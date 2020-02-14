Mayor Hancock Vetoes Ordinance Legalizing Pit Bulls in Denver

Moments ago, in a classic late-Friday news dump, three-term Denver mayor Michael Hancock used his first-ever veto to reject a restricted breed licensing proposal that would have made pit bulls legal in the Mile High City for the first time since a ban was put in place way back in 1989.

The measure, conceived by Denver City Council member Chris Herndon, was approved on Monday, February 10, by a 7-4 vote, with two members absent — one (Candi CdeBaca) who had voted for the ordinance at an earlier stage and another (Stacie Gilmore) who'd previously turned thumbs-down. Nine votes are needed to override Hancock's veto.

In the letter to council released late on February 14 (see it below), Hancock said, "At the end of the day, I must ask whether passage of this ordinance would make our homes and neighborhoods safer or pose an increased risk to public safety? I have concluded that it would pose an increased risk. I encourage members of City Council to reconsider their approach to this ordinance, which has been in the municipal code for over three decades. If we were to make this change now, and harm comes to someone as a result, then we have done a disservice to the people of this great city."

Quinn Pigott, a co-lead of Replace Denver BSL (the letters stand for "breed-specific license"), which vigorously advocated on behalf of Herndon's idea, was saddened by the mayor's decision. "We were hoping he would listen to his constituents and the city council and hear that this is something we want in the city," he says. "But this isn't the end."

The council will reconsider the ordinance at its next meeting, set for Tuesday, February 18 — a day later than usual because of Presidents' Day — and Pigott notes that "we're hoping we can get more councilmembers on board. That's our next goal."

She adds: "I really want to thank the community from the bottom of my heart. We couldn't have done this without them. This has reached all across the country and the world. The support that was put forward was truly amazing. I know everyone is going to be really disappointed, but I want them to know we're not done fighting."

Here's the text of Hancock's February 14 letter:

