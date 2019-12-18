What Kind of House $500,000 Will Buy You in Denver Right Now

Real estate expert Megan Aller recently argued in this space that evolving market conditions in Denver make the winter months, considered the off-season for local home shopping, a good time to make a purchase — and she added that bargains can still be found within assorted metro area zip codes. Yet the average price for a home in Denver continues to hover around $500,000, as it has since at least March 2018.

So what does half a million bucks buy right now?

According to the December 2019 trends report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors, the average home price in November, the most recent month for which numbers are available, was $490,874, a 1.43 percent increase month over month and a 6.76 percent boost since this time last year. Moreover, the total is actually higher for single-family homes: $537,624. The lower amount above results when the average sold price for condos, $365,856, is factored in.

Standalone metro-area homes in the $500,000 range tend to be modest in size; the largest of the two showcased below are 2,400 square feet, and one of them reaches that amount by including a 1,200-foot unfinished basement. They also tend to be on lots that measure under a quarter-acre and are located in neighborhoods that can't be described as trendy, though some are up-and-coming. Those represented here are, in order, Goldsmith, Fort Logan, Westwood, University and Washington Virginia Vale.

Continue to take a mini-tour of the properties, supplemented by photos, text and links from the original listings.

2592 South Newport Street

$475,000

Five beds

Two baths

0.22 acres

2,400 square feet

Welcome home! This charming ranch brick home in the quiet Goldsmith neighborhood is just waiting for you to move in. Step inside and enjoy the bright and welcoming atmosphere created by lots of natural light and beautiful hardwood floors. The main level boasts an open floor plan, great for entertaining, three bedrooms, 1 bath and a 3/4 master bath suite. Head downstairs for an additional two non-conforming bedrooms and a large family room perfect for relaxing. An unfinished laundry room has plenty of storage space. Head out back to a patio and extra large fenced yard, which backs to the Highline Canal, offering quiet and privacy. With easy access to I-25, parks, trails and shops, this home won't last long! Make it yours today!

3730 South Ames Street is listed at $489,500. Google Maps

3730 South Ames Street

$489,500

Three beds

Three baths

0.23 acres

2,159 square feet

Attractive-delightful-clean "four-level home" 3bd/3ba with finished basement with fourth conforming bedroom on lowest level, two-car garage, fenced in backyard located in DENVER, close to Pinehurst Country Club and Ft. Logan National Cemetery. This house includes all kitchen appliances with washer and dryer hookups. Patio door off dining room, Large fenced in backyard with lower level-perfect area for horseshoes if you're into that. Close to Colorado Academy, and River Point Shopping Center. Great neighborhood. Another thing great about this home, there are no windows seeing into each other from neighboring homes, very private especially with being in a cul-de-sac. Easy access to Hwy 285, S. Sante Fe, E-470 and I-25 to downtown Denver.

3251 West Dakota Avenue

$495,000

Two beds

Two baths

2,400 square feet

Brand new construction in the heart of Denver, spacious two bedroom, two bathroom ranch: 1,200 square feet with a 1,200 square feet unfinished basement. Desirable floor plan that's been built to an extraordinary standard with superb attention to detail. Scissor truss ceilings, main floor master suite, main floor laundry, this floor plan is very open and inviting and feels much larger than it is. The master bedroom at the back of the house features a walk in closet. A covered front porch, professional landscape with gabion retaining wall and sizable yard with two-car garage, plenty of room for all of toys!

2495 South Gilpin Street is listed at $499,000. Google Maps

2495 South Gilpin Street

$499,000

Three beds

Two baths

0.14 acres

1,746 square feet

Fantastic opportunity to own this DU gem! Perched on a double lot and zoned E-TU-C , this is your chance to own a home that has many future possibilities. This home boasts two spacious main floor bedrooms, one large basement bedroom with egress window, two baths, a sun drenched living room, fantastic sunroom, and a private entrance to a real Mother-in-Law suite. Featuring gleaming hardwood floors, new paint, high efficiency furnace, covered patio and built-in BBQ. Close to everything that south Denver has to offer. Enjoy the Harvard Gulch trail year round, or curl up with a book in your spacious backyard. This one feels like home!

5535 Vale Drive is listed at $500,000. Google Maps

5535 Vale Drive

$500,000

Four beds

Two and a half baths

0.17 acres

2,256 square feet

Well-maintained ranch plan in a wonderful location. Backs to open land with a PRIVATE oversized yard. Updated kitchen with newer appliances and solid counter-tops. Wood floors throughout the main level. Three bedrooms on the main floor. Ceiling fans and whirlpool tub! FINISHED BASEMENT with open great room and bathroom and OFFICE & GYM (gym equipment included). All bathrooms have been nicely updated! All appliances included, including extra chest freezer. One car attached garage and wonderful oversized COVERED back patio. Great neighbors! Walk to Lollipop Park and Lake! Across the street from the Cherry Creek Trail and easy access to I-25!