Here Are the Seventy 2021 Denver Traffic Fatality Victims Identified So Far

Experts had seen this trend coming. Among them is Jill Locantore, executive director of Denver Streets Partnership, an organization that gave the city a mediocre B- score in June for the infrastructure-related safety improvements put into place the previous year. After this year's 71st traffic death, which surpassed the seventy recorded in 2019, a DSP release sought to put this sad milestone into perspective. According to its stats, 369 people have been killed on Denver streets since February 17, 2016, the date Denver officially committed to Vision Zero.
Also alarmed is Brad Evans, founder of the Denver Cruisers bike rides and a longtime safety advocate. He shared a graphic he produced after the seventy deaths in 2019, showing that amount surpassed the casualties in the four prior years.
COVID-19 pandemic. But in 2021, the deaths began on January 1 and have continued at a steady pace since then.
The most recent DPD report on traffic fatalities counts 71 deaths through November 3, with seventy of the victims identified; the exception is an unknown bicyclist struck and killed by a train on October 29. And no victim's name has been released in connection with a crash on the 5800 block of East Colfax that involved "a vehicle and a motorcycle," according to a police tweet delivered at 7:10 p.m. November 5. The department followed up with a tweet at 1:42 p.m. November 6: "The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital and later declared deceased."
Here are the names of the seventy victims the DPD has identified so far in the 72 fatal accidents in 2021 to date, including the location; whether criminal charges were pressed, are pending or were declined by prosecutors; and the type of vehicle involved. Note that seven of the deaths were associated with hit-and-runs.
1. Louis Jackson
01/01/21
1400 Blk N Elati St
Charges: None
Electric Stand-up Scooter/Fixed Object
2. Anthany Munguia
01/07/21
N Fox St & W 38th Ave
Charges: None
Auto/Rollover
3. Serafin Finn
01/16/21
1300 Blk S Federal Blvd
Hit and Run
Charges: Pending
Pedestrian/Auto
4. Monie Law
01/21/21
1600 Blk S Monaco St Pkwy
Charges: None
Auto/Fixed Object
5. Monica Charles
01/23/21
N Broadway & W Speer Blvd
Charges: Declined
Auto/Auto
6. Debra Williams
01/23/21
N Broadway & W Speer Blvd
Charges: Declined
Auto/Auto
7. Cesar Reyes-Castorena
02/03/21
EB I-70 & Quebec St
Charges: Careless w/Death
Auto/Auto
8. Maria Rosales
02/08/21
E Hampden Ave & S Akron St
Charges: Declined
Pedestrian/Auto
9. Refugio Sanchez-Garcia
02/12/21
W Evans Ave & S Zuni St
Charges: Vehicular Homicide
Auto/Auto
10. Bryan Serrano
02/15/21
NB I-25 & W 8th Ave
Charges: None
Auto/Rollover
11. Daniel Hallinan
02/16/21
3200 Blk W 44th Ave
Charges: Careless w/Death
Auto/Auto
12. Michael Ramos
03/05/21
Morrison Rd & W Kentucky Ave
Charges: Hit & Run w/Death
Auto/Pedestrian
13. Michelle Campbell
03/23/21
NB I-25 & NB I225
Charges: None
Auto/Auto
14. Tracy Rabb
04/01/21
1400 Blk N Race-Vine Alley
Charges: Declined
Pedestrian/Auto
15. Jessica Allen
04/03/21
Lawrence St & 18th St
Charges: Vehicular Homicide
Auto/Auto
16. Bradley Brubaker
04/10/21
W 32nd Ave & N Lowell Blvd
Charges: Vehicular Homicide
Auto/Auto
17. Alyssa Perdue
04/11/21
2000 Blk N Speer Blvd
Charges: None
Auto/Fixed Object
18. Loretta Cline
04/12/21
700 Blk N Corona-Downing Alley
Charges: None
Auto/Fixed Object
19. Mohammed Hammouma
04/07/21
Park Ave West & Wewatta St
Charges: None
Auto/Fixed Object
20. Tomas Fresquez-Castro
04/24/21
4500 Blk W 26th Ave
Charges: None
Auto/Fixed Object
21. Joey Bauer
05/07/21
WB I-70 & N Sheridan Blvd
Charges: None
Motorcycle/Fixed Object
22. Serena Ramos-Guzman
05/08/21
700 Blk S Lincoln St
Charges: None
Auto/Fixed Object
23. Keith Lake
05/17/21
N Central Park Blvd & E 35th Ave
Charges: Declined
Motorcycle/Auto
24. John Daggy
05/22/21
5000 Blk N Federal Blvd
Charges: None
Pedestrian/Auto
25. Sebastian Martinez
05/23/21
NB I-25 & 20th St
Charges: None
Motorcycle/Auto
26. Benjamin Desch
06/06/21
WB I-70 & N Brighton Blvd
Charges: None
Motorcycle/Auto
27. Zakaria Guisse
06/07/21
NB I-25 & 20th St
Charges: Vehicular Homicide
Auto/Pedestrian
28. Joyce Sterk
05/26/21
E Florida Ave & S Hudson St
Charges: Careless w/Death
Auto/Auto
29. Stanley Taylor
06/12/21
1700 Blk N Monaco St
Charges: None
Auto/Fixed Object
30. Wayne Carroll
06/12/21
1700 Blk N Monaco St
Charges: None
Auto/Fixed Object
31. Hidat Ghebrab
06/14/21
Park Ave West & Court Pl
Charges: Careless w/Death
Auto/Pedestrian
32. Roberto Zarate
06/18/21
5000 Blk E Evans Ave
Hit and Run
Charges: Pending
Auto/Pedestrian
33. Christopher Jordan
06/21/21
W Florida Ave & S Osage St
Charges: None
Motorcycle/Auto
34. Jeffrey Turner
06/24/21
7100 Blk E Evans Ave
Charges: Vehicular Homicide
Auto/Fixed Object
35. Gerardo Alva-Sanchez
06/29/21
N Quentin St & E 51st Ave
Charges: Careless w/Death
Auto/Motorcycle
36. Jeffrey Hutchcrat
07/05/21
WB I-70 & Central Park Blvd
Charges: None
Auto/Rollover
37. Robert Jimenez
06/29/21
10100 Blk MLK Blvd
Charges: None
Auto/Auto
38. Joshua Lawson*
07/22/21
W Evans Ave & S Acoma St
Charges: None
Bicycle/Fixed Object
39. Lynette Hoschouer
07/26/21
1000 Blk W 6th Ave
Charges: Vehicular Homicide
Auto/Auto
40. Maribel Garcia
07/29/21
2600 Blk S Sheridan Blvd
Charges: Vehicular Homicide
Auto/Auto
41. Kyle McClelland
07/29/21
2600 Blk S Sheridan Blvd
Charges: Vehicular Homicide
Auto/Auto
42. Phillip Williams
07/30/21
2300 Blk N Syracuse St
Charges: None
Auto/Fixed Object
43. Robert Blackman
08/08/21
2200 Blk E Buchtel Blvd
Charges: Careless w/Death
Auto/Motorcycle
44. Dylan Danley
08/19/21
W 17th Ave & N Irving St
Charges: None
Auto/Auto
45. James Garcia
08/24/21
100 Blk W Colfax Ave
Charges: None
Motorcycle/Fixed Object
46. Randy Collins
08/27/21
E 56th Ave & N Ireland St
Charges: Declined
Motorcycle/Auto
47. Johan Figueroa-Juarez
08/27/21
11700 Blk E MLK Blvd
Charges: None
Motorcycle/Auto
48. Flordelis Casanas
08/28/21
1800 Blk E Evans Ave
Hit and Run
Charges: Pending
Auto/Low Power Scooter
49. Johnnie Luque
08/30/21
1000 Blk S Raritan St
Charges: Careless w/Death
Auto/Pedestrian
50. Sean Love*
06/22/21
E 40th Ave & N Colorado Blvd
Charges: Declined
Electric Stand-up Scooter/Auto
51. Barbara Weller
09/02/21
E 6th Ave & N Downing St
Charges: Vehicular Homicide
Auto/Auto
52. Robert McCullough*
09/05/21
3900 Blk W 10th Ave
Charges: None
Bicycle/Fixed Object
53. Jose Ocampo-Soteno
09/07/21
Arkins Ct & 29th St
Charges: Vehicular Homicide
Auto/Pedestrian
54. Lucille Reed
09/08/21
1700 Blk E 46th Ave
Charges: Vehicular Homicide
Auto/Auto
55. David Merritt
09/14/21
Court Pl & W Colfax Ave
Charges: Declined
Bicycle/Auto
56. Patherchia Thao
09/18/21
900 Blk N Broadway
Hit and Run
Charges: Pending
Auto/Pedestrian
57. Christopher Kelly
09/27/21
N Broadway & E 3rd Ave
Hit and Run
Charges: Pending
Auto/Pedestrian
58. Rena Slutzker
09/27/21
7000 Blk E Cornell Ave
Charges: None
Auto/Fixed Object
59. Shamari Scott
09/15/21
800 Blk N Broadway
Hit and Run
Charges: Pending
Pedestrian/Auto
60. Byrce Chavez
10/04/21
4400 Blk N Colorado Blvd
Charges: None
Motorcycle/Fixed Object
61. Tiwan Alley
10/06/21
NB I-25 & W 6th Ave
Charges: Declined
Motorcycle/Auto
62. Camron Henderson
10/05/21
3000 Blk N Brighton Blvd
Charges: None
Motorcycle/Fixed Object
63. Matthew Davis
10/08/21
Welton St & W Colfax Ave
Charges: Declined
Pedestrian/Auto
64. Jorge Duque Arcila
10/15/21
SB I-25 & E Belleview Ave
Charges: None
Auto/Fixed Object
65. Robert Williams
10/07/21
E 21st Ave & N Franklin St
Charges: Careless w/Death
Auto/Auto
66. Robert Goolsby
10/02/21
1400 Blk S Broadway
Charges: None
Auto/Auto
67. Atilano Aviado
10/15/21
W 42nd Ave & N Zuni St
Charges: Careless w/Death
Auto/Auto
68. Sergio Loya
10/24/21
WB I-70 & N Pecos St
Hit and Run
Charges: Pending
Pedestrian/Auto
69. Unidentified Male
10/29/21
700 Blk W Bayaud Ave
Charges: Declined
Bicycle/Train
70. Donald Roberts
10/30/21
9000 Blk E Lowry Blvd
Charges: None
Auto/Fixed Object
71. Ruben Zamarron
11/03/21
4800 Blk N Pecos St
Charges: Declined
Auto/Auto
*Case not counted by CDOT as Traffic Fatality due to FARS reporting protocols.