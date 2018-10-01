Deborah Ramirez, Kavanaugh's Boulder Accuser, Hit by Offensive Tweets

An image from one of the many Twitter attacks on Boulder's Deborah Ramirez in the context of her accusations against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Boulder's Deborah Ramirez, who told the New Yorker that U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh "thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent" 35 years ago at a college party, was referenced during the incredibly appalling September 27 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing at which another Kavanaugh accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, told her story.

Now, however, Ramirez is back in the spotlight thanks to reports that she's been interviewed by the FBI in a probe of Kavanaugh that President Donald Trump and the Republican members of the committee agreed to back only after GOP Senator Jeff Flake, who's not running for re-election, forced their hand.

As a result, she's once again being targeted by trolls on Twitter.