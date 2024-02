Denver Closing Four Migrant Shelters to Save $60 Million, Mayor Says

The ten migrant shelters that the city is financing and operating include seven motels and hotels converted into non-congregate migrant shelters; two congregate shelters currently on standby; and the Mullen Home , according to the Denver Department of Human Services. The shelters are mostly spread across Denver, with one in Aurora."The great bulk" of migrant sheltering has taken place at the seven motels and hotels that provide non-congregate shelter, or individual rooms. All four of the shelters that are closing are among those seven sites and include the one in Aurora and three in northeast Denver.

The closure of Denver's migrant shelters comes days after the Aurora City Council voted to pass a resolution declaring that the city can't afford to support migrants. Without naming other cities or names, the resolution also charged that Aurora has "received a large-scale influx of new migrants, many of which have been transported to the City of Aurora by other municipalities without notice." Colorado Springs passed a similar resolution last month Johnston addressed the resolutions from both cities on Wednesday.The claim that Denver is transporting migrants to anywhere "is not true," he said. "We're not sending people to anyone. They're welcome here in Denver, and we're looking for the support they need. But we're not sending them to those cities."Migrants who choose onward travel don't usually go to neighboring cities, according to the City of Denver, adding to its claim that it doesn't bus migrants to Aurora. In the resolution Aurora City Council passed on Monday, it acknowledges that some migrants arrive "on their own volition."But Danielle Jurinsky, the Aurora councilwoman who sponsored the controversial migrant resolution, calls Johnston's comments "a bold-faced lie," simply because Aurora hosted one of Denver's migrant shelters. "If that is his stance, I don't know who is calling the shots in Denver," Jurinsky says.In a statement, the Denver mayor's office said again on Wednesday that "Denver has not sent any new guests to the hotel/shelter in Aurora since approximately mid-December. As of today, there are only ten guests there."Cities that "bet on being anti-immigrant" lose throughout history and "over centuries," Johnston added during his press conference. "Look and see how those cities have done," he said. "Those cities have been on the losing side of history at every single moment."Juinsky's response: "Tell him I'll take him up on that bet in two, three years."However, the Aurora councilwoman clarified that the migrant resolution she spearheaded "isn't an anti-immigration policy. This is letting our residents know their tax dollars will continue to support Aurora residents."