Denver Fans on How Broncos Choked Away Playoff Hopes Versus Patriots

What a roller coaster season, from absolute trash to talk of the league to disappointment. The frustration level is over flowing, absolute choke job at home. — HB Cards and Collectibles (@hb_cards) December 25, 2023

The story of the 2023 Broncos: lack of heart from top to bottom. W/ ample opportunities to dig out of the hole they've been in for 7 years they've folded like cheap lawn chairs. The Washington, Houston & now New England games stand out particularly as choke moments of the year. — Cousin Eddie of the Family (@ThorSpirit) December 25, 2023

Russel Wilson has done it again! He plays choke ball until the Broncos are all but out of the game, then he loosens up finding open receivers everywhere and they tie the score. Game tied and on the line, he goes back to the old choke routine and gets beat! — Max Holden (@MaxHold09131979) December 25, 2023

Nice job choke job coach — BRONCO JEFF 26 (@jeff92809796) December 25, 2023

Man, the Broncos suck shit. What a choke. My girlfriend's daughter's dog could call better plays than Sean Payton.



Fire him tonight — Nick Spinner (@My_name_number6) December 25, 2023

I personally think Broncos need to ask Russ for a pay cut...but I totally understand Russ saying hell no if it comes to it.



Like if my boss asked me if I'm willing to take a pay cut? Yeah, no. https://t.co/TY6AMlmENF — kev (@justkevooo) December 25, 2023

You could pay Russ' salary if you sold these — Brad Milner (@TheBradMilner) December 22, 2023

He’s not unlikable. Broncos fans have just become unbearable. If he takes a pay cut, he is our QB for the next few years. Him and Payton with a year to gel, pay cut from Russ to help the roster, this team can contend next year and probably several after. — Mike Curmi (@MikeCurmi) December 20, 2023

The broncos are playing not to lose...this is on Payton — Damianm410s (@Damianm410s) December 25, 2023

Patriots beat the Broncos? Sean Payton lost to Belichick?



Anyway — Vickardo Mayorga (@UntouchableVick) December 25, 2023

That’s what happens when you put Russ on a leash after he’s been popping during those 2 drives. Payton is terrible with these calls — Nay_Poe (@NayPoe7) December 25, 2023

I know that wasn't the reason the Broncos lost, but wow what a disappointing night. Sean Payton was outcoached and just looked like the pats had more to play for. I'm sure Russ will bear most of the blame but how about that conservative play calling? O line? Receivers? PS2? Wow — Jovani (@jb1789) December 25, 2023

That's Payton the savior in Broncos County tho.. https://t.co/RAP6LuFAU1 — Born a Bronco (@TheAJBronco) December 25, 2023

#BroncosCountry Anybody blaming Russ for this loss are completely wrong!! You can blame Sean Payton, defense failing to get a stop at the end, special teams errors, etc. But Russ's great playmaking in the 4th quarter is the only reason the Broncos had a chance to win! — KGuy (@KGuyTweet) December 25, 2023

And get who? He hasnt coached all 8 loser seasons! He has showed the most promise yet (given it sucks a little less than the rest) but russell wilson is the main reason for being losers! He cant score in the redzone!!! But this team needs an overhaul. Keep payton! pic.twitter.com/92TdyF6dbT — LukeSlyTalker (@Terence57084100) December 25, 2023

Everyone must remember: Sean Payton didn’t choose the Broncos because they had a great roster or because he loved the QB situation. He chose Denver because he loved the ownership, the fans, the city, the potential. He will redesign the team exactly the way he wants to going ahead — Ethan (@ethanlculver) December 25, 2023

Got a roster that he didn’t pick which has barely won for years almost to the playoffs in year 1. If that’s not progress in year 1 I don’t know what is. — Larry (@LDNBroncos) December 25, 2023

The Broncos are bad and don’t deserve a playoff birth — Mile High Matt (@MileHighMatt12) December 25, 2023

It's over. But after that start I couldn't have dreamed we would be going into Christmas with even a shot at the playoffs



Proud of the progress



Next year we rebuild



Merry Christmas to all of #BroncosCountry — Twon Bronco (@BroncosTwonUK) December 25, 2023