Six Shootings This Weekend in Denver and Aurora: Eleven Victims, Two Deaths

Metro Denver's latest summer of violence continued this past weekend. From Friday, August 26, to Sunday, August 28, six shootings took place in Denver and Aurora, resulting in eleven victims and two deaths. Two of the shootings took place within hours of each other in the same Denver neighborhood, leading to four injuries and one fatality.
The first weekend shooting report from the Denver Police Department on its Twitter account came at12:06 a.m. on Saturday, August 27. The location was the area of West 10th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, in the Villa Park neighborhood. An update within the hour revealed that two adult male victims had transported themselves to an area hospital, where one had died.
The next shooting was announced in a tweet at 10:40 p.m. August 27{ An adult female had been hospitalized with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries after being shot on the 4200 block of Quivas Street, in the Sunnyside neighborhood.
More violence visited Sunnyside shortly thereafter, as confirmed by a 1:21 a.m. August 28 tweet about an incident in the 2700 block of West 42nd Avenue. Four people — a man, a woman and two girls — had been shot at a party in a reported barrage of around thirty shots. The man died, while the three females have responded to treatment thus far, according to a later report.
Finally, a DPD bulletin distributed at 1:47 a.m. on August 28 noted a shooting on the 3700 block of North Globeville Road, in the Globeville neighborhood, that wounded two people. One adult female victim was taken to an area hospital, while a male was able to transport himself to medical care; both are expected to recover.
The first of two shootings that earned Twitter alerts from the Aurora Police Department occurred at the Peoria Car Wash, 760 Peoria Street in the Hoffman Heights area, around 4 p.m. on Friday, August 26. The seventeen-year-old male victim was able to walk into the emergency room of a local hospital.
At a nearby King Soopers at 655 Peoria Street, a man was shot just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 28. The APD reported that he walked into an ER, and describes a suspect in the case as a five-foot, eight-inch Black male wearing a black sweater and tan pants.
No one has been arrested in connection with any of the weekend shootings. Those with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).