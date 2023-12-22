Denver Homeless Persons Memorial Vigil 2023: "We Will Remember"

click to enlarge Each luminario had the name of a deceased individual. Evan Semón Photography

A battery-powered candle helped illuminate the names of those lost on the streets. Evan Semón Photography

The 311 luminarias represented the 311 unhoused people who passed away in Denver in 2023. Evan Semón Photography

The crowd was silent as the names of the dead were read aloud. Evan Semón Photography

Music accompanied the readings. Evan Semón Photography

Britta Fisher, president and CEO of the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, which hosted the event. Evan Semón Photography

The City and County Building's holiday lights were turned off during the vigil. Evan Semón Photography

Children attended the event with their parents. Evan Semón Photography

Doug and Mia Pryce are regulars at the annual event. Evan Semón Photography

As people in the crowd shouted out more names, at least a dozen individuals were added to the list of unhoused people who'd died on the streets this year. Evan Semón Photography

For the 34th year, hundreds of citizens gathered in front of the steps of the Denver City and County Building on the Winter Solstice for a memorial to homeless individuals who had passed away over the past year.The holiday lights on the building were turned off so that the area was lit only by 312 luminarios, each bearing the name of an individual who perished this year.Together, the group read the names of those who were lost.