Weekend Violence in Metro Denver Includes Another Officer-Involved Shooting

A fatal officer-involved shooting occurred in Englewood late on July 24, a week after Denver tallied three officer-involved shootings, two fatal, in five days. This past weekend, the Denver Police Department reported three shootings and a stabbing, none involving officers firing their guns.
In addition, there was a homicide early today, July 25, in Commerce City.
The DPD tweeted news of the first shooting at 12:39 a.m. on July 23. The incident happened on the 1600 block of South Colorado Boulevard; a single victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries characterized as non-life-threatening.
Hours later, at 3:37 a.m. July 23, the DPD reported a shooting in the area of Colfax Avenue and Monaco Parkway, in the Montclair neighborhood. The victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.
That evening, at 11:20 p.m., the DPD issued an alert about a stabbing on the 3700 block of High Street, in the Cole neighborhood; the adult male victim is expected to survive his wounds. And at 2:17 a.m. July 24, news broke about a shooting investigation on the 7600 block of East Colfax Avenue. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle, with non-life-threatening injuries.
No Denver law enforcement officers are said to have fired a weapon during this two-day span — but then, the department is still dealing with the fallout from the three officer-involved shootings in the city between July 13 and 17, with the last resulting in injuries among six innocent bystanders. On July 22, the Denver District Attorney's Office charged Jordan Waddy, the suspect in that July 17 shooting at 20th and Larimer streets, with three counts of weapon possession by a previous offender and one count of third-degree assault.
Meanwhile, the Englewood Police Department had its own fatal officer-involved shooting on July 24, after another incident involving gunfire three days earlier.
At 1:46 a.m. on July 21, as recapped in an Englewood news release, EPD officers responded to an in-progress burglary at a business located on the 2900 block of South Umatilla Street. Upon their arrival, a male suspect took off in a stolen vehicle and crashed through a fence, nearly hitting an officer in the process. A second cop reacted by firing shots at the fleeing ride — a controversial action that's been banned in many jurisdictions, but not in Englewood, as detailed in this 2019 Westword article about the shooting of Chayley Tolin, the passenger in a stolen car. In this case, though, the suspect doesn't appear to have been hit. After his arrest, he was identified as Lars A. Bowen and booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Center on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, second-degree burglary, aggravated motor vehicle theft and felony eluding.
The details of the second incident were shared in a release issued at 3:07 a.m. today, July 25. On 7:39 p.m. on July 24, when Englewood officers were dispatched on a domestic-disturbance call to a home on the 5000 block of South Grove Street. As the cops approached the house, gunfire erupted in their direction, and they promptly returned it. When the shooting stopped, a 22-year-old male suspect was dead. The event is under investigation by the 18th Judicial District's critical incidence response team, and the officers in question have been placed on administrative leave per departmental policy.
And a release from the Commerce City Police Department reveals that at 2:10 a.m. today, officers rushed to the 5400 block of Leyden Street on a report of a shooting. The victim was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.
CCPD detectives believe the victim was shot during a robbery involving three male suspects who drove to the residence in a dark-colored sedan and confronted two males there. After the shooting, one suspect allegedly stole a maroon 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 truck with an extended cab bearing the Colorado license plate APHT32. Here's a photo of a similar vehicle:
This post has been updated to include information about a July 25 homicide in Commerce City.