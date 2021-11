Here Are the Seventy 2021 Denver Traffic Fatality Victims Identified So Far

click to enlarge Courtesy of Brad Evans







In 2017, the City of Denver launched Vision Zero , a five-year action plan with the mission of "eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries by making our roadways safer for everyone" by 2030. But Vision Zero's goal is further than ever from being achieved. On November 3, the Denver Police Department confirmed that 71 people had died in traffic accidents in 2021 so far, the most since Vision Zero was implemented. And over the weekend, another death took place, pushing the casualty total to 72 — with no end in sight.Experts had seen this trend coming. Among them is Jill Locantore, executive director of Denver Streets Partnership , an organization that gave the city a mediocre B- score in June for the infrastructure-related safety improvements put into place the previous year. After this year's 71st traffic death, which surpassed the seventy recorded in 2019, a DSP release sought to put this sad milestone into perspective. According to its stats, 369 people have been killed on Denver streets since February 17, 2016, the date Denver officially committed to Vision Zero.Also alarmed is Brad Evans, founder of the Denver Cruisers bike rides and a longtime safety advocate. He shared a graphic he produced after the seventy deaths in 2019, showing that amount surpassed the casualties in the four prior years.In 2020, traffic fatalities in Denver fell to 57 — a dip widely attributed to the extended stay-at-home order in place during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic . But in 2021, the deaths began on January 1 and have continued at a steady pace since then.The most recent DPD report on traffic fatalities counts 71 deaths through November 3, with seventy of the victims identified; the exception is an unknown bicyclist struck and killed by a train on October 29. And no victim's name has been released in connection with a crash on the 5800 block of East Colfax that involved "a vehicle and a motorcycle," according to a police tweet delivered at 7:10 p.m. November 5. The department followed up with a tweet at 1:42 p.m. November 6: "The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital and later declared deceased."Here are the names of the seventy victims the DPD has identified so far in the 72 fatal accidents in 2021 to date, including the location; whether criminal charges were pressed, are pending or were declined by prosecutors; and the type of vehicle involved. Note that seven of the deaths were associated with hit-and-runs.1. Louis Jackson01/01/211400 Blk N Elati StCharges: NoneElectric Stand-up Scooter/Fixed Object2. Anthany Munguia01/07/21N Fox St & W 38th AveCharges: NoneAuto/Rollover3. Serafin Finn01/16/211300 Blk S Federal BlvdHit and RunCharges: PendingPedestrian/Auto4. Monie Law01/21/211600 Blk S Monaco St PkwyCharges: NoneAuto/Fixed Object5. Monica Charles01/23/21N Broadway & W Speer BlvdCharges: DeclinedAuto/Auto6. Debra Williams01/23/21N Broadway & W Speer BlvdCharges: DeclinedAuto/Auto7. Cesar Reyes-Castorena02/03/21EB I-70 & Quebec StCharges: Careless w/DeathAuto/Auto8. Maria Rosales02/08/21E Hampden Ave & S Akron StCharges: DeclinedPedestrian/Auto9. Refugio Sanchez-Garcia02/12/21W Evans Ave & S Zuni StCharges: Vehicular HomicideAuto/Auto10. Bryan Serrano02/15/21NB I-25 & W 8th AveCharges: NoneAuto/Rollover11. Daniel Hallinan02/16/213200 Blk W 44th AveCharges: Careless w/DeathAuto/Auto12. Michael Ramos03/05/21Morrison Rd & W Kentucky AveCharges: Hit & Run w/DeathAuto/Pedestrian13. Michelle Campbell03/23/21NB I-25 & NB I225Charges: NoneAuto/Auto14. Tracy Rabb04/01/211400 Blk N Race-Vine AlleyCharges: DeclinedPedestrian/Auto15. Jessica Allen04/03/21Lawrence St & 18th StCharges: Vehicular HomicideAuto/Auto16. Bradley Brubaker04/10/21W 32nd Ave & N Lowell BlvdCharges: Vehicular HomicideAuto/Auto17. Alyssa Perdue04/11/212000 Blk N Speer BlvdCharges: NoneAuto/Fixed Object18. Loretta Cline04/12/21700 Blk N Corona-Downing AlleyCharges: NoneAuto/Fixed Object19. Mohammed Hammouma04/07/21Park Ave West & Wewatta StCharges: NoneAuto/Fixed Object20. Tomas Fresquez-Castro04/24/214500 Blk W 26th AveCharges: NoneAuto/Fixed Object21. Joey Bauer05/07/21WB I-70 & N Sheridan BlvdCharges: NoneMotorcycle/Fixed Object22. Serena Ramos-Guzman05/08/21700 Blk S Lincoln StCharges: NoneAuto/Fixed Object23. Keith Lake05/17/21N Central Park Blvd & E 35th AveCharges: DeclinedMotorcycle/Auto24. John Daggy05/22/215000 Blk N Federal BlvdCharges: NonePedestrian/Auto25. Sebastian Martinez05/23/21NB I-25 & 20th StCharges: NoneMotorcycle/Auto26. Benjamin Desch06/06/21WB I-70 & N Brighton BlvdCharges: NoneMotorcycle/Auto27. Zakaria Guisse06/07/21NB I-25 & 20th StCharges: Vehicular HomicideAuto/Pedestrian28. Joyce Sterk05/26/21E Florida Ave & S Hudson StCharges: Careless w/DeathAuto/Auto29. Stanley Taylor06/12/211700 Blk N Monaco StCharges: NoneAuto/Fixed Object30. Wayne Carroll06/12/211700 Blk N Monaco StCharges: NoneAuto/Fixed Object31. Hidat Ghebrab06/14/21Park Ave West & Court PlCharges: Careless w/DeathAuto/Pedestrian32. Roberto Zarate06/18/215000 Blk E Evans AveHit and RunCharges: PendingAuto/Pedestrian33. Christopher Jordan06/21/21W Florida Ave & S Osage StCharges: NoneMotorcycle/Auto34. Jeffrey Turner06/24/217100 Blk E Evans AveCharges: Vehicular HomicideAuto/Fixed Object35. Gerardo Alva-Sanchez06/29/21N Quentin St & E 51st AveCharges: Careless w/DeathAuto/Motorcycle36. Jeffrey Hutchcrat07/05/21WB I-70 & Central Park BlvdCharges: NoneAuto/Rollover37. Robert Jimenez06/29/2110100 Blk MLK BlvdCharges: NoneAuto/Auto38. Joshua Lawson*07/22/21W Evans Ave & S Acoma StCharges: NoneBicycle/Fixed Object39. Lynette Hoschouer07/26/211000 Blk W 6th AveCharges: Vehicular HomicideAuto/Auto40. Maribel Garcia07/29/212600 Blk S Sheridan BlvdCharges: Vehicular HomicideAuto/Auto41. Kyle McClelland07/29/212600 Blk S Sheridan BlvdCharges: Vehicular HomicideAuto/Auto42. Phillip Williams07/30/212300 Blk N Syracuse StCharges: NoneAuto/Fixed Object43. Robert Blackman08/08/212200 Blk E Buchtel BlvdCharges: Careless w/DeathAuto/Motorcycle44. Dylan Danley08/19/21W 17th Ave & N Irving StCharges: NoneAuto/Auto45. James Garcia08/24/21100 Blk W Colfax AveCharges: NoneMotorcycle/Fixed Object46. Randy Collins08/27/21E 56th Ave & N Ireland StCharges: DeclinedMotorcycle/Auto47. Johan Figueroa-Juarez08/27/2111700 Blk E MLK BlvdCharges: NoneMotorcycle/Auto48. Flordelis Casanas08/28/211800 Blk E Evans AveHit and RunCharges: PendingAuto/Low Power Scooter49. Johnnie Luque08/30/211000 Blk S Raritan StCharges: Careless w/DeathAuto/Pedestrian50. Sean Love*06/22/21E 40th Ave & N Colorado BlvdCharges: DeclinedElectric Stand-up Scooter/Auto51. Barbara Weller09/02/21E 6th Ave & N Downing StCharges: Vehicular HomicideAuto/Auto52. Robert McCullough*09/05/213900 Blk W 10th AveCharges: NoneBicycle/Fixed Object53. Jose Ocampo-Soteno09/07/21Arkins Ct & 29th StCharges: Vehicular HomicideAuto/Pedestrian54. Lucille Reed09/08/211700 Blk E 46th AveCharges: Vehicular HomicideAuto/Auto55. David Merritt09/14/21Court Pl & W Colfax AveCharges: DeclinedBicycle/Auto56. Patherchia Thao09/18/21900 Blk N BroadwayHit and RunCharges: PendingAuto/Pedestrian57. Christopher Kelly09/27/21N Broadway & E 3rd AveHit and RunCharges: PendingAuto/Pedestrian58. Rena Slutzker09/27/217000 Blk E Cornell AveCharges: NoneAuto/Fixed Object59. Shamari Scott09/15/21800 Blk N BroadwayHit and RunCharges: PendingPedestrian/Auto60. Byrce Chavez10/04/214400 Blk N Colorado BlvdCharges: NoneMotorcycle/Fixed Object61. Tiwan Alley10/06/21NB I-25 & W 6th AveCharges: DeclinedMotorcycle/Auto62. Camron Henderson10/05/213000 Blk N Brighton BlvdCharges: NoneMotorcycle/Fixed Object63. Matthew Davis10/08/21Welton St & W Colfax AveCharges: DeclinedPedestrian/Auto64. Jorge Duque Arcila10/15/21SB I-25 & E Belleview AveCharges: NoneAuto/Fixed Object65. Robert Williams10/07/21E 21st Ave & N Franklin StCharges: Careless w/DeathAuto/Auto66. Robert Goolsby10/02/211400 Blk S BroadwayCharges: NoneAuto/Auto67. Atilano Aviado10/15/21W 42nd Ave & N Zuni StCharges: Careless w/DeathAuto/Auto68. Sergio Loya10/24/21WB I-70 & N Pecos StHit and RunCharges: PendingPedestrian/Auto69. Unidentified Male10/29/21700 Blk W Bayaud AveCharges: DeclinedBicycle/Train70. Donald Roberts10/30/219000 Blk E Lowry BlvdCharges: NoneAuto/Fixed Object71. Ruben Zamarron11/03/214800 Blk N Pecos StCharges: DeclinedAuto/Auto