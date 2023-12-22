Denver Homeless Persons Memorial Vigil 2023: "We Will Remember"

[
For the 34th year, hundreds of citizens gathered in front of the steps of the Denver City and County Building on the Winter Solstice for a memorial to homeless individuals who had passed away over the past year.
The holiday lights on the building were turned off so that the area was lit only by 312 luminarios, each bearing the name of an individual who perished this year.
Together, the group read the names of those who were lost.
click to enlarge
Each luminario had the name of a deceased individual.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
A battery-powered candle helped illuminate the names of those lost on the streets.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
The 311 luminarias represented the 311 unhoused people who passed away in Denver in 2023.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
The crowd was silent as the names of the dead were read aloud.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Music accompanied the readings.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Britta Fisher, president and CEO of the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, which hosted the event.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
The City and County Building's holiday lights were turned off during the vigil.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Children attended the event with their parents.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Doug and Mia Pryce are regulars at the annual event.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
As people in the crowd shouted out more names, at least a dozen individuals were added to the list of unhoused people who'd died on the streets this year.
Evan Semón Photography
