Reader: Tennyson Has Changed, but Nostalgia Doesn't Pay the Bills. Deal.

His observations gave rise to hundreds of comments on the Westword Facebook post of the essay, where people recalled days both good and bad, businesses new and old. Says Barbara:
I loved living in West Highland in the '90s. Your article describes the charm which attracted me. When I drive through these days, it speaks to overdevelopment and greed. Great article.Responds Joel:
Having grown up around that area, I can honestly say the changes are much better than what was there before. There is life on Tennyson Street. I wouldn’t want it to go back to the way it was; I love it now.Counters Eric:
Old front porches have been replaced with rooftop patios. That is what really destroys the "neighbor" hood. New builds literally and figuratively looking down on their neighbors.Adds Paul:
We considered buying in Highland in 2014 because of Tennyson Street's still-existing charm. We eventually chose Arvada, and looking at Tennyson today, we are glad we did. It has been destroyed.Notes Victoria:
Yeah, it's dead as a doornail. I went to Holy Family High School and walked that corridor to get to school years ago. There was a brief period during the early gentrification when there was a reasonable mix of useful businesses, like an actual hardware store that had been on the corner for sixty years, and a couple new restaurants. But there was profit to be had, so now it's just useless consumables for trust funders. I hope Tacos Jalisco, which was built in a converted Winchell's Donut and Chicken Express, can hold out.Counters Cristian:
Going on fifteen years strong on Tennyson as a small business. Loved it then, love it now.Admits Rod:
I am split on this topic. Many of the old houses needed repair or to be torn down. The businesses need more traffic to survive. So you need some of the old and some of the new.Comments Alex:
The old Tenny is gone, and the new Tenny is here now… And one day the new Tenny will be old and gone, and a newer Tenny will be here… That’s how it goes… Nothing sticks around forever and nostalgia doesn’t pay the bills… Such is life: Deal.How are you dealing with the changes on Tennyson Street? In other neighborhoods around Denver? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]