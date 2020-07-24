Will 14th and Broadway Shooting Lead to Federal Troops in Denver?

The aftermath of the 14th and Broadway shooting on July 23, as seen from the air.

Late on the afternoon of July 23, a triple shooting near a homeless encampment at 14th and Broadway left one person dead. The Denver Police Department has not yet announced any arrests or charges related to the killing.

The incident — the latest in a month filled with gun-related Mile High homicides — is the very sort of crime decried by state senator Dave Williams in a letter sent earlier in the day to President Donald Trump. In it, Williams requested that Trump expand Operation Legend — a federal law enforcement operation intended to crack down on violence in major U.S. cities during the months before the 2020 presidential election — to Colorado in general and Denver in particular.

Mere hours before the bullets started flying, Governor Jared Polis, appearing at a press conference to discuss the state's COVID-19 response, made it clear that he hadn't asked for Trump to release the hounds. "The State of Colorado has not requested federal troops," he said, noting that while he wouldn't hesitate to ask the administration for help if he felt it was necessary, he would first turn to the Colorado National Guard, which is already on call owing to the pandemic and is "under my command."

Polis pointed out that in places where Trump has sent in troops — most notably Portland, Oregon, where Mayor Ted Wheeler and other protesters were tear-gassed by federal agents — "it was obviously like putting oil on a flame," he said. "It makes the situation worse. It escalates it. The way we would approach anything in Colorado would be to work to de-escalate rather than escalate. We want order rather than disorder. We want people to respect the law. We don't want people to be chaotic and fight with federal troops."

The shooting location did come up during Polis's talk earlier that day, for another reason: The block-long state park in the block between Lincoln and Broadway, just down from the Colorado State Capitol, has become the site of a major homeless encampment. Although he admitted that he didn't have a thorough knowledge of Denver laws, Polis said he'd welcome the removal of tents from state property and said he had "zero tolerance" for vandalism of the sort that's marked buildings in the vicinity for weeks; the graffiti removal process is under way.

Meanwhile, at 5 p.m. tonight, the State Capitol is slated to be the site of a protest named "Fuck the Feds," promoted by an online flier that reads in part: "We reject the invasion of Portland, Chicago, Detroit, Baltimore, Kansas City. ... Our insurrection has called into question the legitimacy of the state, its role in our communities, and its use of force to defend the interests of the powerful and propertied class at the expense of the most vulnerable. We have sought justice for our Black, Brown and Indigenous siblings and radical change of an oppressive machine for exploitation. They have responded to these calls with unconditional violence and terror using a secret police force. This tactic has been used for centuries now and we say HELL NO!" Click for more information.

As for the shooting, the DPD has issued only the most basic information. At 4:24 p.m. on July 23, the department tweeted, "Alert: Officers are investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of Broadway with three victims; conditions unknown. Officers are attempting to identify and locate the suspect." A 5:24 p.m. update confirmed that "all 3 victims of the 14th/Broadway shooting are adult males. One victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital; the other 2 victims are in critical condition." This was amended in an 8:56 p.m. message that revealed, "The two surviving victims of today's shooting at 14th/Broadway have non-life-threatening injuries. We are continuing to investigate the circumstances and develop suspect info."

The shooting was just a few hundred feet from the spot in Civic Center Park where, on July 19, a group voicing its support of law enforcement clashed with protesters against excessive police force. This dust-up is another major theme of Williams's letter, which blames the conflict on Antifa groups — a common tactic during the downtown Denver demonstrations prompted by the police killing of George Floyd, but one based infinitely more on politically motivated rumors than facts.

Thus far, social media hasn't exploded with calls for federal intervention based on the 14th and Broadway shooting. Note that Truth Transparency Freedom, which copied its tweet decrying the gunplay as an example of "Lawlessness and Disorder" to Fox News personalities Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, has a grand total of fifteen followers. But no one will be surprised if Williams, whose tweet about his letter lumped Polis in with other "selfish bastards" (the description the governor used earlier this month to describe people who don't wear masks), takes such a tack.

Here's the Williams letter:

