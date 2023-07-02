Navigation
Comment of the Day

Reader: It's Shameful That Four Buyers Are Required to Make Home Ownership Attainable

July 2, 2023 8:56AM

Dain Holland, Lauren Howe, Laura Jacobsen and Bri Erger bought this fourplex together.
Dain Holland, Lauren Howe, Laura Jacobsen and Bri Erger bought this fourplex together. Bri Erger
Bri Erger is a real estate agent, and when her living situation fell through, she quickly realized she couldn't afford to buy a home in Denver on her own. When she plugged the money she could spend into the Multiple Listing Service, what came up was less than ideal. “What I can afford in Denver is a parking space in downtown Denver or a one-bed, one-bath condo on the way outskirts of town, so it was super disappointing,” Erger recalls.

So she decided to once again look into co-buying, the term for unrelated, non-romantically involved people buying a home together. While it's common for unmarried partners or parents and their children to go in on a house, it's also done by groups of friends or acquaintances interested in owning property but who can’t afford it alone, or want the benefits of a support system, as Catie Cheshire reports in her account of Erger's latest co-buying venture.

In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the story, readers share their own opinion of the process and Denver's real estate market in general. Says Chantel:
It's shameful that four buyers are required in order for home ownership to be attainable.
Responds Joyce:
Gotta love how the lack of affordability has media turning near-poverty, in some cases, into something we're supposed to feel good about. These folks are just fortunate a multi-family unit was available.

Adds Sarah: 
It's f*cking ridiculous that you have to go in as a group to buy a house here.
Notes Nathan:
So roommates with extra steps. Got it.
Responds Ryan: 
Co-buying. How to screw your credit when a roommate bails.
Comments Darren:
Housing is a human right that must be protected from profiteering (along with health care, basic nutrition, education, transportation). Workers' collectives produce housing; capitalist profiteers produce houselessness.
Responds Steven: 
You're funny.
Concludes Cole. 
"Couple can't afford buying a house cause the housing market sucks." Or, "Private real-estate companies price out average Americans from home ownership."

Fixed the title for you.
What do you think of co-buying? Denver's housing market? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
