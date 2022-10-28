How Many People Will Live in Denver in 2030?

But while the city's population isn't rising as quickly as it did over the previous ten years, when Denver added approximately 388,000 new residents between 2010 and 2018, the number of people who call the Mile High City home is still expected to increase substantially by 2030, according to the Colorado Demography Office, which Garner heads — and the State of Colorado could grow at a similar rate.
The agency predicts that by decade's end, Denver will be more than 80,000 residents larger, while Colorado's population will leap by nearly 700,000.
The most recent Colorado population estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau, updated in July 2021, stands at 5,812,069 — and the Colorado Demography Office foresees the state's population reaching 6,499,620 in 2030, for a difference of 687,551.
Here are the office's figures for the state, with population statistics for 2019 and 2020, as well as 2030 predictions, broken down by five age groups. The biggest gains are anticipated in the 25-to-44 and 65-and-above categories.
Colorado population total, 2019: 5,734,932
Colorado population total, 2020: 5,782,902
Colorado population total, 2030 prediction: 6,499,620
0-17
2019: 1,255,578
2020: 1,248,342
2030 prediction: 1,257,273
18 to 24
2019: 558,558
2020: 561,195
2030 prediction: 598,936
25 to 44
2019: 1,651,036
2020: 1,670,198
2030 prediction: 1,924,833
45 to 64
2019: 1,429,911
2020: 1,430,818
2030 prediction: 1,531,521
65+
2019: 839,849
2020: 872,349
2030 prediction: 1,187,057
The 2030 Denver forecast includes a more granular look at five-year demographic categories running from birth to those older than 95. Here are the details:
0-4
Male: 20,742
Female: 19,857
Total: 40,600
5-9
Male: 17,854
Female: 16,011
Total: 33,051
10-14
Male: 17,040
Female: 16,011
Total: 33,051
15-19
Male: 17,948
Female: 16,985
Total: 34,932
20-24
Male: 23,815
Female: 22,885
Total: 46,699
25-29
Male: 38,723
Female: 38,352
Total: 77,073
30-34
Male: 35,936
Female: 35,849
Total: 71,784
35-39
Male: 32,280
Female: 32,413
Total: 64,692
40-44
Male: 33,148
Female: 33,830
Total: 66,978
45-49
Male: 30,567
Female: 30,700
Total: 61,270
50-54
Male: 27,947
Female: 26,974
Total: 54,922
55-59
Male: 26,849
Female: 24,735
Total: 51,584
60-64
Male: 22,756
Female: 20,758
Total: 43,514
65-69
Male: 18,705
Female: 18,145
Total: 36,849
70-74
Male: 15,298
Female: 16,201
Total: 31,502
75-79
Male: 11,089
Female: 12,500
Total: 23,588
80-84
Male: 7,026
Female: 8,800
Total: 15,828
85-89
Male: 3,157
Female: 4,614
Total: 7,770
90-94
Male: 1,234
Female: 2,206
Total: 3,439
95+
Male: 452
Female: 1,058
Total: 1,509