Six Food Trucks Will Be Allowed Back on Prime Downtown Streets

They got one on August 17, when a DPD representative said that six food trucks will be allowed back on those prime LoDo and Ballpark neighborhood streets starting the weekend of August 25 — but they will have to pack up and leave by midnight. "It still doesn’t feel like a solution," Johnson says. "It’s better than being banned, though."



The move came after DPD officers, responding to reports of an altercation and trying to subdue a man who reportedly had a gun, shot into the crowd at 20th and Larimer streets as bars were closing early in the morning of July 17, injuring six bystanders. Since last summer, the DPD has been searching for ways to reduce the crime that occurs around let-out in downtown Denver , when bars must get their patrons out the door by the 2 a.m. closing time. After this latest incident, the department touted moving food trucks off those streets as one way to decrease crowds, chaos and crime, but food truck owners complained that they weren't consulted before the decision was made.Leilani Johnson's RJ's TacoWich was parked in front of Herb's Hideout when the shooting started, and Johnson lost her spot when the DPD banned food trucks from the 2000 block of Larimer. Concerned about the loss of business for small entrepreneurs, she started a petition urging the city to allow the food trucks back . In the meantime, she and other food truck owners pushed for a meeting to discuss the situation.

"We lost our minds, because that’s practically through winter," Johnson says. She urged the DPD to consider a much shorter time frame.



While the DPD representative seemed responsive to the owners' suggestions, he also didn't seem like the person in charge of making the decisions, Johnson suggests, adding that she wonders why no one else from the city showed up at the meeting. "It feels like they were going through the motions of making us feel heard," she says.



