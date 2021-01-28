Even the Cherry Creek Apple Store Has a COVID-19 Outbreak

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Last week's Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment update on outbreaks of COVID-19 showed a significant drop in newly identified sites, suggesting that the worst might finally be over for retail establishments, health-care centers and other facilities. But no: The latest weekly CDPHE outbreak number is almost double that from just seven days earlier. Moreover, one of the new entries, the Apple Store at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center, demonstrates how difficult it is for even the most diligent operations to keep the novel coronavirus at bay indefinitely.

In a November post about COVID-19 safety at malls in Level Red zones, we singled out the Cherry Creek Apple Store as the gold standard for pandemic-era safety: masked staff, monitored access complete with temperatures taken at the door, appointment scheduling, extremely limited capacity and more. If an outlet that's instituted such procedures isn't immune from viral spread, then nowhere is entirely safe — and right now, the Apple Store officially has seven staff cases.

The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.

The just-issued January 27 state health department update lists 958 outbreaks under active investigation and 2,516 considered resolved, for a total of 3,474 since the start of the pandemic — 140 more than the 3,334 counted on January 20. The increase from January 13 to January 20 was only 72, the lowest rise since October 14; after that, weekly jumps of more than 100 became common.

The January 20 roster was led by 27 outbreaks at health-care facilities such as nursing homes and assisted-living centers. Over the past week, there were 34 more, including Lincoln Meadows Senior Living in Douglas County, which has suffered eight resident cases, seventeen staff cases and a staff death. The increase in outbreaks at K-12 schools is even more dramatic: On January 20, there were six new education entries; the January 27 roundup lists twenty, including an outbreak at Meeker High School with three staff cases and fourteen attendee cases.

National chains that already had outbreaks are represented again on the new list. Chart-topping Walmart is dealing with spread at a Pueblo branch, while grocery giant Kroger has added an outbreak at the University Hills King Soopers, at 2750 South Colorado Boulevard.

Other notable outbreaks include two units at Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center and a car-rental office at Denver International Airport, plus five sit-down restaurants and ten child-care centers.

Of the new outbreak entries,133 are deemed active. We've included the date when they were first identified and the number and type of people impacted below:

1. A Feathered Nest at Thornton (2304JA), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 1/5/2021, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases

2. American Power Systems, Materials Supplier, Douglas, 1/15/2021, 4 staff cases

3. Apex Sports, Motorcycle Dealership, El Paso County, 1/20/2021, 2 staff cases

4. Apple Store — Cherry Creek, Retailer, Denver County, 1/15/2021, 7 staff cases

5. Aqua Spas, Retailer, Larimer County, 1/18/2021, 7 staff cases

6. Bear Creek Elementary School: January 2021, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 1/15/2021, 2 staff cases

7. Big R Office, Office/Indoor Workspace, Pueblo County, 11/16/2021, 8 staff cases

8. Blair Labeling, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Denver County, 1/21/2021, 4 staff cases

9. Boulder Abortion Clinic, Healthcare, Outpatient, Boulder County, 1/27/2021, 5 staff cases

10. Bronnor Corporation, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Denver County, 1/27/2021, 3 staff cases

11. Brookdale Arvada (23046M), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/12/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases

12. Brookdale Longmont (2303JU), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 1/21/2021, 2 staff cases

13. Camping World of Longmont, Retailer, Camping Store, Weld County, 1/20/2021, 7 staff cases

14. Catamount Ranch Nordic Center, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Routt County, 1/23/2021, 3 staff cases

15. Center Head Start, Child Care Center, Saguache County, 1/15/2021, 2 staff cases

16. Christy Sports — Dillon, Retailer, Summit County, 1/14/2021, 9 staff cases

17. City of Ouray, Office/Indoor Workspace, Ouray County, 1/22/2021, 2 staff cases

18. City of Pueblo Fire Department, Station 1, Fire Station, Pueblo County, 11/20/2020, 21 staff cases

19. Clever Kids Learning Center, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 1/15/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

20. CO Lumber, Retailer, El Paso County, 12/26/2020, 3 staff cases

21. Colorado Department of Transportation — Mesa County, Office/Indoor Workspace, Mesa County, 1/8/20212, 11 staff cases

22. Colorado Northwestern Community College, College/University, Rio Blanco County, 1/25/2021, 5 staff cases, 27 attendee cases

23. Colorado School of Mines — Spruce Hall: January 2021, College/University, Jefferson County, 1/22/2021, 6 resident cases

24. Colorado Springs Utilities East Service Center, Utilities Building — Training Room, El Paso County, 1/21/2021, 2 staff cases

25. Cork N Bottle, Retailer, Montezuma County, 1/17/2021, 3 staff cases

26. Custom Made Meals: January 2021, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Adams County, 1/21/2021, 4 staff cases

27. Denver Internal Medicine, Healthcare, Outpatient, Denver County, 1/6/2021, 4 staff cases

28. Dunn Real Estate, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 1/22/2021, 2 staff cases

29. Eaglecrest High School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 1/22/2021, 3 staff cases, 15 attendee cases

30. Edna and John W Mosley P-8 School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 1/21/2021, 2 staff cases

31. Edward Jones, Office/Indoor Workspace, Rio Grande County, 1/22/2021, 4 staff cases

32. Emerald Fields, Retailer, Cannabis Dispensary, El Paso County, 1/17/2021, 10 staff cases

33. FedEx Express DEN, Distribution Center/Business, Denver County, 1/21/2021, 14 staff cases

34. Feedstore Church, Religious Facility, Rio Grande County, 1/22/2021, 2 staff cases

35. Flatirons Health and Rehab, Healthcare, Rehab Facility, Boulder County, 1/22/2021, 2 staff cases

36. Fort Collins High School: January 2021, School, K-12, Larimer County, 1/15/2021, 3 attendee cases

37. Garden Square at Spring Creek (230320), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 1/18/2021, 8 resident cases, 3 staff cases

38. Gardens on Quail Assisted Living (23U764): December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/30/2020, 6 resident cases, 3 staff cases

39. Glen Companies, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 1/22/2021, 3 staff cases

40. Golden West (230379), Healthcare, Combined Care, Boulder County, 1/19/2021, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case

41. Good Times Adventures, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Summit County, 1/17/2021, 5 staff cases

42. Governor's Ranch Elementary, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 1/19/2021, 2 staff cases, 2 attendee cases

43. Group Publishing, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 1/21/2021, 2 staff cases

44. Harvard Square Retirement Community (230428): January 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 1/15/2021, 2 staff cases

45. Heritage Elementary School: January 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/21/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

46. Highlands Ranch Bridge Program, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/20/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

47. Home Care at Popa's Assisted Living (23M206), Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/19/2021, 6 resident cases

48. Home Daycare #5, Child Care Center, Daycare, El Paso County, 1/14/2021, 2 attendee cases

49. Ideal Completion Services, Materials Supplier, Weld County, 1/19/2021, 4 staff cases

50. Jarrow Montessori School, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 1/21/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

51. Jeffco Public Schools North Transportation, School Administration, Jefferson County, 12/14/2020, 3 staff cases, 1 attendee case

52. Joint Services Center — South Metro Fire Rescue, Fire Rescue/Department, Douglas County, 12/1/2020, 7 staff cases

53. Kaiser CSS Pharmacy Call Center, Healthcare, Outpatient, Pharmacy Call Center, Arapahoe County, 1/7/2021, 4 staff cases

54. Kaiser CSS Pharmacy Infusion Center, Healthcare, Outpatient, Pharmacy Infusion Center, Arapahoe County, 1/6/2021, 2 staff cases

55. Kaiser Lone Tree Pharmacy Infusion Center, Healthcare, Outpatient, Douglas County, 1/6.2021, 3 staff cases

56. King Soopers #72, Grocery Store, Denver County, 1/21/2021, 3 staff cases

57. Kip's Grill and Cantina, Restaurant, Sit Down, Archuleta County, 1/24/2021, 2 staff cases

58. Lake Dillon Preschool, Child Care Center, Summit County, 1/22/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

59. Lamar Estates (020201): January 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Prowers County, 1/25/2021, 4 staff cases

60. Lamar Group Home (05G499), Healthcare, Group Home, Jefferson County, 1/21/2021, 5 staff cases, 2 attendee cases

61. Life Line Colorado — Federal Heights, Correctional, Adams County, 1/20/2021, 2 resident cases

62. Lincoln Meadows Senior Living (23D500): January 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 1/14/2021, 8 resident cases, 17 staff cases, 1 staff death

63. Little Blessings Church Campus, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 1/25/2021, 5 staff cases, 3 attendee cases

64. Lutheran Medical Center — Senior Behavioral Health, Healthcare, Psychiatric Hospital, Jefferson County, 1/14/2021, 5 resident cases

65. Madison House Assisted Living (231211), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Montezuma County, 1/6/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases

66. Medicine Shoppe #1404, Healthcare, Outpatient, Pharmacy, El Paso County, 1/25/2021, 4 staff cases

67. Meeker Elementary School: January 2021, School, K-12, Rio Blanco County, 1/13/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

68. Meeker High School: January 2021, School, K-12, Rio Blanco County, 1/18/2021, 3 staff cases, 14 attendee cases

69. Mental Health Center of Denver — Beeler House, Residential Mental Health Treatment Facility, Arapahoe County, 1/4/2021, 6 resident cases, 1 staff case

70. Mike Maroone Collision Center, Car Collision Center, El Paso County, 1/13/2021, 7 staff cases

71. My Home Care Assisted Living (23L581), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/5/2021, 7 resident cases, 2 staff cases

72. National Alamo Car Rental — Denver International Airport, Travel, Car Rental, Denver County, 12/30/2020, 4 staff cases

73. National Renewable Energy Laboratory Warehouse, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, 12/21/2020, 7 staff cases

74. Nocturne Jazz and Supper Club, Restaurant, Sit Down, Denver County, 1/15/2021, 5 staff cases

75. Northrop Grumman — Aurora, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapahoe County, 11/4/2020, 28 staff cases

76. Panhandler's Pizza, Restaurant, Sit Down, Larimer County, 1/22/2021, 4 staff cases

77. Parkview Care Center (020440): January 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 1/16/2021, 2 staff cases

78. Parr Elementary, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 1/22/2021, 2 staff cases, 1 attendee case

79. Pine Grove Elementary School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/21/2021, 3 attendee cases

80. Platte River Academy: January 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/21/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

81. Powder Tools, Retailer, Ski and Snowboard Equipment, Routt County, 1/19/2021, 2 staff cases

82. Powerback Rehabilitation Lakewood (02A935): January 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 1/25/2021, 6 resident cases, 3 staff cases

83. Precision Granite, Construction Company/Contractor, Archuleta County, 1/24/2021, 4 staff cases

84. Presbyterian St Luke's Advanced Laparoscopic and General Surgery Clinic, Healthcare, Outpatient, Denver County, 1/20/2021, 3 staff cases

85. Presbyterian St Luke's Bone Marrow Transplant Unit, Healthcare, Acute Care, Hospital, Denver County, 1/20/2021, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case

86. Primrose School of Longmont, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 1/18/2021, 2 staff cases, 2 attendee cases

87. Primrose School of Saddle Rock, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 1/21/2021, 3 staff cases, 4 attendee cases

88. Pueblo Regional Center — House B, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Pueblo County, 1/17/2021, 2 staff cases

89. Homeless Shelter, Homeless Shelter, Denver County, 1/21/2021, 3 resident cases

90. Ravencrest Bible School, College/University, Larimer County, 1/20/2021, 7 staff cases, 25 attendee cases

91. Rifle High School, School, K-12, Garfield County, 1/9/2021, 3 staff cases, 6 attendee cases

92. Rocky Road Remedies, Retailer, Cannabis Dispensary, El Paso County, 1/19/2021, 2 staff cases

93. Sally Beauty, Retailer, El Paso County, 1/20/2021, 2 staff cases

94. Sand Creek High School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 1/25/2021, 5 staff cases

95. Senior Resource Development Agency: January 2021, Senior Resource Center, Pueblo County, 1/7/2021, 2 staff cases

96. Serenity House Assisted Living Kingston (23R848), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/15/2021, 7 resident cases, 3 staff cases

97. Sherwin-Williams Paint Store — Fort Collins, Retailer, Larimer County, 1/21/2021, 2 staff cases

98. SkyView Academy: January 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/9/2021, 1 staff case, 6 attendee cases

99. Social Gathering — Breckenridge, Social Gathering, Summit County, 1/18/2021, 3 attendee cases

100. Southeast Colorado Hospital, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Baca County, 1/13/2021, 14 resident cases, 19 staff cases

101. Specialty Appliance, Retailer, Larimer County, 1/22/2021, 2 staff cases

102. St. Columba School, School, K-12, La Plata County, 1/21/2021, 3 staff cases, 7 attendee cases

103. Steamboat Springs High School: January 2021, School, K-12, Routt County, 1/22/2021, 2 attendee cases

104. Steamboat Springs Middle School: January 2021, School, K-12, Routt County, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases

105. Strawberry Fields North, Retailer, Cannabis Retail, Pueblo County, 1/10/2021, 3 staff cases

106. Strawberry Park Elementary, School, K-12, Routt County, 1/22/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases

107. Summit Ministries Inc. Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 1/15/2021, 6 staff cases

108. Sunrise Assisted Living at University Park (23R508): January 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/22/2021, 2 staff cases

109. Teller County Sheriff's Office, Law Enforcement, Administration, Teller County, 1/26/2021, 3 staff cases

110. Texas Roadhouse, Restaurant, Sit Down, 1/26/2021, 8 staff cases

111. The Academy Boulder — University Hill (2303OR): January 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Boulder County, 1/19/2021, 2 staff cases

112. The Classical Academy North Secondary School: January 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 1/20/20212, 4 staff cases, 4 attendee cases

113. The Courtyards at Mountain View (23X801), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 1/27/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases

114. The Retreat at Church Ranch (2304LF), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/22/2021, 1 resident case, 8 staff cases

115. The Rock Inn, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Larimer County, 1/25/2021, 2 staff cases

116. The Well House Arvada LLC (23Z778), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/22/2021, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case

117. The Wild Rose Food & Spirits, Restaurant, Sit Down, Larimer County, 1/13/20221, 4 staff cases

118. Torian Sports, Retailer, Ski Rental Service, Routt County, 1/21/2021, 6 staff cases

119. Tower Electric — Victor Construction Site, Construction Site, Denver County, 5 staff cases

120. Trader Joe's — North Colorado Blvd, Grocery Store, 1/25/2021, 3 staff cases

121. TRC Construction Pipeline Crew, Construction Company/Contractor, Weld County, 1/15/2021, 3 staff cases

122. University of Northern Colorado Football Team, College/University, Weld County, 1/25/2021, 7 attendee cases

123. UPS — Denver Gateway, Distribution Center/Business, Package Distribution, Denver County, 1/6/2021, 2 staff cases

124. UPS — Commerce City, Distribution Center/Business, Adams County, 1/25/2021, 7 staff cases

125. Vacasa Vacation Rentals — Kutuk and Antlers, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Routt County, 1/22/2021, 2 resident cases, 5 staff cases

126. Victory Garden Day Care and Preschool, Child Care Center, Mesa County, 1/12/2021, 3 staff cases, 3 attendee cases

127. Vitamin Cottage Steamboat Springs, Grocery Store, Routt County, 1/21/2021, 3 staff cases

128. Walmart #3382, Retailer, Pueblo County, 11/29/2020, 14 staff cases

129. WAXIE Sanitary Supply, Retailer, Janitorial Equipment Supplier, El Paso County, 1/22/2021, 2 staff cases

130. Western Die Contractor Inc., Construction Company/Contractor, Denver County, 1/21/2021, 3 staff cases

131. Westlake Care Community (020427): January 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 1/18/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

132. Westwoods Kinder Care, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 1/13/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

133. Wyndham/Innovative Construction, Construction Company/Contractor, Archuleta County, 1/24/2021, 2 staff cases