A Walk Down Larimer: History Happened Here!

Denver is changing, and perhaps no stretch is changing as fast as the upper end of Larimer Street in Five Points. Once an area filled with vacant lots and dusty warehouses, today it's bursting with massive retail/residential complexes filled with hip restaurants and bars and tenants paying big rents.
In his ongoing cartoon series capturing changing Denver, Karl Christian Krumpholz traveled from one end of Larimer to the other, where Denver began...and much of the historic city has already become history. Join him on his tour...