See 47 New COVID Outbreaks at Colorado K-12 Schools

The CDPHE's September 15 update includes 96 new or tweaked outbreaks added over the past week, up from 68 on September 8. Forty-seven of the new entrees are K-12 schools — an increase from 38 on September 8, as reported in our previous outbreaks post.
The roster includes a single outbreak at Discovery Canyon Campus in El Paso County, which actually consists of an elementary school, middle school and high school. El Paso County pops up a lot in the new report; of the 96 outbreaks, 25 are in that county, including seventeen K-12 schools.
The CDPHE's current standard for outbreaks differs by setting. For residential health-care and correctional facilities, the department must confirm two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers, attendees and other people connected to a specific place within a fourteen-day period. However, at least five confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in a fourteen-day period must be identified at all other locations before an outbreak is designated.
The state health department is currently investigating 361 outbreaks; there were 291 on September 8. The 47 K-12 outbreaks vary in severity, with some registering the minimum number of infections to qualify while some go considerably higher. For instance, Thunder Vista P-8 School in Broomfield County has tallied sixteen student cases, while Chaparral High School in Douglas County has 29.
Outbreaks at health-care facilities have risen as well, doubling from seventeen on September 8 to 34 on September 15, with 28 of those specializing in senior care.
Other new outbreak sites of note include a coal mine in Las Animas County (seven staff cases), Jazz Aspen (seventeen attendees have come down with COVID-19 thus far), and a Kum and Go convenience store in Rio Blanco County that's been tied to five staff cases and two involving "attendees" — customers, presumably.
Here are the 96 new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE in its September 15 report, including the date when the outbreak became official and the type of people impacted:
1. Academy International Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 8/25/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
2. Adam's Circle Group Home, Healthcare, Group Home, Logan County, 9/15/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
3. Air Academy High School: September 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 9/10/2021, 6 attendee cases
4. Applewood Place (23D467): September 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 9/14/2021, 2 staff cases
5. Aspen View Academy: August 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 9/8/2021, 5 attendee cases
6. Aurora Makarios Assisted Living (23W788): September 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 9/10/2021, 2 staff cases
7. Ball Metal Beverage: September 2021, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Jefferson County, 9/13/2021, 7 staff cases
8. Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy: August 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 9/8/2021, 3 staff cases, 11 attendee cases
9. Broadmoor Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 9/13/2021, 7 attendee cases
10. Brookdale University Park (230490): August 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 9/7/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
11. Burlington High School: September 2021, School, K-12, Kit Carson County, 2 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
12. Burlington Middle School, School, K-12, Kit Carson County, 9/10/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
13. Campbell Elementary School, School, K-12, Logan County, 9/13/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
14. Canon City Middle School: August 2021, School, K-12, Fremont County, 9/9/2021, 8 attendee cases
15. Cargill Meat Solutions: September 2021, Meat Processing/Packaging, Morgan County, 9/14/2021, 7 staff cases
16. Center at Rock Creek LLC (02S685): September 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 9/13/2021, 2 staff cases
17. Central Elementary School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 9/10/2021, 5 attendee cases
18. Chaparral High School: September 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 9/8/2021, 29 attendee cases
19. Chateau at Rifle (2308EI), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Garfield County, 9/8/2021, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases
20. Colorado Northwestern Community College: August 2021, College/University, Rio Blanco County, 9/9/2021, 6 staff cases, 15 attendee cases
21. Colorado Springs Fire Department Station 9, Municipal/Local Government, El Paso County, 9/3/2021, 5 staff cases
22. Crossroads' Turning Points, Inc. — 13th St Inpatient, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Inpatient), Pueblo County, 9/8/2021, 5 resident cases
23. Crowley County Junior High School, School, K-12, Crowley County, 9/8/2021, 7 attendee cases
24. Denver Language School — Gilpin Campus, School, K-12, Denver County, 9/14/2021, 5 attendee cases
25. Discovery Canyon Campus (Elementary, Middle, High School): September 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 9/6/2021, 4 staff cases, 1 attendee case
26. Eagle Valley High School: August 2021, School, K-12, Eagle County, 9/7/2021, 37 attendee cases
27. Eagle Valley Middle School: September 2021, School, K-12, Eagle County, 9/14/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
28. Eagleview Middle School: August 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 9/1/2021, 8 attendee cases
29. Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center Assisted Living (2301H4): September 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Morgan County, 9/9/2021, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases
30. El Paso Fountain Valley Senior Citizens Program, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, El Paso County, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
31. Elizabeth High School, School, K-12, Elbert County, 9/14/2021, 1 staff case, 18 attendee cases
32. Front Range Christian School: August 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 9/9/2021, 3 staff cases, 14 attendee cases
33. Georgetown Community School, School, K-12, Clear Creek County, 8/31/2021, 6 staff cases, 16 attendee cases
34. Glenwood Springs Healthcare (020889), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Garfield County, 9/8/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
35. Good Samaritan Society — Loveland Village (020366): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 8/19/2021, 3 staff cases
36. Grand County Jail and Detention Center, Jail, Grand County, 9/1/2021, 4 resident cases, 2 staff cases
37. High Street Home — Bethesda Lutheran Communities: August 2021, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Arapahoe County, 9/10/2021, 2 staff cases
38. Inspire Elementary School: September 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 9/14/2021, 4 staff cases, 8 attendee cases
39. James Irwin Charter Academy — Howard Campus: August 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 9/8/2021, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases
40. Jazz Aspen Snowmass Festival, Fair/Festival/Temporary Mobile Event, Pitkin County, 9/14/2021, 17 attendee cases
41. John Wesley Powell Middle School: September 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 9/8/2021, 2 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
42. Julia Temple Healthcare Center (020418): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 9/10/2021, 2 staff cases
43. Juniper Village at Louisville (23033N): September 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 9/9/2021, 2 staff cases
44. Keystone Science School Camp and After School Program, Child Care Center Camp/After School Program, Summit County, 9/13/2021, 9 staff cases
45. Kum and Go, Convenience/Corner Store, Rio Blanco County, 9/9/2021, 5 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
46. Larimer County Alternative Sentencing Department, Correctional, Larimer County, 9/9/2021, 9 resident cases
47. Legend of Colorado Springs (0309QO), Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 9/8/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
48. Lewis-Palmer Elementary School: September 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 9/9/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
49. Liberty Heights Skilled Nursing Center (020501): September 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 9/8/2021, 6 resident cases, 4 staff cases
50. Liberty High School: August 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 9/8/2021, 6 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
51. Loveland High School: August 2021, School, K-12, Larimer County, 9/6/2021, 3 staff cases, 46 attendee cases
52. MacKenzie Place Colorado Springs (23L584): September 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 9/9/2021 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases
53. McMeen Elementary School, School, K-12, Denver County, 9/13/2021, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases
54. Mile High Sober Living, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Treatment (Inpatient), Denver County, 9/.8/2021, 6 resident cases, 3 staff cases
55. Monaco Parkway Health and Rehabilitation Center (020497): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 9/10/2021, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case
56. New Elk Mine, Coal Mine, Las Animas County, 9/10/2021, 7 staff cases
57. Northridge High School, School, K-12, Weld County, 9/10/2021, 2 staff cases, 37 attendee cases
58. Our Lady of Loreto Catholic School: September 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 9/14/2021, 5 attendee cases
59. Parkmoor Village Healthcare Center (020542): Sept 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 9/13/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
60. Patriot High School: August 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 8/31/2021, 4 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
61. Pikes Peak Christian School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 9/7/2021, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases
62. Prairie Winds Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 9/14/2021, 6 attendee cases
63. Ranch Creek Elementary School: September 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 9/9/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
64. Rangely District Hospital: September 2021, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, Rio Blanco County, 9/9/2021, 5 resident cases, 4 staff cases
65. Regis Jesuit High School: September 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 9/9/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
66. Rio Grande Inn (02I146): September 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Conejos County, 9/14/2021, 2 staff cases
67. Rocky Mountain Care and Consulting (23Q270), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 9/9/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
68. Samaritan House Denver: September 2021, Homeless Shelter, Denver County, 9/14/2021, 6 resident cases
69. San Luis Care Center (021020): August 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Alamosa County, 8/30/2021, 2 staff cases
70. Serenity Education & Day Treatment Center: September 2021, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), Arapahoe County, 9/10/2021, 5 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
71. Solange at Appletree Assisted Living (2305I0): September 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 9/9/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
72. SOROCO High School: August 2021, School, K-12, Routt County, 9/7/2021, 2 staff cases, 6 attendee cases
73. SOROCO Middle School, School, K-12, Routt County, 9/7/2021, 3 staff cases, 13 attendee cases
74. Steamboat Springs High School: September 2021, School, K-12, Routt County, 2/4/2021, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
75. Steamboat Springs Middle School: September 2021, School, K-12, Routt County, 9/10/2021, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases
76. Stone Creek Charter School — Gypsum Campus, School, K-12, Eagle County, 9/2/2021, 3 staff cases, 8 attendee cases
77. Stone Mountain Elementary, School, K-12, Douglas County, 9/9/2021, 6 attendee cases
78. Sunrise Senior Living of Westminster (23R753): September 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 9/10/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
79. Sunset Manor (020186): September 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Morgan County, 9/14/2021, 3 staff cases
80. The Academy Early Childhood Education Center of Westminster, Child Care Center, Adams County, 9/14/20212, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
81. The Aladdin at Brush (2301IS), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Morgan County, 9/7/2021, 2 staff cases
82. The Carillon at Belleview Station (23N139): August 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 9/3/2021, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases
83. The Center at Park West (02E472): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 9/14/2021, 1 resident case, 5 staff cases
84. The Colorado Springs Gazette, Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 9/2/2021, 5 staff cases
85. The Pavilion At Villa Pueblo (020640): September 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 9/14/2021, 2 staff cases
86. Thomas MacLaren School: August 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 9/9/2021, 2 staff cases, 7 attendee cases
87. Thunder Vista P-8 School, School, K-12, Broomfield County, 9/14/2021, 16 attendee cases
88. Trailblazer Elementary School: August 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 9/13/2021, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
89. Tru Landmark Memory Care (23O239), Healthcare, Assisted Living/Memory Care, Boulder County, 9/8/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
90. Twin Peaks Charter Academy, School, K-12, Boulder County, 9/14/2021, 1 staff case, 14 attendee cases
91. Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center: September 2021, Jail, Denver County, 9/6/2021, 3 resident cases
92. Villas at Sunny Acres Skilled Nursing (020458): September 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 9/10/2021, 2 staff cases
93. Walbridge Memorial Convalescent Wing (020867): September 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Rio Blanco County, 9/9/2021, 2 staff cases
94. Watson Junior High School: August 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 8/25/2021, 1 staff case, 8 attendee cases
95. William J. Palmer High School: September 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 9/13/2021, 7 attendee cases
96. Woodland Park High School: September 2021, School, K-12, Teller County, 9/13.2021, 5 attendee cases