Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Comment of the Day

Reader: Tennyson Has Changed, but Nostalgia Doesn't Pay the Bills. Deal.

January 23, 2022 5:51AM

Tennyson Street at West 41st Avenue.
Tennyson Street at West 41st Avenue. Teague Bohlen
Denver is changing, and changing fast — and some areas are changing even faster than others. Last Sunday, we published Teague Bohlen's observations of Tennyson Street in "The Tennyson Street We Knew Is Dead. Can It Rise Again?"

His observations gave rise to hundreds of comments on the Westword Facebook post of the essay, where people recalled days both good and bad, businesses new and old. Says Barbara:
I loved living in West Highland in the '90s. Your article describes the charm which attracted me. When I drive through these days, it speaks to overdevelopment and greed. Great article.
Responds Joel:
Having grown up around that area, I can honestly say the changes are much better than what was there before. There is life on Tennyson Street. I wouldn’t want it to go back to the way it was; I love it now.
Counters Eric:
Old front porches have been replaced with rooftop patios. That is what really destroys the "neighbor" hood. New builds literally and figuratively looking down on their neighbors.
Adds Paul:
We considered buying in Highland in 2014 because of Tennyson Street's still-existing charm. We eventually chose Arvada, and looking at Tennyson today, we are glad we did. It has been destroyed.
Notes Victoria:  
Yeah, it's dead as a doornail. I went to Holy Family High School and walked that corridor to get to school years ago. There was a brief period during the early gentrification when there was a reasonable mix of useful businesses, like an actual hardware store that had been on the corner for sixty years, and a couple new restaurants. But there was profit to be had, so now it's just useless consumables for trust funders. I hope Tacos Jalisco, which was built in a converted Winchell's Donut and Chicken Express, can hold out.
Counters Cristian:
Going on fifteen years strong on Tennyson as a small business. Loved it then, love it now.
Admits Rod:
I am split on this topic. Many of the old houses needed repair or to be torn down. The businesses need more traffic to survive. So you need some of the old and some of the new.
Comments Alex:
The old Tenny is gone, and the new Tenny is here now… And one day the new Tenny will be old and gone, and a newer Tenny will be here… That’s how it goes… Nothing sticks around forever and nostalgia doesn’t pay the bills… Such is life: Deal.
How are you dealing with the changes on Tennyson Street? In other neighborhoods around Denver? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation