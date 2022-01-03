Support Us

Top Broncos Tweets: It’s All Over…for the Coaching Staff

January 3, 2022 8:12AM

Vic Fangio might be about to get a very long winter's nap.
If you watched the penultimate Denver Broncos game of the season, then you’re in good company with the throngs of Broncos faithful who want those three hours back. Allowing a 101-yard runback TD isn't a good way to win a game. Neither is fumbling a kickoff return. Neither is looking utterly feckless on the offensive side of the ball. One of the above might be survivable — but all of them? Good night, Gracie.

And it's not just those three hours for which fans want a do-over. It's the last six years — especially the last couple of seasons under the disappointing leadership of Vic Fangio, who’s been less the defense-focused power coach some hoped for and more like a grandpa who just woke up from a nap and doesn’t really know what people are talking about but nods along anyway.

With Denver now ousted (again) from the playoffs, fans have had enough — or so it seems from the volume of tweets clamoring for a change in coaching staff, and not just at the top. We mentioned in our Broncos Resolutions for 2022 that Fangio had to go, but so did Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon. Some fans have extended that call to include every QB we have on the roster. Broncos boosters are ready for that new broom that sweeps clean. For proof, just look at these top twenty tweets from the January 2 post-game:

Teague Bohlen
