Jefferson County, 12/21/2020, 4 staff cases
51. Chinook Trail Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 12/21/2020, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case
52. City of Cortez Public Works, Other, Public Works, Montezuma County, 12/18/2020, 4 staff cases
53. City of Durango Collection and Distribution Utilities, Other, Utilities, La Plata County, 12/23/2020, 2 staff cases
54. City of Montrose Animal Shelter, Other, Animal Shelter, Montrose County, 12/4/2020, 3 staff cases
55. City of Thornton Police Department, Law Enforcement, Other, Adams County, 12/4/2020, 6 staff cases
56. Clear Architectural Glass, Home Maintenance Services, Chaffee County, 12/28/2020, 11 staff cases
57. Cloud 9 Integrated Systems, Office/Indoor Workspace, Routt County, 12/17/2020, 2 staff cases
58. Cold Weather Shelter, Homeless Shelter, Weld County, 12/21/2020, 10 resident cases, 1 staff case
59. Colorado Springs Fire Department Station 10, Other, Fire Station, El Paso County, 12/21/2020, 4 staff cases
60. Colorado Springs Police Department, Communications Center, Law Enforcement Administration, El Paso County, 11/18/2020, 4 staff cases
61. Colorado Springs Police Department, Gold Hill, Law Enforcement Administration, El Paso County, 11/23/2020, 6 staff cases
62. Colorado Springs Police Department, Stetson Hills, Law Enforcement Administration, El Paso County, 3 staff cases
63. Colorado Springs Police Department, VNI, Law Enforcement Administration, El Paso County, 11/25/2020, 2 staff cases
64. Colorado State Patrol, Montrose, Law Enforcement, Other, Montrose County, 12/23/2020, 5 staff cases
65. Colorado State Penitentiary: November 2020, State Prison, Fremont County, 11/18/2020, 79 resident cases, 51 staff cases
66. Colorado State University Pueblo, College/University, 9/30/2020, 24 staff cases, 128 attendee cases
67. Columbia at Breckenridge, Retailer, Summit County, 12/14/2020, 2 staff cases
68. Compass Montessori: December 2020, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 12/21/2020, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case
69. Conejos County Department of Human Services, Office/Indoor Workspace, Conejos County, 12/10/2020, 2 staff cases
70. Cortez City Police Department, Law Enforcement, Other, Montezuma County, 12/16/2020, 4 staff cases
71. Cottonwood Ridge Assisted Living (23X372), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Otero County, 19 resident cases, 10 staff cases, 1 resident death
72. Cradle to Crayons: December 2020, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 12/21/2020, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case
73. Crossroads at Delta (23R567), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Delta County, 12/15/2020, 3 resident cases, 10 staff cases
74. Crystal Packaging, Other, Chemical Packaging, Adams County, 12/23/2020, 5 staff cases
75. D&E Steel Services, Inc., Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Pueblo County, 11/4/2020, 7 staff cases
76. Dave Solon Nissan, Other, Car Dealership, Pueblo County, 12/8/2020, 2 staff cases
77. Dayspring Villa (2304IX): December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/16/2020, 3 resident cases, 5 staff cases
78. DH Wholesale Signs, Retailer, Larimer County, 12/16/2020, 4 staff cases
79. Dillon Ice Castles, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Summit County, 12/19/2020, 3 staff cases
80. Disney Store, Park Meadows, Retailer, Disney Store, Douglas County, 12/22/2020, 9 staff cases
81. Dolores Food Market, Grocery Store, Montezuma County, 12/18/2020, 2 staff cases
82. Dream Home Frisco Warehouse, Retailer, Summit County, 12/11/2020, 2 staff cases
83. Dyecrest Dairy LLC, Farm/Dairy, Larimer County, 12/15/2020, 2 staff cases
84. Eagles Nest Aviator Homes (23I528), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 12/28/2020, 2 resident cases
85. East Side Child Care Center, Child Care Center, Pueblo County, 12/16/2020, 2 staff cases, 1 attendee case
86. Elms Haven Center (020474): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 12/22/2020, 15 resident cases, 8 staff cases
87. Empire Burger, Restaurant, Sit Down, Summit County, 12/23/2020, 2 staff cases
88. Encompass Health Rehab Hospital of Littleton, Healthcare, Rehab Facility, Arapahoe County, 12/11/2020, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
89. Englewood Post Acute and Rehabilitation (020481): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 12/16/2020, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases
90. Every Child Pediatrics, Healthcare, Outpatient, Arapahoe County, 12/22/2020, 2 staff cases
91. Fairmount Elementary School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 12/15/2020, 3 staff cases
92. Family Gathering, Rio Grande, Social Gathering, Rio Grande County, 12/16/2020, 14 attendee cases
93. Farmers Insurance, Office/Indoor Workspace, Las Animas County, 11/9/2020, 2 staff cases
94. Federal Dr. Office Construction Project, Construction Site, El Paso County, 12/9/2020, 52 staff cases
95. First Bank — 12345 W Colfax, Lakewood, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 11/12/2020, 19 staff cases
96. Fitzsimons Early Learning Center, Child Care Center, Adams County, 12/23/2020, 5 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
97. FNG, Restaurant, Sit Down, Denver County, 12/12/2020, 3 staff cases
98. Fort Collins Colorado Temple — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Religious Facility, Larimer County, 12/15/2020, 2 staff cases
99. Fox Rent-a-Car, Inc., Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 12/21/2020, 2 staff cases
100. Freedom Home Assisted Living Inc (23E517), Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 12/20/2020, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
101. Frontier Valley Assisted and Independent Living (2304B1), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/22/2020, 30 resident cases, 10 staff cases
102. GM Peoria LLC d/b/a Golden Meds, Retailer, Marijuana Dispensary, Denver County, 12/21/2020, 3 staff cases
103. Goldstar Learning Options, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), Adams County, 12/28/2020, 3 staff cases
104. Good Samaritan Society — Loveland Village (020366), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, 11/22/2020, 10 resident cases, 28 staff cases, 1 resident death
105. Good Samaritan Society — Simla (020597), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Elbert County, 12/14/2020, 17 resident cases, 17 staff cases, 4 resident deaths
106. Good Times Burgers, Restaurant, Fast Food, Larimer County, 12/22/2020, 3 staff cases
107. Goodwill Retail, Retailer, Pueblo County, 12/17/2020, 7 staff cases
108. Grand Colorado on Peak 8 (Guest Services), Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Summit County, 12/2/2020, 4 staff cases
109. Grease Monkey, Other, Mechanic, Larimer County, 12/21/2020, 5 staff cases
110. Greenwood Manor (23062L), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 12/6/2020, 8 resident cases, 2 staff cases
111. Hanger Clinic, Retailer, Orthopedics and Prosthetics Store, Pueblo County, 12/22/2020, 3 staff cases
112. Happy Horse Tack Shop, Retailer, Tack Shop, Larimer County, 12/23/2020, 2 staff cases
113. Heritage Christian Academy, School, K-12, Larimer County, 12/14/2020, 2 attendee cases
114. Hobby Lobby — Johnstown: December 2020, Retailer, Larimer County, 12/10/2020, 5 staff cases
115. Holly Creek, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, Arapahoe County, 12/7/2020, 2 resident cases, 5 staff cases
116. Home Daycare #3, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 12/17/2020, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases
117. Hope Montessori Academy — Falcon, School, K-12, Combined Childcare and School, El Paso County, 12/11/2020, 3 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
118. Imagine Longmont Host Home Charles, Healthcare, Group Home, Boulder County, 12/22/2020, 6 resident cases, 3 staff cases
119. Imagine Longmont Host Home Mason, Healthcare, Group Home, Boulder County, 12/22/2020, 4 resident cases
120. In-N-Out, Restaurant, Fast Food, Arapahoe County, 12/17/2020, 42 staff cases
121. In-N-Out Burger #359, Restaurant, Fast Food, El Paso County, 12/6/2020, 80 staff cases
122. Independence Group Homes, Healthcare, Group Home, Jefferson County, 12/17/2020, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases
123. Independence House II (050464), Developmental Disabilities Resource Enter, Healthcare, Group Home, Jefferson County, 12/17/2020, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases
124. Jeffco Public Schools North Transportation, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 12/14/2020, 3 staff cases, 1 attendee case
125. Keystone Lift Maintenance, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Summit County, 12/15/2020, 2 staff cases
126. Keystone Lodge, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Summit County, 12/15/2020, 3 staff cases
127. Keystone Mountain Safety, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Summit County, 12/15/2020, 2 staff cases
128. Keystone Place at Legacy Ridge, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, Adams County, 3 resident cases, 8 staff cases
129. Keystone River Run Rental Operations, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Summit County, 12/15/2020, 2 staff cases
130. King Creek Ranch, Other, Workplace/Recreational Ranch, Routt County, 12/16/2020, 4 staff cases
131. King Soopers #12, Grocery Store, Pueblo County, 11/30/2020, 12 staff cases
132. Karcher USA headquarters, Office/Indoor Workspace, Business Office, Denver County, 11/24/2020, 8 staff cases
133. La Veta School, School, K-12, Huerfano County, 11/19/2020, 4 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
134. Lake County Maintenance Department, Office/Indoor Workspace, Lake County, 12/15/2020, 2 staff cases
135. Lakewood Learning Center Active, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 12/16/2020, 3 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
136. Liberty Heights Skilled Nursing Center (020501), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 12/19/2020, 12 resident cases, 19 staff cases
137. Life Care Center of Aurora (0204F6): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 12/22/2020, 1 resident case, 5 staff cases
138. Life Care Center of Westminster (0204W2): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 12/8/2020, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
139. Lighthouse Assisted Living — Elizabeth House (23R130), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/21/2020, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
140. Lighthouse Assisted Living-Maplewood House (2304M2), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/6/2020, 2 resident cases
141. Lincoln Meadows Senior Living (23D500), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 12/22/2020, 8 resident cases, 15 staff cases, 1 resident death
142. Little Eagle Child Development Center, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 12/6/2020, 1 staff cases, 1 attendee case
143. Little People's Landing — E. Boardwalk Dr., Child Care Center, Larimer County, 12/28/2020, 2 staff cases, 1 attendee case
144. Loveland Classical Lyceum (ES), School, K-12, Larimer County, 12/15/2020, 3 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
145. Lowes #0318, Retailer, Pueblo County, 12/22/2020, 20 staff cases
146. Lowry Hills Care and Rehabilitation (020426): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 12/21/2020, 3 staff cases
147. Ludvik Electric Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 12/10/2020, 8 staff cases
148. Manorcare Health Services — Denver (020476): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 12/28/2020, 1 resident case, 7 staff cases
149. Mary's Little Lambs, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 12/13/2020, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case
150. McDonalds, Restaurant, Fast Food, Larimer County, 12/23/2020, 6 staff cases
151. MeadowView of Greeley (23N615), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 12/14/2020, 4 resident cases, 3 staff cases
152. Meeker Elementary School, School, K-12, Rio Blanco County, 11/30/2020, 5 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
153. Meeker High School, School, K-12, Rio Blanco County, 11/12/2020, 2 staff cases, 9 attendee cases
154. Montage Hills (0204T9): December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/7/2020, 2 resident cases, 7 staff cases
155. Montbello High/Middle School, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/19/2020, 3 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
156. Monte Vista Estates (021023), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Rio Grande County, 12/18/2020, 6 resident cases, 5 staff cases
157. Montrose County Senior Citizens Transportation, Inc., Other, Transportation, Montrose County, 12/22/2020, 2 staff cases
158. Morgan County Detention Center, Correctional, Other, Morgan County, 12/9/2020, 29 resident cases, 12 staff cases
159. Morningstar at Ridgegate (23X760): December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 12/22/2020, 2 resident cases, 27 staff cases
160. MorningStar of Littleton (23N258), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/23/2020, 27 resident cases, 18 staff cases
161. Mountain Range High School, School, K-12, Adams County, 12/29/2020, 2 staff cases
162. Mountain Springs Recovery, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment, El Paso County, 12/21/2020, 5 resident cases, 1 staff case
163. Natural Beauty Group, Office/Indoor Workspace, Summit County, 12/15/2020, 4 staff cases
164. New Image Drywall, Construction Company/Contractor, Pueblo County, 12/22/2020, 9 staff cases
165. New Mercer Commons (23036U), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 12/18/2020, 1 resident case, 5 staff cases
166. Next Level Tactical, Distribution Center/Business Freight Shipping and Trucking Company, Denver County, 12/17/2020, 7 staff cases
167. Niles Family Dentistry, Healthcare (Outpatient), Boulder County, 12/7/2020, 2 staff cases
168. NinaBees Early Learning Center, Child Care Center, Denver County, 12/11/2020, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases
169. Northwest Instruments and Controls, Inc., Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 12/21/2020, 4 staff cases
170. Oldcastle Infrastructure, Materials Supplier, Douglas County, 12/7/2020, 9 staff cases
171. Otero Junior College LEA, College/University, Otero County, 11/28/2020, 15 attendee cases
172. Ouray Silver Mines Office, Office/Indoor Workspace, Ouray County, 12/22/2020, 2 staff cases
173. P.A.L'S ACF (230604), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 12/14/2020, 7 resident cases
174. Paddington Station Preschool, Child Care Center, Denver County, 12/18/2020, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case
175. Pagosa Springs Post Office, Post Office, Other, Archuleta County, 12/22/2020, 3 staff cases
176. Paonia Care and Rehabilitation Center (021199), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Delta County, 12/22/2020, 9 resident cases
177. Paonia Elementary School, School, K-12, Delta County, 12/14/2020, 1 staff case, 12 attendee cases
178. Park Forest Care Center (020450), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 12/8/2020, 30 resident cases, 12 staff cases
179. Patriot High School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 12/17/2020, 2 staff cases, 1 attendee case
180. Peakview Assisted Living and Memory Care (23F490): December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/10/2020, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases
181. Penny Lane Assisted Living (23V720), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/21/2020, 2 resident cases
182. Penrose St. Francis Health Services — Cardio Clinic (Admin. Support), Healthcare, Outpatient, El Paso County, 12/18/2020, 3 staff cases
183. Phoenix Concept, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Inpatient), Denver County, 12/23/2020, 2 staff cases
184. Picking Construction Site, Personal Residence, Construction Site, Construction Site at Private Residence, Routt County, 12/28/2020, 5 resident cases, 2 staff cases
185. Pikes Peak Community College: Centennial Campus Computer Lab, College/University, El Paso County, 12/3/2020, 4 attendee cases
186. Pine Ridge Extended Care Center (0212V8), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Archuleta County, 12/24/2020, 6 staff cases
187. PowerBack Rehabilitation Lafayette (02U713): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 12/22/2020, 17 resident cases, 8 staff cases
188. Prairie Pines Assisted Living (23A938), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Kiowa County, 12/4/2020, 6 resident cases, 13 staff cases, 1 resident death
189. Prairie View Village at Las Animas (2302T0), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Bent County, 12/8/2020, 4 resident cases, 8 staff cases
190. Preston Middle School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 12/17/2020, 4 staff cases, 8 attendee cases
191. Primrose School of Lone Tree Active, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 12/17/2020, 3 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
192. Professional Restoration Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 12/17/2020, 14 staff cases
193. Pueblo Pulmonary Associates, Healthcare, Outpatient Physician Office, Pueblo County, 11/26/2020, 4 staff cases
194. Residence at Village Green (23H136): December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 12/28/2020, 2 resident cases
195. Ridgeview Post Acute (020404): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 12/15/2020, 2 staff cases
196. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, La Plata County, 12/15/2020, 5 staff cases
197. Rocky Mountain Instrument Co., Office/Indoor Workspace, Boulder County, 12/23/2020, 10 staff cases
198. Rocky Mountain Plumbing and Hydroheat, Home Maintenance Services, Larimer County, 12/21/2020 3 staff cases
199. Rosewood Apartments, Healthcare, Group Home, Jefferson County, 12/10/2020, 6 staff cases
200. RTD 711 Telephone Info Center, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 12/22/2020, 14 staff cases
201. RTD East Metro Division Maintenance Department, Other, Transportation, Arapahoe County, 8/26/2020, 19 staff cases
202. RTD East Metro Station, Transportation, Other, Transportation, Arapahoe County, 8/26/2020, 55 staff cases
203. Rustic Donut, Restaurant, Other, Larimer County, 12/22/2020, 2 staff cases
204. Saguache County Courthouse, Office/Indoor Workspace, Saguache County, 12/16/2020, 2 staff cases
205. San Luis Valley Land Office, Office/Indoor Workspace, Rio Grande County, 12/15/2020, 2 staff cases
206. Serenity House Assisted Living I (2304O7), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/21/2020, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case
207. Seven Lakes Memory Care (23S218): November 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 11/29/2020, 3 resident cases, 5 staff cases
208. Shalom Park (0204NU), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 12/17/2020, 3 resident cases, 20 staff cases
209. Sheep Draw Veterinary Hospital, Other, Vet Hospital, Weld County, 12/15/2020, 6 staff cases
210. Shepardson Elementary, School, K-12, Larimer County, 12/18/2020, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases
211. Shiloh House, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Inpatient), Arapahoe County, 12/22/2020, 5 resident cases, 7 staff cases
212. Skywalk Market and Deli at Beaver Run Resort, Grocery Store, Summit County, 12/20/2020, 3 staff cases
213. Smalley And Company, Distribution Center/Business, Denver County, 12/21/2020, 8 staff cases
214. Solange at Grouseberry (23S727), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 12/15/2020, 6 resident cases, 2 staff cases
215. Solange at South Forrest (23E526), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 12/21/2020, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases
216. SOROCO Elementary (PreK), Child Care Center, Routt County, 12/17/2020, 2 staff cases
217. Southeast Christian School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 12/29/2020, 2 attendee cases
218. Sprawka Residential Center (050104), Eastern Colorado Services for the Developmentally Disabled, Healthcare, Group Home, Logan County, 12/16/2020, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
219. Spring Creek Construction, Construction Company/Contractor, Jackson County, 12/16/2020, 6 staff cases
220. Springbrooke Retirement and Assisted Living (2304I0), Healthcare, Combined Care, Assisted Living/Memory Care, Denver County, 12/12/2020, 11 resident cases, 6 staff cases, 2 resident deaths
221. Sprouts Farmers Market, South Colorado Blvd., Grocery Store, Denver County, 12/17/2020, 5 staff cases
222. Sprouts Farmers Market, 38th Avenue, Grocery Store, Denver County, 12/4/2020, 8 staff cases
223. Sprouts, East Colfax, Grocery Store, Denver County, 12/29/2020, 3 staff cases
224. St Andrews Village-LTC (02O244): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 12/22/2020, 4 resident cases, 11 staff cases
225. St. John's Lutheran Church Preschool, Child Care Center, Denver County, 12/23/2020, 2 staff cases, 1 attendee case
226. St. Joseph Hospital, Women's Care, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, Denver County, 12/22/2020, 6 staff cases
227. Starbucks, Frisco, Restaurant, Fast Food Coffee Shop, Summit County, 12/20/2020, 3 staff cases
228. Starpoint Children's Services, Child Care Center, Fremont County, 12/17/2020, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case
229. Steamboat Christian Center, Religious Facility, Routt County, 12/26/2020, 5 staff cases
230. Steele House/Blue Peaks Developmental Services, Healthcare, Group Home, Alamosa County, 12/9/2020, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases
231. Stephens House/Blue Peaks Developmental Services, Healthcare, Group Home, Alamosa County, 12/9/2020, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
232. Sugar Valley Estates, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, Larimer County, 12/29/2020, 11 resident cases
233. Summit Community Care Clinic — Main Medical, Healthcare, Outpatient, Summit County, 12/15/2020, 3 staff cases
234. Summit County Jail, Jail, Summit County, 12/15/2020, 13 resident cases, 6 staff cases
235. Summit High School: December 2020, School, K-12, Summit County, 12/10/2020, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case
236. Summit Rehabilitation and Care Community (020407): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 12/22/2020, 6 resident cases, 3 staff cases
237. Summit Respiratory, Materials Supplier, Home Medical Equipment Supplier, Jefferson County, 12/10/2020, 5 staff cases
238. Sunrise at Orchard (2304NM): December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/21/2020, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
239. Sunrise Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 12/11/2020, 2 staff cases
Superior Kids Care Active NA Child Care Center NA Boulder 12/22/2020 2 2 4 0
240. Target #2717, Retailer, Jefferson County, 12/14/2020, 3 staff cases
241. Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 12/16/2020, 2 staff cases
242. The Academy Bella Vista (23R666), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 12/23/2020, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
243. The Center at Foresight (02V727), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Mesa County, 12/16/2020, 14 staff cases
244. The Center at Lincoln (02S302), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 12/14/2020, 5 resident cases, 11 staff cases
245. The Center at Northridge (02I148): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 12/11/2020, 11 resident cases, 8 staff cases
246. The Commons of Hilltop (23T695), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 12/23/2020, 8 resident cases, 8 staff cases, 1 resident death
247. The Cottage School, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 12/22/2020, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case
248. The Home Depot #1512: December 2020, Retailer, Larimer County, 11/25/2020, 9 staff cases
249. The Home Depot #1529, Retailer, Larimer County, 10/31/2020, 15 staff cases
250. The Learning Experience, Centennial, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 12/18/2020, 8 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
251. The Oak (231133), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 12/23/2020, 2 staff cases
252. The Pizza Casbah, Restaurant, Fast Food, Larimer County, 12/17/2020, 2 staff cases
253. The Retreat at Highlands (23O618), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/18/2020, 5 resident cases, 3 staff cases
254. The Suites at Someren Glen Care Center (020471): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 12/14/2020, 8 staff cases
255. The Willows (231128), Healthcare, Combined Care, Mesa County, 12/23/2020, 12 resident cases, 7 staff cases
256. Thomas Macclaren School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 12/11/2020, 3 attendee cases
257. Tiff's Lil Cubs Child Care, Child Care Center, Archuleta County, 12/14/2020, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case
258. UC Health (Rehab Patient Care Unit), Healthcare, Rehab Facility, El Paso County, 12/18/2020, 2 resident cases, 5 staff cases
259. UNC-Delta Sigma Phi-Zeta Kappa Chapter, School/College Dorm Facility, Weld County, 12/10/2020, 4 attendee cases
260. Vi at Highlands Ranch Skilled Nursing (02M203): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 12/9/2020, 8 resident cases, 17 staff cases, 4 resident deaths
261. ViewPointe Senior Living (230541), Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 12/18/2020, 3 resident cases
262. Vista Verde Guest Ranch — Maintenance, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec Workplace/Guest Ranch, Routt County, 12/18/2020, 2 staff cases
263. Walgreens #6844, Healthcare, Outpatient Pharmacy, Larimer County, 12/16/2020, 2 staff cases
264. Walgreens #7252, Healthcare, Outpatient Pharmacy, Larimer County, 12/16/2020, 5 staff cases
265. Walmart #2270, Retailer, La Plata County, 12/17/2020, 6 staff cases
266. Walmart #3177: November 2020, Retailer, Larimer County, 12/10/2020, 5 staff cases
267. Warren Tech Central, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 12/15/2020, 3 attendee cases
268. Widefield High School: December 2020, School, K-12, El Paso County, 12/11/2020, 2 staff cases
269. Wind Crest: December 2020, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, Douglas County, 11/27/2020, 6 resident cases, 3 staff cases
270. Wings Early Childhood Center, Child Care Center, Early Childhood Education, Archuleta County, 12/18/2020, 2 staff cases
271. Yampa Valley Electrical Association, Other, Utility Company, Routt Company, 12/14/2020, 4 staff cases
272. Oberon House (2304C7): December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/30/2020, 15 resident cases, 10 staff cases
273. American Moving & Storage, Other, Moving and Storage, Broomfield County, 12/21/2020, 3 staff cases
274. Boulder Shelter for the Homeless, Homeless Shelter, Boulder County, 12/23/2020, 9 resident cases, 2 staff cases
