Deborah Ramirez, Kavanaugh's Boulder Accuser, Hit by Offensive Tweets

Boulder's Deborah Ramirez, who told the New Yorker that U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh "thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent" 35 years ago at a college party, was referenced during the incredibly appalling September 27 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing at which another Kavanaugh accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, told her story.
Now, however, Ramirez is back in the spotlight thanks to reports that she's been interviewed by the FBI in a probe of Kavanaugh that President Donald Trump and the Republican members of the committee agreed to back only after GOP Senator Jeff Flake, who's not running for re-election, forced their hand.
As a result, she's once again being targeted by trolls on Twitter.
Of course, Ramirez has received plenty of supportive tweets, too. But the viciousness of those attacking her demonstrate the character assassination to which anyone who steps forward under circumstances like these is subjected in today's social-media age.
Below, see twenty examples of demeaning tweets aimed at Ramirez. We've chosen not to rank them, since the cumulative effect of such ugliness is even more impactful than the individual messages — including the ones that use profane and offensive language to castigate a woman whom her friends and colleagues describe in the most glowing terms.
Warning: Some of the language in these tweets may offend some (make that many) readers.
Fuck You Julie Swetnick, Deborah Ramirez and Christine Blasey Ford! You bitches owe Brett Kavanaugh an apology immediately. Those woman are c*nts with a capital "C".— The Trump Bunch (@thetrumpbunch) September 27, 2018
Cant allow this type of smear and hide tactic to work. Rebuke the bitch period!!— Fernando Vincenzini (@F_VINCENZINI) September 26, 2018
Report: Kavanaugh Accuser Ramirez Refuses to Cooperate with Senate Committee | Breitbart https://t.co/izKiAn2942 via @BreitbartNews
At first, Mrs. Ramirez said yes I believe it happened. Republicans asked her to sign an affidavit under oath. She lost her cool. She said I HAVE NEVER SEEN FORD AND KAVANAUGH TOGETHER, ANYWHERE. I WILL NOT SIGN ANY PAPERS AND THIS IS MY LAST STATEMENT (A LYING BITCH) pic.twitter.com/rww8b3ab7P— Robert Hager (@RobertH47034637) September 26, 2018
Prosecute this BITCH..— America is back with TRUMP (@jsl262) September 26, 2018
These lies by democrats should not be excused.
Report: Kavanaugh Accuser Ramirez Refuses to Cooperate with Senate Committee https://t.co/Ji9mg2ysQx #foxnews
"And golly, nobody has come forward to say they held Brett Kavanaugh's penis when he was shoving it in Ramirez's face while they were at Yale, therefore Q.E.D., bitches be lyin'" https://t.co/AKmOoKHukT— OpDeathEatersUS (@OpDeathEatersUS) September 25, 2018
Dear #Kavanaugh— Ryan Grone (@GroneRyan) September 24, 2018
Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez are lying retard bitches. You should sue them for defamation stemming from these demostrably false charges.
Ramirez - the new Democrat slut: Ramirez contacted her former classmates, asking about the incident, and admitted she was not sure that Kavanaugh was the male who exposed himself.— Atticus (@tugaddict2016) September 24, 2018
Ramirez still sin't sure it was Kavanaugh.— Lord Woodstone (@EricMertz_KC) September 28, 2018
Swetnick's claims are laughable on the face of it.
Ford was a poor, damaged woman who was used by your office.
Fuck you, DiFi.
I hope Brett Kavanaugh sues the fuck out of Ford, Ramirez, Swetnick, every congressional Democrat, every “journalist” and last but not least creepy porn lawyer Avenatti for this disgusting display of character assassination just to own Trump.— I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) September 26, 2018
It will mean nothing because there will be no evidence and or a change of Ford’s witness statements. All evidence will prove that Kavanaugh has never acted this way. Debbie Ramirez will be proven to be a Liar, as Swetnik is already being raked over the coals. Nice Try BG— No One (@noname21985) October 1, 2018
Ford, Ramirez & Swetnick, each must be sued for $10,000,000 defamation lawsuit against them and their associates.— Vahlsing (@VahlsingInc) September 30, 2018
They must pay damages to Judge Kavanaugh, his family & GOP.
Ford, Ramirez & Swetnick are democrat conspirators liars; their manufactured stories are lies for MONEY! pic.twitter.com/HCNmfaNygx
FBI reaches out to second liar*— Kyle Swafford (@SirSwaff) September 29, 2018
FBI reaches out to second Kavanaugh accuser Deborah Ramirez https://t.co/JNCQRY9wzy
I love how the left will believe Debrah Ramirez at all costs and have no problem with her apparent drunken nights, by her own accord. But if Brett Kavanaugh was ever drunk the left finds this unacceptable and it means he is no longer credible. Hypocrisy? @benshapiro— Gabe B. (@Th3Benj) October 1, 2018
Facts are: Ramirez was so drunk she is not certain it was even Kavanaugh & Swetnick watched TEN gang rapes AND did nothing, cmon even an idiot doesn't believe that BS. She has a history of legal issues & needs the money.— Kev Madison (@kev_madison) September 28, 2018
Ford was well rehearsed.
@msnc @cnn @foxnews @JeffFlake
Report: Kavanaugh Accuser Ramirez Refuses to Cooperate with Senate Committee | Breitbart - Breitbart News Why Don’t these Idiots who screwed up HClinton Senate Committee on Benghazi Tell these paid for Whites& Nutters IF YOU LIE YOU GO TO PRISON! https://t.co/weQZnZLnIg— Southernkimmy (@southernkimmy) September 26, 2018
Just what is the FBI suppose to investigate you idiot? An allegation that NOBODY including Ramirez remembers?— ????????John #KAG???????? (@JohnCooper0610) September 26, 2018
An allegation that once drunk in college Kavanaugh rubbed his junk in her face for two seconds at a keg party? Are you serious? You won a Pulitzer for Christ sake. https://t.co/YeeUkFnI0H
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Democrats are trying to delay this process so they can convince some liberal slugs to come forward to make even more FALSE CLAIMS against Kavanaugh.— Cheryl M (@CherylLMem) September 28, 2018
Ford "suddenly remembered".
Ramirez crawled out from under a rock.
Swetnick is just plain scum.
And the LYNCHING CONTINUES!
Anyone with a modicum of intelligence sees this for what it is; a leftist hit job scheme to derail Kavanaugh. It will be a FM if Ford testifies. Ramirez is a complete joke, and Avenatti’s a scum bucket press hound.Hopefully, Grassley will grow some and order vote. https://t.co/b5Hu5Jvxek— ScottB (@lawmanssb) September 25, 2018
Media Tried To Bury 1 Damning Detail About Deborah Ramirez’s Kavanaugh A... https://t.co/kASNpi2ZqV via @YouTube LYING SCUM BAG PIECE OF TRASH'S STORY HAS NO CREDITABILITY.MORE CORRUPT LIES BY THE DEMOCRATS.— Marti Hall (@brainygma) September 24, 2018
What's going on with Kavanaugh right now is not at all credible. Ms. Ford is a liar, and so is this Ramirez woman. There is absolutely no credibility to their claims, and Democrats are making a total mockery of this entire process because they're degenerate scum.— Jimmy (@Charlyb47_3) September 24, 2018
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!