Fore! Pro Golfer Wyndham Clark Now Welcomes You to Denver

Finally! Mayor Mike Johnston is no longer welcoming travelers on the Denver International Airport train heading to the terminal with a reminder to enjoy "springtime in the Rockies," as he was in late July.
That out-of-date message has finally been booted in favor of one from Wyndham Clark, the Valour Christian High School grad who snagged the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023 for his first PGA Tour win; the following month, he won his first major tournament, the 2023 U.S. Open.
"Welcome to Denver. This is Wyndham Clark, proud Coloradan and professional golf champion. Colorado takes center stage this month as the best players in the world visit the Mile High City. I hope you enjoy your time with us, and I hope to see you at the championship."
If you're not traveling, you can hear him on the airport's X account.
Unlike the bossy announcements regarding train etiquette — now offered by Alan Roach and Kim Christiansen — the welcome message is part of "Train Call," a public art commission awarded to sound artist Jim Green before the airport even opened. The piece includes those musical chimes you hear bracketing Clark's welcome; initially, it included the welcome, too. But that became cumbersome when the airport wanted to update greetings; Green would have to do the recording, and each one took another $1,500 from DIA's art budget.
Ultimately, the airport bought the rights to record its own updates from Green. And so we now have Clark welcoming duffers to Denver.
Fore!