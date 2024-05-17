Sixty Years Before Johnston's Trip to Ireland, the Mayor of Dublin Came to Denver

His second visit was intentional. When he arrived in Denver on April 17, 1962, Briscoe had already been touring the United States for two weeks, meeting with President John F. Kennedy and Native American leaders, doing interviews for radio shows and visiting such cities as Boston, New York and Los Angeles. As the first Jewish mayor of Dublin, he also met with Jewish leaders across the country.

Robert Briscoe's visit is still one of the most notable by a native of the Emerald Isle. Then-President of Ireland Mary McAleese toured Regis University in 2003. And decades before that, Dublin-born Oscar Wilde came to Colorado. The author and noted wit visited Leadville, home to thousands of Irish miners in the 1880s. Wilde described a dinner there as "the first course being whisky, the second whisky and the third whisky," according to Irish Denver.

