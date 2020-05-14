Denver Homes Selling for Under $250K Right Now

Despite the widespread economic turmoil over COVID-19, the Denver housing market is holding steady for now, according to local experts. And while prices have dipped for some properties, they haven't plummeted, especially for the least expensive homes for sale in Denver proper — those priced under $250,000.

Right now, the Homesnap website spotlights four standalone Denver houses going for under a quarter-million, excluding those only available to those who qualify for low-income buyer programs offered by the likes of the Elevation Community Land Trust. But they're certainly not move-in ready. But judging by a recommendation for "methamphetamine abatement," one of them may have a previous history as a meth lab, and others are being touted mainly as scrapes or tear-downs.

Cash on the barrelhead is preferred, too.

Here's what's available for this price point, with photos and information from the original listings.

1325 Wabash Street (see photo at top of post)

$239,000 (originally listed at $265,000)

1 BED

1 BATH

0.14 ACRES

497 SQ FT

YEAR BUILT 1920

Lots of potential with this fixer upper home. The location and lot size itself is a great opportunity for any home investor. This home is situated near shopping, dining, entertainment and public transportation. Home will be sold in as-is condition. Buyer to verify all information.

4548 West Tennessee Avenue. Google Maps

4548 West Tennessee Avenue

$220,000 (originally listed at $245,000)

2 BEDS

1 BATH

0.25 ACRES

1,025 SQ FT

YEAR BUILT 1940

Great Investor Opportunity located near downtown Denver! Come get this amazing deal on a 10,900 sq ft lot!! The parking is endless for RV's, trucks, etc..!! Property is zoned E-SU-G so great for a scrape and build (check zoning to confirm). Conveniently located near public transportation. Seller is selling "as-is" for land value and doing ZERO repairs. Cash only sale!! All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyer and Buyer's agent to verify all information. Please call listing agent to discuss before submitting an offer.

3397 West Virginia Avenue. Google Maps

3397 West Virginia Avenue

$229,000

2 BEDS

1 BATH

0.16 ACRES

746 SQ FT

YEAR BUILT 1930

This property will need to have methamphetamine abatement work done before it can be remodeled and inhabited. Property is being sold "as-is" and will not have any abatement work done before the sale. PLEASE SEE SUPPLEMENTAL DOCUMENTS FOR A METH + ASBESTOS ABATEMENT ESTIMATE FOR $14K BEFORE SUBMITTING ANY OFFERS.

436 South Osceola Street. Google Maps

436 South Osceola Street

$174,900 (originally listed at $199,900)

2 BEDS

1 BATH

0.16 ACRES

700 SQ FT

YEAR BUILT 1929

Investor special! Great opportunity for fix and flip or development deal as this home sits on a large lot, is zoned for two units, and has good alley access. New roof already in place but will require a full rehab, scrape, addition, new build, etc. Second bedroom is non-conforming and will likely require partitioning off some of the living room to make it legit. Property has been winterized and no electricity is on, showings during daylight hours only please. Seller is looking for a quick close cash deal. Bring your contractors/inspectors in for a look before writing an offer please!