Denver Fire Lieutenant Charged With Secretly Recording Changing Area

A former lieutenant with the Denver Fire Department has been charged for allegedly using a hidden camera to record a co-worker changing clothes, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Daniel Flesner, 47, was arrested last week on suspicion of secretly recording a sleeping area in Fire Station No. 9, located on Brighton Boulevard in Elyria-Swansea. Prosecutors in the DA's Sex Assault Unit today formally charged Flesner with one count of invasion of privacy for sexual gratification, a misdemeanor, and one count of tampering with physical evidence, a felony.

Prosecutors say Flesner, a 27-year veteran of the department, placed a camera in the sleeping room of a female firefighter "with the lens facing the changing area." According to an arrest affidavit, the firefighter discovered the camera in her room and reported it to her superiors, who included Flesner, and later found Flesner attempting to tamper with the device's memory card.

The firefighter then called police, who obtained a search warrant for the memory card and found it contained a video of the victim changing clothes, as well as several other photos and videos that had previously been deleted.

Flesner eventually admitted to placing the camera, saying "that it was meant to be a joke," according to the affidavit, and later sent a text message to several co-workers describing the incident as a "prank gone wrong." He was suspended on March 31, and retired from the department the following day. After a police investigation, he was arrested on Wednesday, April 3, and released on a personal recognizance bond.

Denver Fire Department officials last week told the Denver Post that they were concerned there may be additional victims. A spokesman for the Denver Fire Department did not return a request for comment.

Flesner is scheduled to appear in Denver District Court on Monday, April 22.