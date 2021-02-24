An Open Letter to Mayor Hancock About the Homeless Sweeps

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

This letter, delivered to Mayor Michael Hancock today, February 24, was signed by more than a hundred health-care professionals and students at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

Dear Mayor Hancock,

As students from the University of Colorado School of Medicine and health-care professionals, we join the Denver homeless community and its allies in calling for an immediate end to the sweeps of outdoor encampments and the positive reallocation of resources toward safer living alternatives. Your office has defended the sweeps by arguing that they are necessary to protect the health of the general public. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends against the removal of individuals who are living in encampments, as clearing encampments can cause disbursement throughout the city and increase the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus. Additionally, it is less likely that COVID-19 will be spread in outdoor encampments, as one local investigation has shown rates of COVID-19 infection were 9 percent in surveyed indoor shelters and only 2 percent in outdoor encampments.

There are valid concerns about issues with human waste, garbage accumulation, drug use, needles and crime. However, disbursement of encampments without placement in housing does not prevent human waste production, unsafe needle disposal or the market for drugs; it simply moves them to another location. In contrast, providing resources at these encampments could ameliorate health problems through trash removal, safe sharps disposal, security and, as the CDC recommends, improved sanitation by providing access to toilets and hand-washing stations with adequate hand hygiene materials (soap, hand sanitizer with 60 percent alcohol, drying materials and bath tissue) at encampments.

The sweeps of encampments are ineffective and discriminatory. The Boulder branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, in an open letter to Boulder City Council, points out that camping bans have never been an effective means of addressing homelessness and that sweeps make it harder for aid organizations to provide vital services. This is even more significant during the pandemic, and as the number of persons experiencing homelessness continues to increase. The Colorado Village Collaborative’s open statement to Aurora's mayor, Mike Coffman, described the relationship between racism and homelessness; this statement references the Metro Denver Homelessness Initiative’s 2020 Point In Time Report, which highlights that Black and Indigenous peoples are homeless in disproportionate numbers in Denver.

As health-care students and professionals, we acknowledge and stand behind the facts as outlined by these organizations, and we believe that the information shared by these community organizations should be enough to end the sweeps. Yet they continue. As patient advocates and stewards of public health, we stand with our community in demanding an end to practices and laws that incite and fuel inequities in health care and harm our patients. It is incumbent upon us as future physicians to make our stance on this issue clear: Sweeps of homeless encampments are harmful to the most vulnerable in our community and dangerous for public health.

Sweeps of encampments harm our patients. They confiscate and destroy property (including prescription medications and legal identification needed for accessing medical services), they cause trauma that can exacerbate substance use and mental-health struggles, and they destabilize lives. The CDC asserts: “Health inequities have persisted across generations because of structural policies and practices that have systematically limited health access and opportunities." We assert that sweeps of homeless encampments are one such structural policy — a tool of systemic oppression and a means by which health inequities are formed and sustained.

The sweeps do not solve homelessness, nor do they protect the public health. They displace vulnerable members of our community and cultivate a fertile soil for health disparities. We believe that Denver, our representatives and our collective community should do better. We call on you, Mr. Mayor, to end these sweeps during this pandemic and beyond. We call on you to rapidly expand your support of community partners that are working towards brave and creative solutions to provide those experiencing homelessness with opportunities for safe housing and health equity. We call on you to create more safe outdoor spaces and immediately open more emergency and overflow shelters. We call on you to make Denver a city at the forefront of eliminating health disparities and leading the charge of health equity for all.

Thank you for your consideration.

Sincerely,

Sarah Bardwell | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Kathryn Havranek | MD/MPH Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Mackenzie Garcia | MD/MPH Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Genna Bonfiglio | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Riannon Christa Atwater | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Courtney Olson | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Lorena Ramirez-Renteria | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Celina Sarangi | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Melissa Johnson | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Avalon Swenson | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Megan Wade | MS, MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Amelia J. Davis | MD/MPH Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Madelyn Mendlen | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Carson Platnick | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Rouna Mohran | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Jennifer Robinson | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Margaret M. Tomcho| MD, MPH | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Patricia M. Tomcho | RN, MSN | Retired From Department of Veterans Affairs

Melissa Smith | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Taylor Wand | MD | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Thy Nguyen | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Mike Levy | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Sarah Stella | MD

Grace Katzenson | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Troy Kincaid | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Anandi Ramaswami | MD | Denver Health

Vimal Jhaveri | MD | Presbyterian St. Luke’s

Carlos M. Jaquez | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Lily Kong | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Rachael Weesner | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Chloe Briney | MD/PhD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Corey Walsh | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Kyle McDaniel | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Beza Jobira | MPH | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Lauren Carpenter | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Timothy Kelly | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Alexandra Lauren | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Courtney O'Rourke | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Zainab Zullali | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Brigit Noon | MD | Denver Health Residency in Emergency Medicine

David N Flitter | MD | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Nicholas Cleland | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Sophia Sugar | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Matthew Spear | MPH | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Catherine Ard | MD | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Saori Haigo | MD/PhD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Katherine C Branche | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Megan Brown | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Kira Grush | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

William Mundo |MPH, MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Gregory J. Misky | MD | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Samantha J Conner | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Ian Lawrence | Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Joshua Abolarin | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Rosa Malloy Post | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Eniola Ogundipe | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Oluwatosin Adebiyi | MD/MPH Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine/UC Berkeley, School of Public Health

David Sheneman | MPH | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Ignasis Gutierrez-Beasley | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Julie Knoeckel | MD | University of Colorado School of Medicine

David Manuel Sabio | MD/MPH Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Emily Holcom | MPH Student | Colorado School of Public Health

Mattie Cassaday | Colorado School of Public Health

Dayana Leyva | CHES | Colorado School of Public Health

Michael Gallagher | MPH Student | Colorado School of Public Health

Casey Connolly | MPH | Colorado School of Public Health

Amanda F. Tompkins | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Madelyn Lensing | MPH Student | Colorado School of Public Health

BreAnna Teeters | MPH

Deanna Kapitanec | MPH Student | Colorado School of Public Health

Devin Miller | MPH | Colorado School of Public Health

Emily Billingsley | RN, MPH Student | Colorado School of Public Health

Kyria Brown | MSW, MPH

Courtney Fullwood | MPH Student

Julia Thorne | MPH | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Megan Kunkel | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Eman Mesgina | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Reilly Quist | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Yasmine Dakhama | Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Richard Nakano | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Rhianna Rubner | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Nikki Bloch | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Gabriel Yepes | Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Gavriel Roda | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Julia Nyiro | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Haydar Ibrahim | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Laurel Darragh | MD/PhD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Anthony Scott | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Lillian H Goodman | MD/MPH Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Darean Hunt | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Lauren Heery | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Katherine Myers | MPH | Colorado School of Public Health

Erin Bredenberg | MD | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Thomas Gray | MPH/MSW Student | Colorado School of Public Health

Kristina Brandveen | MPH Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Juan Carlos Franco | Student | Colorado School of Public Health

Elsa Alaswad | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Kati Turner | MPH, MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Nicholas Bianchina | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Madeline Huey | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Cleveland Piggott | MD | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Vivian Rajeswaren | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Ryan Friedman | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Carley Little | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Brenna Cameron | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Medha Gudavalli | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Gerald Yeung | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Monica Patten | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Jordan Elyse Andersen | Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Katie Martin | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Arman Saeedi | MPH | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Dana Yabroudi | Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Mary Fuhlbrigge | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Jeremy Long | MD/MPH | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Sanju Garimella | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Hope Rietcheck | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Lillie Toaspern | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Ellen E. Sarcone | MD

Ann Mackey | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Dylan Herman | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Jordan Rice | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Kelly Zavaleta | MPH | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Abigail Bryant | Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Gwynn Marsh-Armstrong | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Walter Taylor | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Maggie McGing | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Valerie Gao | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Jamie Pospishil | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Josue Estrella | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Leah Thompson | FNP-Student | University of Colorado College of Nursing

Alexandra Sotiros-Lowry | MS | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Jamaluddin Moloo | MD/MPH | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Desirae Martinez | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Kristina Sandquist | MD/MPH Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Elaina Van Patten | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Christina Cheung | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Emily Paton | MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Hayaat Ahmed | MHA Student | Children’s Hospital Colorado

Christine Schlais | PA Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

Filiberto Morales | MPH, MD Student | University of Colorado School of Medicine

The people listed above signed this letter as individuals, and are not expressing an official position of their affiliated institutions.

Westword frequently publishes op-eds and essays on matters of interest to the Denver community on westword.com, usually on weekends. Have a piece you'd like to submit? Send it to editorial@westword.com, where you can also comment on this one.