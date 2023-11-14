 Denver Broncos Fans Kick Around "Hero" in Win Over Buffalo Bills | Westword
Sports

Broncos Fans: Should "Hero" Kicker in Win Over Bills Be Fired?

Will Lutz's journey has been bumpy.
November 14, 2023
Denver Broncos kicker Will Lutz went from scapegoat to hero during the November 13 game against the Buffalo Bills.
Will Lutz should be basking in glory right now. After all, the kicker for your Denver Broncos accounted for half his squad's points during a 24-22 road win over the substantially favored Buffalo Bills on the November 13 edition of Monday Night Football, including the winning field goal as time expired.

But immediately after the contest, fan reaction on the Service Formerly Known as Twitter mingled both dizzy astonishment at his accomplishment with the desire for Lutz to be left in upstate New York when the team plane headed back to Colorado.

Seldom has the line between scapegoat and hero been so thin.

On the surface, the reason is obvious: Lutz failed at both of his extra-point opportunities — one simply sailed wide while the other never came off his foot following a bobbled snap — and he missed his first try at the final boot before being given a second chance by Buffalo, which was penalized for having twelve men on the field. But the history behind the doubts in Lutz have deeper roots.

Prior to the start of the regular season, swaggering new coach Sean Payton dumped longtime kicker Brandon McManus, the last player remaining from Denver's Super Bowl 50 roster, for reasons that made little sense at the time and became less explicable throughout the preseason, when designated replacement Brett Maher proved utterly incompetent. Payton wound up having to trade for Lutz, his kicker when he helmed the New Orleans Saints, shortly before the real contests got underway. But Lutz's debut for the Broncos against the Las Vegas Raiders was a bust when he missed both a long-distance kick of the sort in which he supposedly specializes and, yes, an extra point that ultimately accounted for Denver's margin of defeat in an ultra-depressing 17-16 loss.

Since then, Lutz's stats have been better. Through last night, he's made seventeen of nineteen field-goal attempts — a number very similar to the eighteen-of-twenty mark notched by McManus with his new employers, the Jacksonville Jaguars. But McManus has yet to botch an extra point amid the current campaign — something Lutz definitely can't claim.

Granted, the Broncos should have won the matchup with the Bills a lot more handily than they did. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, who jumped to the NFL from the University of Wyoming, is undeniably one of pro football's great talents; Denver could have drafted him, but chose recently traded Bradley Chubb instead. However, he's also a turnover machine, and the Broncos intercepted him twice, along with recovering two fumbles — and they would have wound up with a third had not running back James Cook's second dropped ball of the evening not miraculously bounced back into his hands as he was steaming downfield for a 42-yard gain late in the contest.

Somehow, though, Denver only managed to register a grand total of six points off all these Buffalo blunders, and while QB Russell Wilson manipulated the Men of Orange into the end zone on two occasions (the highlight was a flat-out miraculous grab by Courtland Sutton), the offense mostly moved in dribs and drabs. While Wilson completed 24 of his 29 passes, his total landed below 200 yards for the astonishing fifth week in a row.

These digits are academic now, and with Denver's record sitting at 4-5, the most delusional members of Broncos Country are starting to dream about a playoff run despite the massive odds against that happening. But the ambivalence about Lutz remains impossible to ignore, as indicated by twenty hilariously scattershot social media takes. Count them down below:

KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
Contact: Michael Roberts

