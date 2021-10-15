Does Denver Need Another Arena? Here's the Rundown on the Current Roster.

According to National Western Center Authority CEO Brad Buchanan, the proposed arena would fill a need in the city for an indoor venue with a capacity of up to 10,000. Next year, the National Western Center will introduce another arena space, the HW Hutchison Stockyards Event Center, but that has a maximum capacity of under 5,000.
Those who oppose the measure, including the No Arena Bond group, say that the metro area already has plenty of large venues, both outdoor — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, for example — and indoor, including 1STBANK Center in Broomfield. Rather than adding new arenas, the city should invest in already existing venues, says Sarah Lake, chair of the No Arena Bond group. That's what Denver did five years ago, when it renovated McNichols, which today can hold up to 2,000 people at events.
What are metro Denver's largest venues? Here's a rundown:
Empower Field at Mile High
1701 Bryant Street
Capacity: 76,125
Mile High is owned by the Metropolitan Football Stadium District and managed by Stadium Management Company, LLC, a subsidiary of the Denver Broncos. It was originally funded through a 1 percent sales tax that lasted from 1990 through 2011, an extension of the Coors Field construction tax.
Coors Field
2001 Blake Street
Capacity: 50,398
Coors Field is owned by the Metropolitan Major League Baseball Stadium District and leased to the Colorado Rockies. Home to the team, it also hosts concerts and other events. It was originally funded through a 1 percent sales tax that lasted from 1990 through 2011.
Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
6000 Victory Way, Commerce City
Capacity: 19,680
Dick’s Sporting Goods Park is owned by Commerce City and operated by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. KSE and Commerce City split the cost of the project, with each providing roughly $65 million; the city raised its share through a taxpayer-approved bond. The park is home to the Colorado Rapids, and hosts other field sports and special events as well.
Ball Arena
1000 Chopper Circle
Capacity: 20,000
Ball Arena is owned and operated by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, which privately funded its construction. It is home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, and also hosts concerts and events.
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Greenwood Village
Capacity: 17,000+
Fiddler's Green hosts concerts and festivals. It is operated by AEG Presents and the Museum of Outdoor Arts, which originally commissioned the venue in 1982. AEG provided funding for a $6 million renovation in 2014.
Levitt Pavilion Denver
1380 West Florida Avenue
Capacity: 17,000
This facility in Ruby Hill Park is operated by Levitt Pavilion Denver and funded by the Levitt Foundation. It offers fifty free concerts and a handful of ticketed shows each summer, and is available for other events that promote the arts.
Denver Coliseum
4600 Humboldt Street
Capacity: 10,000
Denver Arts & Venues is in charge of the Denver Coliseum, which was funded through a bond back in 1947. The Coliseum has been home to the National Western Stock Show as well as local sporting events and car shows.
Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre
18300 W Alameda Parkway, Morrison
Capacity: 9,525
Built by the Civilian Conservation Corps during the New Deal, Red Rocks is owned by the City of Denver and run by Denver Arts & Venues. It's a legendary concert venue and designated historic landmark.
Magness Arena
2250 East Jewell Avenue
Capacity: Up to 8,000
Magness Arena is owned and operated by University of Denver Athletics. Bob Magness donated $10 million to the construction of the arena, which was built as part of the Ritchie Center project. It is home to DU hockey, basketball and gymnastics, and also hosts special events.
1STBANK Center
11450 Broomfield Lane Broomfield
Capacity: 6,500
1STBANK Center is owned by the City of Broomfield and operated by Peak Entertainment, a partnership formed by AEG Live Rocky Mountains and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. Formerly known as the Broomfield Event Center, the venue was redesigned in 2010; Broomfield Urban Renewal Authority and Peak Entertainment split the costs.
All City Stadium
1500 South Franklin Street
Capacity: 5,718
All City Stadium is a Denver Public Schools facility. Currently operating as a testing site for COVID-19, the stadium hosts high school football, track and field and other sports.
Bellco Theatre
700 14th Street
Capacity: 5,000
Built as part of the Colorado Convention Center expansion in 2004, Bellco Theatre is mainly used for concerts and lectures. It is owned by Denver and operated by ASM Global under the banner of the convention center.
HW Hutchison Stockyards Event Center
National Western Drive
Capacity: Up to 4,777
The Stockyards Event Center is the first new building at the National Western Center Complex and holds two arenas as well as an outdoor area. It is designed to operate as an auction space during the National Western Stock Show and will open in January 2022.
Infinity Park
4500 East Kentucky Avenue, Glendale
Capacity: 4,000
The City of Glendale owns and operates Infinity Park, which is home to the Glendale Raptors professional rugby team. The city issued $22 million in bonds to cover 10 percent of the cost to build the stadium, and funded the rest through extra funds in the city budget. The park is part of the city’s event center and hosts many local events.
Mission Ballroom
4242 Wynkoop Street
Capacity: 3,950
Owned and operated by AEG Presents, the Mission Ballroom is mainly a concert venue but can also host special events; there's additional outdoor space.
Fillmore Auditorium
1510 Clarkson Street
Capacity: 3,900
This venue got its start in 1907 and has gone through many incarnations — including marketplace and roller rink — before it was turned into the Fillmore Auditorium, when Bill Graham Presents purchased the place and turned it into a concert hall. It is now operated by Live Nation, which bought Bill Graham Presents soon after the company acquired the Fillmore.
Wings Over the Rockies
7711 East Academy Boulevard
Capacity: Up to 3,500
Colorado's official air and space museum hosts meetings and events in its hangar. Originally built and maintained by the United States Air Force, the museum is now a nonprofit organization that operates independently.
McNichols Civic Center Building
144 West Colfax Avenue
Capacity: 2,000+
McNichols was renovated in 2016 with funds left from a city bond measure passed in 2007. Denver Arts & Venues is in charge of McNichols, which focuses on cultural events.
Colorado Convention Center
700 14th Street
Capacity: Varies by space
The Colorado Convention Center is owned by Denver and managed by ASM Global. It is used for conferences, large gatherings and sporting events. Originally built in 1990, the center is undergoing a major upgrade that was part of bond 2C passed in 2015 by Denver voters — which also covered the current National Western Center project.
Denver Performing Arts Complex
1400 Curtis Street
Capacity: Varies based on theater
With nine theaters and event spaces, the Denver Performing Arts Complex is owned by the city and operated by Denver Arts & Venues in partnership with the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.