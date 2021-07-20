Delta Variant and Vaccination Rates in Colorado's Trump Counties

Former President Donald Trump during a 2016 Denver campaign appearance.

New COVID-19 statistics from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that cases, hospitalizations and deaths linked to the disease are once again rising nationally, with the most serious increases happening in parts of the country with low vaccination rates.

In Colorado, counties with the worst vaccination rates, as well as those with the most safety issues related to the virus, have tended to correspond with those that supported former President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election. And indeed, the two counties with by far the most confirmed cases of the more transmissible and dangerous Delta variant — Mesa and El Paso — are among the 38 that favored Trump over President Joe Biden. In both, fewer than 50 percent of eligible residents are fully immunized.

At last count, Mesa had 680 Delta variant cases, while El Paso followed with 321 — more than triple the total at the start of July. Mesa's full immunization rate is 43.2 percent; El Paso's is 47.9 percent.

Thus far, however, fifteen of the 38 pro-Trump counties in Colorado, have yet to register a single confirmed Delta variant case, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. One reason for this could be low populations and lots of space: Crowley County is an 800-square-mile expanse that had 5,754 inhabitants in 2019 — fewer than half the 12,000-plus estimated population of Denver's Five Points neighborhood. Just 17.9 percent of Crowley County's citizens are fully vaccinated — the worst rate in Colorado — but the county has not yet registered a Delta variant.

In many parts of the state, hospital beds are again filling up with COVID-19 patients. The CDPHE tracks hospital capacity in ten regions, and in five of them, the percentage of available beds is 20 percent or less. Here are the latest figures in that category:



West: 7 percent available

San Luis Valley: 12 percent available

Northeast: 15 percent available

Central Mountains: 18 percent available

Plains to Peak: 20 percent available

Mile High: 21 percent available

Northwest: 29 percent available

Foothills: 34 percent available

Southwest: 55 percent available

Southeast: 75 percent available

As for the pro-Trump counties, thirty of 38 have full-immunization rates of under 50 percent. Here they are, listed alphabetically with updated information about Delta variant cases and vaccination rates.

Alamosa

Delta variant detected?: Yes

Number of Delta variant cases: 1

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 51.9 percent

Baca

Delta variant detected?: No

Number of Delta variant cases: 0

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 36.7 percent

Bent

Delta variant detected?: Yes

Number of Delta variant cases: 1

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 26.1 percent

Cheyenne

Delta variant detected?: No

Number of Delta variant cases: 0

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 27.4 percent

Conejos

Delta variant detected?: Yes

Number of Delta variant cases: 19

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 43.9 percent

Costilla

Delta variant detected?: No

Number of Delta variant cases: 0

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 56.8 percent

Crowley

Delta variant detected?: No

Number of Delta variant cases: 0

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 17.9 percent

Custer

Delta variant detected?: Yes

Number of Delta variant cases: 1

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 42.8 percent

Delta

Delta variant detected?: Yes

Number of Delta variant cases: 1

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 40.8 percent

Dolores

Delta variant detected?: No

Number of Delta variant cases: 0

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 37.2 percent

Douglas

Delta variant detected?: Yes

Number of Delta variant cases: 36

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 66.9 percent

El Paso

Delta variant detected?: Yes

Number of Delta variant cases: 321

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 47.9 percent

Elbert

Delta variant detected?: Yes

Number of Delta variant cases: 1

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 42.6 percent

Fremont

Delta variant detected?: Yes

Number of Delta variant cases: 14

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 34.7 percent

Grand

Delta variant detected?: Yes

Number of Delta variant cases: 1

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 57.5 percent

Hinsdale

Delta variant detected?: No

Number of Delta variant cases: 0

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 57.5 percent

Jackson

Delta variant detected?: No

Number of Delta variant cases: 0

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 39.5 percent

Kiowa

Delta variant detected?: No

Number of Delta variant cases: 0

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 35.7 percent

Kit Carson

Delta variant detected?: No

Number of Delta variant cases: 0

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 34.4 percent

Lincoln

Delta variant detected?: No

Number of Delta variant cases: 0

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 32.2 percent

Logan

Delta variant detected?: Yes

Number of Delta variant cases: 1

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 31.9 percent

Mesa

Delta variant detected?: Yes

Number of Delta variant cases: 680

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 43.2 percent

Mineral

Delta variant detected?: No

Number of Delta variant cases: 0

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 77.3 percent

Moffat

Delta variant detected?: Yes

Number of Delta variant cases: 91

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 35.8 percent

Montezuma

Delta variant detected?: Yes

Number of Delta variant cases: 8

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 47.4 percent

Montrose

Delta variant detected?: Yes

Number of Delta variant cases: 15

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 42.5 percent

Morgan

Delta variant detected?: Yes

Number of Delta variant cases: 1

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 41.9 percent

Otero

Delta variant detected?: Yes

Number of Delta variant cases: 1

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 43.1 percent

Park

Delta variant detected?: No

Number of Delta variant cases: 0

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 45 percent

Phillips

Delta variant detected?: No

Number of Delta variant cases: 0

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 49.7 percent

Prowers

Delta variant detected?: No

Number of Delta variant cases: 0

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 37.1 percent

Rio Blanco

Delta variant detected?: Yes

Number of Delta variant cases: 14

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 32.7 percent

Rio Grande

Delta variant detected?: Yes

Number of Delta variant cases: 1

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 53.1 percent

Sedgwick

Delta variant detected?: Yes

Number of Delta variant cases: 1

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 46 percent

Teller

Delta variant detected?: Yes

Number of Delta variant cases: 5

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 49.1 percent

Washington

Delta variant detected?: Yes

Number of Delta variant cases: 1

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 28.5 percent

Weld

Delta variant detected?: Yes

Number of Delta variant cases: 21

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 51.2 percent

Yuma

Delta variant detected?: No

Number of Delta variant cases: 0

Percentage of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated: 39.7 percent