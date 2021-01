New Leader for Colorado Chains With Most COVID-19 Outbreaks

Inside the Walmart at 14000 East Exposition in Aurora, which was declared an outbreak in April 2020 after being linked to three COVID-19 deaths

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Colorado has a new leader in the contest for the state's most ignominious honor: the national chain with the most outbreaks of COVID-19. Kroger, the grocery giant whose affiliates here operate under the King Soopers and City Market nameplates, has been surpassed by Walmart, with a stunning eleven new Colorado outbreaks in a little over a month.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open, while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.

Westword first listed the major chains with the most outbreaks on November 10. In a December 8 update, Kroger markets led the roster with 25 outbreaks under active investigation or considered resolved. By the time the CDPHE released its January 13 report, that total had climbed to thirty, including a third outbreak in the bakery at 60 Yuma Street in Denver, which has now tallied close to fifty positive cases and one employee.

On December 8, Walmart was in the second slot, with 21 outbreaks. As of January 13, it's registered 32, putting it at the top of the list.

To make the top ten, a chain must have had at least four outbreaks. That eliminates Sam's Club, Walgreens and American Furniture Warehouse, which have each registered three. Also off the hook is In-N-Out Burger, but only because it has just two outlets in Colorado. As of January 13, the Aurora eatery had suffered 74 infections; the Colorado Springs locale is up to 94.

Many other stores have suffered equally major outbreaks. A Costo in Douglas County has 51 COVID-19 cases; an Adams County Home Depot racked up 91 positive staffers.

Here's our updated list of the ten national chains with the most outbreaks in Colorado; it includes outbreak dates, county locations, current case totals, status (active or resolved), and changes since early December.

10 (tie). Lowe's

4 outbreaks, first appearance on list

Lowe's #0318, Active, Retailer, Pueblo County, 12/22/2020, 20 staff cases

Lowe's, Resolved 6/9/2020, Retailer, Summit County, 5/16.2020, 3 staff cases

Lowe's #2568, Resolved 12/19/2020, Retailer, Larimer County, 11/16/2020, 6 staff cases

Lowe's #3206, Resolved 12/23/2020, Retailer, Summit County, 11/19/2020, 4 staff cases

10 (tie). Taco Bell

4 outbreaks, unchanged since December 8

Taco Bell, Resolved 8/28/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Pueblo County, 8/4/2020, 6 staff cases

Taco Bell, Resolved 11/17/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Boulder County, 10/13/2020, 3 staff cases

Taco Bell #36116, Resolved 12/16/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Larimer County, 11/30/2020, 5 staff cases

Taco Bell Elizabeth St., Resolved, 8/26/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Pueblo County, 8/4/2020, 4 staff cases

9 (tie). Starbucks

5 outbreaks, first appearance on list

Starbucks (Breckenridge), Active, Restaurant, Fast Food, Summit County, 1/7/2021, 3 staff cases

Starbucks Frisco, Active, Restaurant, Fast Food, Summit County, 12/20/2020, 3 staff cases

Starbucks, Resolved 8/16/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, 7/23/2020, 4 staff cases

Starbucks, Resolved 10/27/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Boulder, 10/6/2020, 2 staff cases

Starbucks, Resolved 12/8/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Eagle County, 11/7/2020, 2 staff cases

9 (tie). Wendy's

5 outbreaks, unchanged since December 8

Wendy's, Active, Restaurant, Fast Food, Denver County, 11/18/2020, 7 staff cases

Wendy's, Resolved 9/6/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Logan County, 8/12/2020, 3 staff cases

Wendy's, Resolved 10/29/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Larimer County, 10/12/2020, 3 staff cases

Wendy's 11595: July 2020, Resolved 8/11/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Douglas County, 7/28/2020, 2 staff cases

Wendy's 11595: October 2020, Resolved 12/2/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Douglas County, 10/29/2020, 2 staff cases

9 (tie). Hobby Lobby

5 outbreaks, first appearance on list

Hobby Lobby Stores Pueblo, Active, Retailer, Pueblo County, 12/3/2020, 7 staff cases

Hobby Lobby Colorado Springs, Active, Retailer, El Paso County, 12/2/2020, 2 staff cases

Hobby Lobby, Resolved 12/10/2020, Retailer, Larimer County, 12/9/2020, 4 staff cases

Hobby Lobby Johnstown: December 2020, Resolved 1/2/2021, Retailer, Larimer County, 12/10/2020, 4 staff cases

Hobby Lobby Johnstown: July 2020, Resolved 7/29/2020, Retailer, Larimer County, 7/21/2020, 2 staff cases

9 (tie). Trader Joe's

5 outbreaks, first appearance on list

Trader Joe's #304, Active, Grocery Store, Larimer County, 12/2/2020, 7 staff cases

Trader Joe's #305: November 2020, Active, Grocery Store, El Paso County, 11/6/2020, 18 staff cases

Trader Joe's #302, Resolved 12/21/2020, Grocery Store, Denver County, 11/20/2020, 4 staff cases

Trader Joe's #306, Resolved 1/5/2021, Grocery Store, Jefferson, 11/10/2020, 3 staff cases

Trader Joe's (Colorado Springs) (October 2020) Resolved 11/8/2020, Grocery Store, El Paso County, 10/6/2020, 5 staff cases

8. Whole Foods

7 outbreaks, up 1 from December 8

Whole Foods Tamarac: October 2020, Active, Grocery Store, Denver, 10/21/2020, 15 staff cases

Whole Foods Market Pearl Street, Active, Grocery Store, Boulder County, 11/23/2020, 26 staff cases

Whole Foods Market Cherry Creek, Active, Grocery Store, Denver County, 11/2/2020, 19 staff cases

Whole Foods Tamarac: September 2020, Resolved 9/18/2020, Grocery Store, Denver County, 9/1/2020, 5 staff cases

Whole Foods Market Belmar, Resolved 12/29/2020, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 10/26/2020, 19 staff cases

Whole Foods Market: Washington Park, Resolved 1/8/2021, Grocery Store, Denver County, 11/13/2020, 5 staff cases

Whole Foods Southglenn, Resolved 12/31/2020, Grocery Store, Arapahoe County, 11/18/2020, 14 staff cases

7. Costco

9 outbreaks, up 3 from December 8

Costco #1178, Active, Retailer, Larimer County, 11/19/2020, 20 staff cases

Costco #443, Active, Grocery Store, Denver County, 12/11/2020, 8 staff cases

Costco #650, Active, Retailer, Denver County, 12/16/2020, 2 staff cases

Costco Wholesale #1014, Active, Grocery Store, El Paso County, 11/21/2020, 37 staff cases

Costco Wholesale #1022, Active, Grocery Store, Douglas County, 10/26/2020, 51 staff cases

Costco Wholesale #1030, Active, Grocery Store, El Paso County, 11/12/2020, 30 staff cases

Costco Wholesale #440, Active, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 10/2/2020, 35 staff cases

Costco Wholesale #676, Active, Retailer, Jefferson County, 10/29/2020, 27 staff cases

Costco Wholesale #439, Resolved 6/16/2020, Grocery Store, Arapahoe County, 5/7/2020, 11 staff cases

6. Chick-fil-A

10 outbreaks, unchanged since December 8

Chick-fil-A Belleview Shores, Active, Restaurant, Fast Food, Jefferson County, 11/12/2020, 7 staff cases

Chick-fil-A #01911, Resolved 8/25/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Adams County, 7/9./2020, 15 staff cases

Chick-fil-A #1110, Resolved 7/14/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Jefferson County, 6/17/2020, 4 staff cases

Chick-fil-A #2721, Resolved 8/4/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Jefferson County, 7/8/2020, 2 staff cases

Chick-fil-A Park Meadows on County Line Rd., Resolved 12/2/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Douglas County, 11/18/2020, 7 staff cases

Chick-fil-A 01304: June 2020, Resolved 8/25/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Arapahoe County, 6/2/2020, 9 staff cases

Chick-fil-A 01304: September 2020, Resolved 9/30/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Arapahoe County, 8/28/2020, 5 staff cases

Chick-fil-A 104th & Federal, Resolved 6/29/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Adams County, 5/12/2020, 5 staff cases

Chick-fil-A Flatiron, Resolved 12/1/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Broomfield County, 10/27/2020, 13 staff cases

Chick-fil-A Fort Collins, Resolved 6/23/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Larimer County, 5/15/2020, 14 staff cases

5. McDonald's

11 outbreaks, up 2 since December 8

McDonald's, Active, Restaurant, Fast Food, Larimer County, 12/23/2020, 6 staff cases

McDonald's, Resolved 7/27/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, El Paso County, 5/18/2020, 8 staff cases

McDonald's, Resolved 8/19/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Denver County, 8/4/2020, 5 staff cases

McDonald's, Resolved 12/1/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Adams County, 10/21/2020, 6 staff cases

McDonald's, Resolved 1/10/2021, Restaurant, Fast Food, El Paso County, 11/13/2020, 5 staff cases

McDonald's #17465, Resolved 8/23/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Kit Carson County, 7/26/2020, 2 staff cases

McDonald's (5765 Constitution Ave), Resolved 10/6/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, El Paso County, 9/4/2020, 9 staff cases

McDonald's Vail, Resolved 12/15/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Eagle County, 11/17/2020, 2 staff cases

McDonald's Silverthorne, Resolved 1/7/2021, Restaurant, Fast Food, Summit County, 12/4/2020, 5 staff cases

McDonald's, Resolved 7/30/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Prowers County, 6/30/2020, 7 staff cases

McDonald's, Resolved 11/17/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Denver County, 10/27/2020, 4 staff cases

4. Target

12 outbreaks, up 1 since December 8

Target Greeley, Active, Retailer, Weld County, 11/30/2020, 14 staff cases

Target Distribution Center: October 2020, Active, Distribution Center/Business, Pueblo County, 57 staff cases

Target SE Aurora, Active, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 10/28/2020, 31 staff cases

Target Arvada South, Active, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/17/2020, 20 staff cases

Target Colorado Springs NE, Active, Retailer, El Paso County, 11/28/2020, 12 staff cases

Target Edgewater, Active, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/3/2020, 15 staff cases

Target Glendale, Active, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 11/3/2020, 24 staff cases

Target- Northfield Blvd, Active, Grocery Store, Denver County, 11/11/2020, 9 staff cases

Target Thornton, Active, Retailer, Adams County, 11/17/2020, 43 staff cases

Target, Resolved 10/8/2020, Retailer, Summit County, 9/15/2020, 3 staff cases

Target #2717, Resolved 1/7/2021, Retailer, Jefferson County, 12/14/2020, 3 staff cases

Target Distribution Warehouse: July 2020, Resolved 9/17/2020, Distribution Center/Business, Pueblo County, 7/16/2020, 10 staff cases

3. The Home Depot

20 outbreaks, up 6 since December 8

The Home Depot #1501, Active, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 10/20/2020, 34 staff cases

The Home Depot #1503, Active, Retailer, Adams County, 8/10/2020, 91 staff cases

The Home Depot #1509, Active, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 5/14/2020, 46 staff cases

The Home Depot #1512: December 2020, Active, Retailer, Larimer County, 11/25/2020, 9 staff cases

The Home Depot #1529, Active, Retailer, Larimer County, 10/31/2020, 15 staff cases

The Home Depot #1544: November 2020, Active, Retailer, Larimer County, 11/10/2020, 9 staff cases

The Home Depot #1502, Resolved 12/29/2020, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/16/2020, 6 staff cases

The Home Depot #1511, Resolved 1/5/2021, Retailer, Pueblo County, 11/30/2020, 21 staff cases

The Home Depot #1512: September 2020, Resolved 9/25/2020, Retailer, Larimer County, 9/8/2020, 2 staff cases

The Home Depot #1514, Resolved 12/29/2020, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/9/2020, 6 staff cases

The Home Depot #1517, Resolved 1/5/2021, Retailer, Jefferson County, 12/7/2020, 4 staff cases

The Home Depot #1520, Resolved 1/13/2021, Retailer, Denver County, 10/22/2020, 14 staff cases

The Home Depot #1522, Resolved 12/25/2020, Retailer, Jefferson County, 10/27/2020, 6 staff cases

The Home Depot #1525, Resolved 8/31/2020, Retailer, Eagle County, 8/19/2020, 4 staff cases

The Home Depot #1526, Resolved 7/7/2020, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 5/19/2020, 8 staff cases

The Home Depot #1534, Resolved 12/31/2020, Retailer, La Plata County, 11/16/2020, 10 staff cases

The Home Depot #1535 Resolved 12/21/2020 Retailer Jefferson 11/4/2020 3 3 0

The Home Depot #1544: August 2020, Resolved 9/11/2020, Larimer County, 8/24/2020, 2 staff cases

The Home Depot #1549, Resolved 12/21/2020, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 7 staff cases

The Home Depot #1550, Resolved 12/21/2020, Retailer, Jefferson County, 10/26/2020, 8 staff cases

2. King Soopers/City Market

30 outbreaks, up 5 since December 8

King Soopers #113, Active, Grocery Store, El Paso County, 11/5/2020, 17 staff cases

King Soopers #114, Active, Grocery Store, Adams County, 6/20/2020, 71 staff cases

King Soopers #117, Active, Grocery Store, Weld County, 12/4/2020, 30 staff cases

King Soopers #12, Active, Grocery Store, Pueblo County, 11/30/2020, 9 staff cases

King Soopers #127: November 2020, Active, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 11/9/2020, 2 staff cases

King Soopers #36, Active, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 10/28/2020, 6 staff cases

King Soopers #41, Active, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 11/23/2020, 12 staff cases

King Soopers #7, Active, Grocery Store, Denver County, 11/20/2020, 18 staff cases

King Soopers #92, Active, Grocery Store, Adams County, 11/9/2020, 17 staff cases

King Soopers #1, Active, Grocery Store, Denver County, 10/6/2020, 4 staff cases

King Soopers Bakery: November 2020, Active, Bakery, Denver County, 11/17/2020, 18 staff cases

City Market #408, Active, Grocery Store, Montezuma County, 1/4/2020, 2 staff cases

City Market Store #441, Active, Grocery Store, Garfield County, 11/22/2020, 12 staff cases

City Market Canon City, Active, Grocery Store, Fremont County, 11/7/2020, 11 staff cases

City Market Woodland Park, Active, Grocery Store, Teller County, 11/16/2020, 5 staff cases

King Soopers #127: June 2020, Resolved 7/14/2020, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 6/15/2020, 3 staff cases

King Soopers #19, Resolved 6/18/2020, Grocery Store, Denver County, 5/28/2020, 3 staff cases

King Soopers #25, Resolved 6/9/2020, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 5/18/2020, 4 staff cases

King Soopers #29, Resolved 6/25/2020, Grocery Store, Denver County, 5/12/2020, 13 staff cases, 2 staff deaths

King Soopers #40, Resolved 11/5/2020, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 10/28/2020, 2 staff cases

King Soopers #47, Resolved 1/10/2021, Grocery Store, Douglas County, 11/13/2020, 11 staff cases

King Soopers #78, Resolved 6/9/2020, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 5/18/2020, 4 staff cases

King Soopers #90, Resolved 10/15/2020, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 10/2/2020, 2 staff cases

King Soopers Bakery: April 2020, Resolved 5/27/2020, Bakery, Denver County, 34 staff cases, 1 staff death

King Soopers Bakery: October 2020, Resolved 11/13/2020, Baker, Denver County, 10/14/2020, 2 staff cases

City Market Carbondale, Resolved 1/11/2021, Grocery Store, Garfield County, 11/27/2020, 6 staff cases

City Market North Durango, Resolved 1/2/2021, Grocery Store, La Plata County, 11/25/2020, 5 staff cases

City Market Store #433 El Jebel, Resolved 7/14/2020, Grocery Store, Eagle County, 6/8/2020, 12 staff cases

City Market Store #434 Eagle, Resolved 7/14/2020, Grocery Store, Eagle County, 6/8/2020, 4 staff cases

City Market Breckenridge, Resolved 6/9/2020, Grocery Store, Summit County, 4/28/2020, 19 staff cases

1. Walmart

32 outbreaks, up 11 since December 8

Walmart #1434, Active, Retailer, El Paso County, 11/23/2020, 6 staff cases, 1 staff death

Walmart #1896, Active, Retailer, El Paso County, 12/2/2020, 3 staff cases

Walmart #1001, Active, Retailer, Pueblo County, 11/25/2020, 35 staff cases

Walmart #1008, Active, Retailer, Larimer County, 12/1/2020, 13 staff cases

Walmart #1200, Active, Retailer, El Paso County, 9/30/2020, 27 staff cases

Walmart #1273, Active, Retailer, El Paso County, 12/2/2020, 15 staff cases

Walmart #1808, Active, Retailer, Routt County, 12/1/2020, 9 staff cases

Walmart #2672, Active, Retailer, Prowers County, 11/19/2020, 12 staff cases

Walmart #2729, Active, Retailer, Larimer County, 12/3/2020, 11 staff cases

Walmart #3533, Active, Retailer, Denver County, 11/20/2020, 9 staff cases

Walmart #3740, Active, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 12/1/2020, 10 staff cases

Walmart #3805, Active, Retailer, Teller County, 12/1/2020, 19 staff cases

Walmart #4335, Active, Retailer, El Paso County, 12/2/2020, 6 staff cases

Walmart #4599, Active, Retailer, Larimer County, 11/2/2020, 25 staff cases

Walmart #5676, Active, Grocery Store, Denver County, 12/1/2020, 11 staff cases

Walmart #842, Active, Retailer, Pueblo County, 12/8/2020, 15 staff cases

Walmart #869, Active, Retailer, Alamosa County, 11/5/2020, 9 staff cases

Walmart #921, Active, Retailer, Chaffee County, 1/11/2021, 3 staff cases

Walmart #966, Active, Retailer, Montezuma, 11/30/2020, 3 staff cases

Walmart Distribution Center: November 2020, Active, Distribution Center/Business, 10/13/2020, 96 staff cases

Walmart #1199, Resolved 8/18/2020, Retailer, Eagle County, 6/24/2020, 11 staff cases

Walmart #1199, Resolved 11/29/2020, Retailer, Eagle County, 11/3/2020, 3 staff cases

Walmart #1492, Resolved 6/9/2020, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 4/22/2020, 18 staff cases, 2 staff deaths

Walmart #2270, Resolved 1/7/2021, Retailer, La Plata County, 12/17/2020, 6 staff cases

Walmart #2729, Resolved 8/31/2020, Retailer, Larimer County, 8/3/2020, 4 staff cases

Walmart #3018, Resolved 1/12/2021,Retailer, El Paso County, 11/12/2020, 13 staff cases

Walmart #3177, Resolved 9/15/2020, Retailer, Larimer County, 7/21/2020, 5 staff cases

Walmart #3177: November 2020, Resolved 1/3/2021, Retailer, Larimer County, 12/10/2020, 5 staff cases

Walmart #3227 Resolved 1/12/2021 Retailer El Paso 11/12/2020 6 6 0

Walmart #3582: May 2020, Resolved 11/23/2020, Retailer, El Paso County, 5/18/2020, 24 staff cases

Walmart #3582: November 2020, Resolved 1/12/2021, Retailer, El Paso County, 11/12/2020, 14 staff cases

Walmart Distribution Center: May 2020, Resolved 6/19/2020, Distribution Center/Business, Larimer County, 5/15/2020, 33 staff cases

Walmart Pharmacy, Resolved 10/12/2020, Healthcare, Outpatient Pharmacy, Delta County, 9/18/2020, 2 staff cases