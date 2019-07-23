Swamped! The Forty-Year War on Public Lands Comes to a Head

To hear Colorado Republicans tell it, the announcement last week that the Bureau of Land Management pl ans to relocate its headquarters to Grand Junction was a major coup for the state, heroically and singlehandedly masterminded by its winsome junior senator. “Cory Gardner got it done,” Colorado GOP chairman Ken Buck crowed.

Within hours of the news breaking, the party had blasted out a video dramatizing Gardner’s push for the move, which he first endorsed in 2017. “Out of the Beltway, into our back yards,” says Gardner as the ad’s royalty-free soft rock swells to a crescendo. “And these public lands will be better served as a result. Colorado will benefit. This country will benefit.”

A triumphant editorial in the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel applauded Gardner and Western Slope leaders for championing the relocation, but reserved its highest praise for another Colorado native, an oil-lobbyist-turned-Cabinet-official who’d grown up fifty miles northeast in Rifle. “None of that would have mattered if Interior Secretary David Bernhardt hadn’t endorsed the idea of a move,” the paper noted. “If we’ve learned anything about Bernhardt, it’s that he gets things done.”

But the enthusiasm waned once it became clear what, exactly, Gardner and Bernhardt had gotten done: The BLM’s plans call for just 27 jobs to move to Grand Junction, with another 58 going to the agency’s Colorado State Office in Lakewood and hundreds more to be scattered across other Western states. “A day after feeling like this was a game-changer for Grand Junction,” read the Sentinel’s next editorial, “the letdown is palpable.”

That’s not to say, however, that Bernhardt’s sweeping proposal for a “reorganization” of the BLM, which he oversees as President Donald Trump’s Secretary of the Interior, wouldn’t be a win for Republicans. In many ways, it could be the culmination of a decades-long effort, often spearheaded by Colorado-bred conservatives, to reshape federal public-lands policy. It may well be a historic achievement — but perhaps not for the reasons that Bernhardt, Gardner and others are trumpeting publicly.

“The most obvious explanation is that this is just David Bernhardt attempting to eviscerate BLM leadership,” says Aaron Weiss, deputy director of the Center for Western Priorities, a nonpartisan conservation group.

Source: National Atlas of the United States

More than 95 percent of BLM employees already work in field offices spread across the West, where the agency oversees nearly 250 million acres of federally owned land. The remaining few hundred who work out of the agency’s Washington, D.C., headquarters, the vast majority of whom would move west under Bernhardt’s plan, are mostly senior civil servants, policy experts with decades of experience in navigating and enforcing complex regulatory frameworks like the Federal Lands Policy and Management Act (FLPMA) and the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). As with most federal workers, civil service protection laws prevent them from being easily fired.

Many of the affected BLM staffers were briefed on the reorganization just hours before the announcement, the Washington Post reported. Tensions ran high as senior administration officials told employees that they would have to uproot their families and leave D.C. before the end of next year — or leave the agency altogether.

“If you talk about getting rid of those folks, you’re talking about making it easier for David Bernhardt to just rubber-stamp everything, because of the brain drain,” says Weiss. “Losing those folks, losing those years of knowledge, is helpful if your goal is to make an end-run around FLPMA and NEPA and the Clean Water Act.”

Congressional Democrats quickly threw cold water on Interior’s proposal, and could seek to block the move by refusing to appropriate the necessary funds. But whatever the outcome of this latest fight, Bernhardt’s proposal has only stoked more chaos and uncertainty in an agency that has already had plenty of it. Two and a half years into his presidency, Trump has yet to nominate a permanent director to lead the BLM, a division that has over 10,000 employees and is the Interior Department’s second-largest after the National Park Service.

The administration’s environmentalist critics say that all of this instability is the point, however. For over forty years, Western conservatives and the powerful interest groups backing them have had federal public-lands agencies, and the BLM in particular, in their cross-hairs. In their bolder moments, they call for abolishing it altogether and transferring all or most federally owned land back to the states. On the fringes, anti-BLM sentiment occasionally even mutates into extremist views like those of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy and his militant supporters, who confronted federal law enforcement officers in an armed standoff in 2014 and occupied the headquarters of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon two years later.

As with so many other Trump-era conflicts, when it comes to public-lands policy, the stakes have been raised, the boundaries pushed, the norms eroded. Longtime GOP operatives at the Interior Department are hard at work radically reshaping the way that the federal government manages much of the West, particularly with an eye toward “energy dominance,” the administration’s preferred name for its fire sale of millions of acres of land for new oil and gas development. Activists worry that Interior’s actions could have a devastating impact on the environment, wildlife protections and efforts to stop climate change — and that the consequences will be felt for decades to come.

“The ‘energy dominance’ agenda, the regulatory rollbacks, the administrative rollbacks, the expansion of leasing, even the relocation of BLM’s headquarters — they’re all attempts to buttress oil and gas,” says Taylor McKinnon, a public-lands campaigner with the Center for Biological Diversity. “A lot of what [Bernhardt] is doing are legacy moves to secure the future of oil and gas on public lands, insofar as he’s able to.”