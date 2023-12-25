Denver Fans on How Broncos Choked Away Playoff Hopes Versus Patriots

In retrospect, the elements for Denver's mega-disappointing 26-23 loss to the New England Patriots should have been obvious. A marquee TV spot — the prime-time, NFL Network showcase on Christmas Eve, when the potential nationwide viewing audience was enormous. Those awful Creamsicle uniforms. A playoff spot still possible, albeit requiring a high degree of difficulty. And victory presumed, since the Pats had managed just three wins so far this season and were helmed by a backup quarterback with a name — Bailey Zappe — that made him sound like a circus performer known for singing "Valley Girl."
Zappe initially seemed eager to aid the Broncos' mission; he fumbled on the first play from scrimmage, setting up a goal-to-go scenario from New England's six-yard line. But somehow, quarterback Russell Wilson and his charges managed to turn this wondrous holiday gift into precisely zero points, thanks to a near-interception (the call was reversed) and a trio of uninspired rushing attempts that all fell short of the end zone.
The Patriots' generosity didn't end there. The squad subsequently gave up a 52-yard punt return to Marvin Mims Jr. that left Denver just 25 yards away from a touchdown — and this time, running back Javonte Williams actually managed to reach the painted area. That was it for the Broncos' productivity in the first two quarters owing to a fumble, a punt and a missed field goal — but because New England was equally inept, the Men of Light Orange still went into halftime with a 7-3 lead.
It didn't take long for this scenario to change for the much-worse. The Pats had only scored 26 points during the initial fourteen games of the regular season, but notched twenty over the course of the next fifteen minutes: a Zappe TD pass to Ezekiel Elliott, another to Mike Gesicki, and a Cody Davis scoop six after Mims muffed the kickoff. Suddenly, Denver, whose third-quarter possessions had reeked like a Greeley stockyard, suddenly was looking up at a 23-7 deficit.
But a funny thing happened on the way to humiliation: Russ and the offense suddenly awakened from their premature slumber and tied up the score at 23 with a pair of lengthy scoring drives. Zappe then offered up a three-and-out that left the Broncos with nearly two minutes to score a winning field goal.
Denver did not take advantage of this opportunity. Three failed plays later, the Broncos punted, and thanks to a sizable Zappe completion to DeVante Parker, Patriots kicker Chad Ryland, who'd already missed a field goal and an extra point, was given a chance for redemption — and his 57-yard boot was a no-doubter.
The Patriots' Bill Belichick, who's rumored to be out at season's end despite having overseen more Super Bowl victories than any other head coach in NFL history, responded with the equivalent of a yawn, while Sean Payton, his opposite number, seemed ready to kill someone.
As usual.
Wilson, for his part, avoided talk about his future with the Broncos during his post-game press conference, but that won't stop the subject from being front and center as Denver plays out the string. While the contractual implications of a trade are incredibly complicated, such a transaction could save the squad around $37 million. But what's the alternative? Drafting a quarterback and hoping for the best? Picking up a free agent who might actually be worse than Russ? Asking Peyton Manning to come out of retirement?
All of these questions and more will linger for what's left of the 2023-2024 season and beyond. But at this moment, users of the Service Formerly Known as Twitter are still trying to process what the hell happened last night. Read our choices for the twenty most memorable posts to see what we mean.
Number 20:
What a roller coaster season, from absolute trash to talk of the league to disappointment. The frustration level is over flowing, absolute choke job at home.— HB Cards and Collectibles (@hb_cards) December 25, 2023
Number 19:
The story of the 2023 Broncos: lack of heart from top to bottom. W/ ample opportunities to dig out of the hole they've been in for 7 years they've folded like cheap lawn chairs. The Washington, Houston & now New England games stand out particularly as choke moments of the year.— Cousin Eddie of the Family (@ThorSpirit) December 25, 2023
Number 18:
Russel Wilson has done it again! He plays choke ball until the Broncos are all but out of the game, then he loosens up finding open receivers everywhere and they tie the score. Game tied and on the line, he goes back to the old choke routine and gets beat!— Max Holden (@MaxHold09131979) December 25, 2023
Number 17:
Nice job choke job coach— BRONCO JEFF 26 (@jeff92809796) December 25, 2023
Number 16:
Man, the Broncos suck shit. What a choke. My girlfriend's daughter's dog could call better plays than Sean Payton.— Nick Spinner (@My_name_number6) December 25, 2023
Fire him tonight
Number 15:
Broncos fan: WTF Russ’ ?!— Sports Scientist (@ScientistSports) December 25, 2023
Random Eagles fan: Well at least I’m not watching the Birds choke#FlyEaglesFly #Nfl #broncos #pats pic.twitter.com/9ulyHyQuLS
Number 14:
I personally think Broncos need to ask Russ for a pay cut...but I totally understand Russ saying hell no if it comes to it.— kev (@justkevooo) December 25, 2023
Like if my boss asked me if I'm willing to take a pay cut? Yeah, no. https://t.co/TY6AMlmENF
Number 13:
You could pay Russ' salary if you sold these— Brad Milner (@TheBradMilner) December 22, 2023
Number 12:
He’s not unlikable. Broncos fans have just become unbearable. If he takes a pay cut, he is our QB for the next few years. Him and Payton with a year to gel, pay cut from Russ to help the roster, this team can contend next year and probably several after.— Mike Curmi (@MikeCurmi) December 20, 2023
Number 11:
The broncos are playing not to lose...this is on Payton— Damianm410s (@Damianm410s) December 25, 2023
Number 10:
Patriots beat the Broncos? Sean Payton lost to Belichick?— Vickardo Mayorga (@UntouchableVick) December 25, 2023
Anyway
Number 9:
That’s what happens when you put Russ on a leash after he’s been popping during those 2 drives. Payton is terrible with these calls— Nay_Poe (@NayPoe7) December 25, 2023
Number 8:
I know that wasn't the reason the Broncos lost, but wow what a disappointing night. Sean Payton was outcoached and just looked like the pats had more to play for. I'm sure Russ will bear most of the blame but how about that conservative play calling? O line? Receivers? PS2? Wow— Jovani (@jb1789) December 25, 2023
Number 7:
That's Payton the savior in Broncos County tho.. https://t.co/RAP6LuFAU1— Born a Bronco (@TheAJBronco) December 25, 2023
Number 6:
#BroncosCountry Anybody blaming Russ for this loss are completely wrong!! You can blame Sean Payton, defense failing to get a stop at the end, special teams errors, etc. But Russ's great playmaking in the 4th quarter is the only reason the Broncos had a chance to win!— KGuy (@KGuyTweet) December 25, 2023
Number 5:
And get who? He hasnt coached all 8 loser seasons! He has showed the most promise yet (given it sucks a little less than the rest) but russell wilson is the main reason for being losers! He cant score in the redzone!!! But this team needs an overhaul. Keep payton! pic.twitter.com/92TdyF6dbT— LukeSlyTalker (@Terence57084100) December 25, 2023
Number 4:
Everyone must remember: Sean Payton didn’t choose the Broncos because they had a great roster or because he loved the QB situation. He chose Denver because he loved the ownership, the fans, the city, the potential. He will redesign the team exactly the way he wants to going ahead— Ethan (@ethanlculver) December 25, 2023
Number 3:
Got a roster that he didn’t pick which has barely won for years almost to the playoffs in year 1. If that’s not progress in year 1 I don’t know what is.— Larry (@LDNBroncos) December 25, 2023
Number 2:
The Broncos are bad and don’t deserve a playoff birth— Mile High Matt (@MileHighMatt12) December 25, 2023
Number 1:
It's over. But after that start I couldn't have dreamed we would be going into Christmas with even a shot at the playoffs— Twon Bronco (@BroncosTwonUK) December 25, 2023
Proud of the progress
Next year we rebuild
Merry Christmas to all of #BroncosCountry