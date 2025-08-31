Reader: It's Not About Where They Put the Broncos Stadium but Who Will Pay for It

But former Mayor Wellington Webb believes the Broncos should stay put. "This will be a public relations disaster if ownership seriously considers moving the Denver Broncos outside the city," he said in a commentary Westword published last weekend "All the good faith the team has built in the last few years, from hiring head Coach Sean Payton to drafting quarterback Bo Nix and signing competitive free agents, could disappear with this one major decision."
While he was in office, Webb helped oversee the construction of Coors Field, the Pepsi Center (now Ball Arena) and the new Mile High Stadium. "It was my belief then and now that these three professional sports venues must be located downtown," he continued. "The venues are centrally located, which is convenient for fans and keeps downtown vibrant."
In their comments about Mayor Webb's column on the Westword Facebook page, most readers agreed the team should stay in Denver...and that the taxpayers should not pay for any new stadium. Says Suzanne:
I strongly agree with former Mayer Wellington Webb that the Broncos keep their stadium downtown. The location is steeped in history and tradition, and is much more important than having some sort of entertainment mecca. Downtown is centrally located: hotels, restaurants, easy rail access to DIA. And yes, the name Mile High Stadium should be restored.Adds Robert:
It’s not about where they put it, it’s about who will pay for it…Comments Larry:
I am still outraged that the team thinks a stadium that taxpayers spent half a billion to build needs replacing after less than 25 years!!!Responds Randy:
Hey, figure it out. These wealthy owners don’t care about you or football. It is money.Suggests Steven:
It's okay for the stadium to stay in Denver if there are no subsidies for anything: no land, no infrastructure improvements or tax incentives. Nothing. Let Walmart pay for the stadium completely.Notes Mike:
Being a Browns fan for 54 years, what is going on in Cleveland is the playbook for the NFL owners' build-me-a-stadium corporate welfare. Look at Chicago, too. All wanting new stadiums, they (owners) will make millions of dollars while the locals pay and maintain them. NFL owners have the money. Let them build and maintain their stadiums. Haslam went as far to grease all the politicians in Columbus to provide the 6$00 million in public funds that could be put to better use in the community. Don't be surprised if the Broncos stadium is built in the flight path to DIAReplies James:
Finding other things to do on Sundays.
You could build the stadium on the Moon and Broncos Country wouldn't care. The Fandom is real.Suggests Randy:
A move to the suburbs of Denver is probably the best idea since they will have the room to build the stadium the way they want it. The "Denver" Broncos doesn't have the meaning it once did back in the day, and now it's been rebranded as Broncos Country to get more fans onboard and more money rolling in. The name is still going to be the Denver Broncos no matter of where the stadium is located in the metro area.Offers Brian:
Put a new stadium out by the airport. Along with the new Bandimere and a new NWSS Complex. Make it into one of the mega complexes that other places are doing. And even move Elitch's out there. One big awesome entertainment area.Notes James:
Y’all gonna mess around and wonder why you’re watching the “Arkansas Broncos.”Concludes James:
Who are the Broncos?Do you think the Denver Broncos need a new stadium? Where should it go? Who should pay for it? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].