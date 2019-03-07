Tampons a Luxury Item? Denver Taxes Them That Way — but Maybe Not for Long

If anyone needs evidence that this is a man's world — or at least one long built by and for men — consider that hair-growth products like Rogaine are exempt from taxation in at least eight states, but feminine hygiene products are still taxed like luxury items, including right here in Denver. Meanwhile, so-called necessities, such as groceries and medication, aren't.

A bill pushed by Denver City Council President Jolon Clark that would ban the city from taxing tampons, menstrual pads and similar products passed a committee on Tuesday, February 5, and will now head to a vote before the full council in about three weeks.

The issue came to Clark's attention when a female staffer brought up an agenda item during an office meeting that initially caught him off guard. "My first reaction when I saw it on the list was, I’m open, but I think it’d be a bad idea to add a tax to tampons," he says.