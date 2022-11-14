Denver-Aurora Weekend Violence: Eight Shootings, Two Dead

Summertime levels of weekend violence continue to afflict the metro area. From November 11 through November 13, eight shootings took place in Denver and Aurora, resulting in two deaths and a slew of additional injuries.
The weekend action started early in Aurora.
An Aurora Police Department news release shared via Twitter on Friday, November 11, detailed a shooting at 2:58 p.m. that day on the 900 block of South Zuni Street; a twelve-year-old boy had been killed and a fourteen-year-old male had also been seriously hurt. After interviewing witnesses at the scene, investigators determined that the shots had been fired from inside an Acura sedan as the juveniles were walking up the street. A driver was quickly detained, and the next day, he was identified as Rolando Felipe, eighteen. He's being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
On Saturday, November 12, the APD shared an alert about a shooting on the 900 block of South Crystal Way. Officers responding to 911 calls found a 41-year-old male lying in a parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Denver Police Department used Twitter to report a shooting near Colfax Avenue and Broadway at 1:37 p.m. on Friday, November 11. Initially, the DPD said that an adult female victim had been transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition. A follow-up tweet just over an hour later noted that investigators believed two suspects had fired shots at each other — injuring the woman, a bystander — before fleeing the area on foot. The next day, a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers item featured the images of two suspects seen at the top of this post. The first is described as a Black male wearing white pants, a white-and-blue hoodie and shoes, and a baseball cap; the second was characterized as a light-skinned Black or Hispanic male clad in a red T-shirt, black pants and coat, and white shoes.
At 10 p.m. that evening, DPD officers were on the scene of a shooting in the area of I-25 and Speer Boulevard, where the entrance to the highway was soon closed. The victim: an adult male who was said to be in stable condition the next morning.
Word of the next shooting was tweeted at 9:56 a.m. on Saturday, November 12. One person was transported to a hospital from the 19800 block of East 47th Avenue, in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. No details were provided about the extent of the victim's wounds.
Just seven minutes later, at 10:03 a.m., the DPD revealed a shooting on the 7100 block of Leetsdale Drive, in the Washington-Virginia Vale neighborhood. Again, no specifics were provided about the hospitalized victim.
A tweet about a shooting on the 10000 block of East Girard Avenue, in the Hampden neighborhood, bears a time stamp of 10:24 p.m. Saturday. The following morning, the DPD stated that the victim was an adult female who sustained injuries not considered life-threatening, and added that a juvenile male had been arrested for the incident.
Around two hours later, at 12:38 a.m. on Sunday, November 13, Denver Police confirmed an investigation into a stabbing on the 1000 block of Federal Boulevard, in the Sun Valley neighborhood. An adult male was hospitalized, and a second person was taken into custody.
Finally, at 10 p.m. on Sunday, DPD reported a shooting on the 2800 block of Jackson Street, in the Skyland neighborhood. The victim is expected to survive.
Those with information about any of these crimes can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).