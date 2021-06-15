Denver's 100-Degree Temperatures and Signs of Global Warming

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

On June 15 and 16, the high temperatures in Denver are predicted to break records — and quite possibly hit or surpass 100 degrees during a month when triple digits are still relatively rare.

Scorchers like these naturally raise questions about whether global warming is responsible — and while the overwhelming majority of scientists and experts agree that climate change is absolutely happening, their answers and explanations can be exceedingly complex for the average person to comprehend.

But here's some easy-to-understand evidence from the National Weather Service: Of the thirty daily record high June temperatures in official Denver weather history, 23 happened in the last twenty years. And sixteen of those took place within the past decade.

The National Weather Service's Denver summer temperature statistics page reveals that the Mile High City has experienced a high temperature of 100 degrees or more just 89 times since 1872, when its record-keeping began. Seventeen days from that total were in June — and only six occurred prior to the year 2000. Here's the list, in chronological order.



6/23/1954 — 102

6/25/1991 — 100

6/26/1994 — 104

6/27/1990 — 102

6/29/1990 — 102

6/30/1990 — 102

6/14/2006 — 102

6/24/2007 — 100

6/18/2012 — 100

6/22/2012 — 102

6/23/2012 — 104

6/24/2012 — 102

6/25/2012 — 105

6/26/2012 — 105

6/11/2013 — 100

6/27/2018 — 101

6/28/2018 — 105

The hottest temperature ever calculated in Denver is 105 — a mark hit on only five days since 1872. Of those five, one dates back to August 8, 1878. But the other four fell within the 21st century: July 20, 2005, and three during June in the past decade (June 11, 2013, and June 27-28, 2018).

Denver's historic high temperatures by day in June tell much the same story. One record was set in the 1950s, two in the 1980s and four in the 1990s. The rest are all from the past twenty years. See them below:



June 1

Record high: 96

Year: 2002 June 2

Record high: 93

Year: 2002 June 3

Record high: 94

Year: 2006 June 4

Record high: 96

Year: 2012 June 5

Record high: 96

Year: 2020 June 6

Record high: 95

Year: 2018 June 7

Record high: 98

Year: 2006 June 8

Record high: 98

Year: 1985 June 9

Record high: 95

Year: 2018 June 10

Record high: 99

Year: 2018 June 11

Record high: 100

Year: 2013 June 12

Record high: 97

Year: 1952 June 13

Record high: 99

Year: 2006 June 14

Record high: 102

Year: 2006 June 15

Record high: 97

Year: 1993 June 16

Record high: 96

Year: 2020 June 17

Record high: 98

Year: 2012 June 18

Record high: 100

Year: 2012 June 19

Record high: 98

Year: 1989 June 20

Record high: 99

Year: 2017 June 21

Record high: 99

Year: 2007 June 22

Record high: 102

Year: 2012 June 23

Record high: 104

Year: 2012 June 24

Record high: 102

Year: 2012 June 25

Record high: 105

Year: 2012 June 26

Record high: 105

Year: 2012 June 27

Record high: 102

Year: 1990 June 28

Record high: 105

Year: 2018 June 29

Record high: 102

Year: 1990 June 30

Record high: 102

Year: 1990

These stats don't offer definitive proof of global warming. But they'll certainly give you something to ponder over the next few days while you're blinking sweat out of your eyes.