Denver, Boulder Jobs That Pay Among the Best in the U.S.

A just-released study from U.S. News & World Report ranks its choices for the best 100 jobs in the United States for 2021. But the analysis also looks at the cities that offer the highest salaries for those gigs — and according to the magazine, Denver scores near the top for five of them and Boulder for seven, with two other cities, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, earning honorable mentions.

Among the professions cited on the high end of the pay scale for these cities are IT manager and psychiatrist, as well as actors, skin-care specialists and nail technicians — twice. The jobs highlighted by U.S. News are heavily weighted toward the health-care field — no surprise, given the ongoing pandemic.

Among Denver's best-paying job is social and community service manager, with an average mean salary of just over $90,000. Boulder's entries start with marketing managers, whose going rate is in excess of $183,000. According to the magazine, nail technicians make an average of $44,000 in Boulder, but $54,000-plus in Fort Collins. And while Colorado Springs psychiatrists don't quite average $300,000, they come close.

Here are all the U.S. News & World Report entries for Denver, Boulder, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, as well as links to more information.

Denver is among the top 5 highest-paying cities in the U.S. for these 5 jobs:

Social and Community Service Manager: $90,420

Geographer: $85,860

Actor: $64,980

Esthetician and Skincare Specialist: $68,590

Wind Turbine Technician: $73,830

Boulder is among the top 5 highest-paying cities in the U.S. for these 7 jobs:

Marketing Manager: $183,460

IT Manager: $181,910

HR Specialist: $91,940

Technical Writer: $100,500

Physical Therapist Aide: $41,450

Hairdresser: $52,120

Nail Technician: $44,510

Colorado Springs is among the top 5 highest-paying cities in the U.S. for these 2 jobs:

Rehabilitation Counselor: $62,930

Psychiatrist: $278,520

Fort Collins is among the top 5 highest paying cities in the U.S. for this job:

Nail Technician: $54,850

Cities earned special attention if they rated in the top five municipalities offering the best salaries for the most jobs on the roster; no Colorado community made the cut. Here are the top twenty:

1. San Francisco, California — 88 jobs

2. San Jose, California — 75 jobs

3. New York, New York — 43 jobs

4. Bridgeport, Connecticut — 31 jobs (tie)

4. Seattle, Washington — 31 jobs (tie)

6. Vallejo, California — 29 jobs

7. Salinas, California — 28 jobs

8. Washington, District of Columbia — 24 jobs

9. Los Angeles, California — 20 jobs (tie)

9. Trenton, New Jersey — 20 jobs (tie)

11. Sacramento, California — 18 jobs

12. Anchorage, Alaska — 15 jobs

13. Urban Honolulu, Hawaii — 13 jobs

14. Oxnard, California — 12 jobs (tie)

14. Santa Maria, California — 12 jobs (tie)

14. Santa Rosa, California — 12 jobs (tie)

17. Chicago, Illinois — 11 jobs

18. Boston, Massachusetts — 10 jobs (tie)

18. Fairbanks, Alaska — 10 jobs (tie)

20. Kahului, Hawaii — 9 jobs (tie)

20. Napa, California — 9 jobs (tie)

20. Santa Cruz, California — 9 jobs (tie)