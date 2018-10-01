 


An image from one of the many Twitter attacks on Boulder's Deborah Ramirez in the context of her accusations against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Deborah Ramirez, Kavanaugh's Boulder Accuser, Hit by Offensive Tweets

Michael Roberts | October 1, 2018 | 7:16am
Boulder's Deborah Ramirez, who told the New Yorker that U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh "thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent" 35 years ago at a college party, was referenced during the incredibly appalling September 27 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing at which another Kavanaugh accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, told her story.

Now, however, Ramirez is back in the spotlight thanks to reports that she's been interviewed by the FBI in a probe of Kavanaugh that President Donald Trump and the Republican members of the committee agreed to back only after GOP Senator Jeff Flake, who's not running for re-election, forced their hand.

As a result, she's once again being targeted by trolls on Twitter.

Of course, Ramirez has received plenty of supportive tweets, too. But the viciousness of those attacking her demonstrate the character assassination to which anyone who steps forward under circumstances like these is subjected in today's social-media age.

Below, see twenty examples of demeaning tweets aimed at Ramirez. We've chosen not to rank them, since the cumulative effect of such ugliness is even more impactful than the individual messages — including the ones that use profane and offensive language to castigate a woman whom her friends and colleagues describe in the most glowing terms.

Warning: Some of the language in these tweets may offend some (make that many) readers.

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

