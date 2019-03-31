Reader: Pothole Patrol? You Can Tell It's Election Season!

Springtime in the Rockies, and potholes are popping up all over. According to Denver policy, once a pothole is reported on 311 or via pocketgov, it should be fixed within three work days — though not necessarily by Mayor Michael Hancock, who went out on March 27 to illustrate the repair job that Denver crews will be doing around the city over the next few weeks.

One of our writers (anonymously) reported a pothole near his home; it was indeed repaired within four days (city workers took off March 25 for the César Chávez holiday). But readers suggest that's just a drop in the asphalt bucket. Other areas that need attention? "The whole street of Evans," says one. Speer and 26th Avenue, offers another.

And Phil takes a wider view: