 Denver Fans on How Broncos Choked Away Playoff Hopes Versus Patriots | Westword
Denver Fans on How Broncos Choked Away Playoff Hopes Versus Patriots

The elements for humiliation were ready and waiting.
December 25, 2023
Russell Wilson avoided some key questions during his interview following the Broncos' loss to the Patriots on December 24.
Russell Wilson avoided some key questions during his interview following the Broncos' loss to the Patriots on December 24. Denver Broncos via YouTube
So this is the way the playoff dreams of your Denver Broncos ended on December 24 — not with a whimper, but with a resounding slap to the head after an unlikely comeback effort was snuffed out at the last second.

In retrospect, the elements for Denver's mega-disappointing 26-23 loss to the New England Patriots should have been obvious. A marquee TV spot — the prime-time, NFL Network showcase on Christmas Eve, when the potential nationwide viewing audience was enormous. Those awful Creamsicle uniforms. A playoff spot still possible, albeit requiring a high degree of difficulty. And victory presumed, since the Pats had managed just three wins so far this season and were helmed by a backup quarterback with a name — Bailey Zappe — that made him sound like a circus performer known for singing "Valley Girl."

Zappe initially seemed eager to aid the Broncos' mission; he fumbled on the first play from scrimmage, setting up a goal-to-go scenario from New England's six-yard line. But somehow, quarterback Russell Wilson and his charges managed to turn this wondrous holiday gift into precisely zero points, thanks to a near-interception (the call was reversed) and a trio of uninspired rushing attempts that all fell short of the end zone.

The Patriots' generosity didn't end there. The squad subsequently gave up a 52-yard punt return to Marvin Mims Jr. that left Denver just 25 yards away from a touchdown — and this time, running back Javonte Williams actually managed to reach the painted area. That was it for the Broncos' productivity in the first two quarters owing to a fumble, a punt and a missed field goal — but because New England was equally inept, the Men of Light Orange still went into halftime with a 7-3 lead.

It didn't take long for this scenario to change for the much-worse. The Pats had only scored 26 points during the initial fourteen games of the regular season, but notched twenty over the course of the next fifteen minutes: a Zappe TD pass to Ezekiel Elliott, another to Mike Gesicki, and a Cody Davis scoop six after Mims muffed the kickoff. Suddenly, Denver, whose third-quarter possessions had reeked like a Greeley stockyard, suddenly was looking up at a 23-7 deficit.

But a funny thing happened on the way to humiliation: Russ and the offense suddenly awakened from their premature slumber and tied up the score at 23 with a pair of lengthy scoring drives. Zappe then offered up a three-and-out that left the Broncos with nearly two minutes to score a winning field goal.

Denver did not take advantage of this opportunity. Three failed plays later, the Broncos punted, and thanks to a sizable Zappe completion to DeVante Parker, Patriots kicker Chad Ryland, who'd already missed a field goal and an extra point, was given a chance for redemption — and his 57-yard boot was a no-doubter.

The Patriots' Bill Belichick, who's rumored to be out at season's end despite having overseen more Super Bowl victories than any other head coach in NFL history, responded with the equivalent of a yawn, while Sean Payton, his opposite number, seemed ready to kill someone.

As usual.

Wilson, for his part, avoided talk about his future with the Broncos during his post-game press conference, but that won't stop the subject from being front and center as Denver plays out the string. While the contractual implications of a trade are incredibly complicated, such a transaction could save the squad around $37 million. But what's the alternative? Drafting a quarterback and hoping for the best? Picking up a free agent who might actually be worse than Russ? Asking Peyton Manning to come out of retirement?

All of these questions and more will linger for what's left of the 2023-2024 season and beyond. But at this moment, users of the Service Formerly Known as Twitter are still trying to process what the hell happened last night. Read our choices for the twenty most memorable posts to see what we mean.

Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
