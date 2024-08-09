 Denver Airport Lands Golfer Wyndham Clark for Welcome Message | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Fore! Pro Golfer Wyndham Clark Now Welcomes You to Denver

"Colorado takes center stage this month as the best players in the world visit the Mile High City."
August 9, 2024
Wyndham Clark welcomes you aboard.
Wyndham Clark welcomes you aboard. Flydenver.com

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $14,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$14,500
$4,100
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Finally! Mayor Mike Johnston is no longer welcoming travelers on the Denver International Airport train heading to the terminal with a reminder to enjoy "springtime in the Rockies," as he was in late July.

That out-of-date message has finally been booted in favor of one from Wyndham Clark, the Valour Christian High School grad who snagged the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023 for his first PGA Tour win; the following month, he won his first major tournament, the 2023 U.S. Open.

click to enlarge man in golf hat white shirt
Welcome to Denver
YouTube
Last Week, Clark represented the United States in the Olympics, where he placed fourteenth. Later this month, he'll play in the 2024 BMW Championship at Castle Pines. In the meantime, he recorded this message for the airport:

"Welcome to Denver. This is Wyndham Clark, proud Coloradan and professional golf champion. Colorado takes center stage this month as the best players in the world visit the Mile High City. I hope you enjoy your time with us, and I hope to see you at the championship."

If you're not traveling, you can hear him on the airport's X account.

Unlike the bossy announcements regarding train etiquette — now offered by Alan Roach and Kim Christiansen — the welcome message is part of "Train Call," a public art commission awarded to sound artist Jim Green before the airport even opened. The piece includes those musical chimes you hear bracketing Clark's welcome; initially, it included the welcome, too. But that became cumbersome when the airport wanted to update greetings; Green would have to do the recording, and each one took another $1,500 from DIA's art budget.

Ultimately, the airport bought the rights to record its own updates from Green. And so we now have Clark welcoming duffers to Denver.

Fore!
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Patricia Calhoun is editor-in-chief of Westword, the alt-weekly she co-founded in September 1977. She’s been inducted into the Colorado Press Association Hall of Fame, the Association of Alternative Newsmedia Hall of Fame and the Colorado Restaurant Association Hall of Fame. She’s also received dozens of local, state and national awards for writing, including first place for feature writing and first place for column writing with the Society of Professional Journalists. Patricia is a weekly commentator on Colorado Inside Out, PBS 12's public affairs roundtable, which has won two Emmys.
Contact: Patricia Calhoun
32 Roosters Killed After Cockfighting Raid, Contrary to Claims That Birds Were "Saved"

Animals

32 Roosters Killed After Cockfighting Raid, Contrary to Claims That Birds Were "Saved"

By Catie Cheshire
Denver Concert-Goers Should Now See All-Inclusive Pricing for Events

Venues

Denver Concert-Goers Should Now See All-Inclusive Pricing for Events

By Catie Cheshire
Boulder County Homes Survive Despite "Wall of Flames" in Stone Canyon

Environment

Boulder County Homes Survive Despite "Wall of Flames" in Stone Canyon

By Bennito L. Kelty
Aurora Evicting Venezuelan Migrants at Neglected Apartment, Owner Claims Gang Takeover

Aurora

Aurora Evicting Venezuelan Migrants at Neglected Apartment, Owner Claims Gang Takeover

By Bennito L. Kelty
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation